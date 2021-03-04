First-party data, trust, privacy are moving to forefront of marketing: Sir Martin Sorrell

Sorrell has reacted to Google's announcement that once third-party cookies are phased out, it will not build alternate identifiers to track individuals as they browse across the web

With Google making it clear that it will not build alternate identifiers that will support user tracking once the third-party cookies are phased out on its Chrome browser, S4 Capital Executive Chairman & Founder Sir Martin Sorrell has a word of advice for marketers globally - focus on building first-party data.

“CMOs should take note that this reiterates, once again, the importance of first-party data and how consumer trust and privacy are moving to the forefront of marketing. In the coming years, digital consumer relationships will be earned by customer experience and value exchange. With Google Chrome removing support for third-party cookies by 2022, the time for marketers to start investing in the future is now," Sorrell said.

He also stated that S4Capital is guided by the belief that first-party data is the holy grail and already has its sights on the critical next phase for marketers, where digital identity is in the hands of the brands themselves. "In 2020, we merged with leading cookieless measurement company Brightblue and readied brands like Mondelēz to leverage first-party consumer data to plan, personalize, and optimize their digital media and content.

Quoting a client, Sorrell said Google’s decision reinforces again the importance of first-party data and that we are entering into a world of at least 25 big walled gardens. "It’s a natural evolution of the privacy debate.”

MightyHive APAC Head of Data & Analytics Jakub Ortzasek said, "Google is taking the next steps presenting their vision of the cookie-less world, as their newest blog post outlines their intentions to assure a required level of privacy without a devastating impact on the advertising industry. Since Apple’s Intelligent Tracking Prevention updates to Safari invalidated third-party cookies for user tracking, all eyes were on Google.

"When Google Chrome announced it would remove support for third-party cookies by 2022, many asked how they were going now to maintain their main source of income (advertising) with the impact of these privacy changes. Google presents this challenge as privacy vs utility. For a while, we’ve been fed with developments about Chrome’s privacy sandbox, which attempts to balance privacy and some advertising features. Now it seems that Google found a way to go with FLoC (Federated Learning of Cohorts)."

S4 Capital said that phasing out of third-party cookies is the best long-term decision as Google is coming out on the side of consumers and will not use “alternate identifiers” in the Google ecosystem. It further stated that there is a great opportunity for marketers to focus on their data strategies over the next 12 months, and need a trusted partner as data, consumer privacy, and technology changes will happen with greater frequency.

In 2020, S4 Capital merged with leading cookieless measurement company Brightblue and readied brands like Mondelez to leverage first-party consumer data to plan, personalize, and optimize their Digital Media and Content. "Our data practice is ready to help clients navigate this announcement, starting with an impact assessment that will help CMOs understand how these changes will impact the returns from their investments media, insights capabilities, and customer experience on digital touchpoints."

In a blog post on 3rd March, Google Director of Product Management, Ads Privacy and Trust David Temkin had categorically stated, "Today, we’re making explicit that once third-party cookies are phased out, we will not build alternate identifiers to track individuals as they browse across the web, nor will we use them in our products."

He also said that "people shouldn’t have to accept being tracked across the web in order to get the benefits of relevant advertising. And advertisers don't need to track individual consumers across the web to get the performance benefits of digital advertising".

Temkin also informed that Chrome intends to make FLoC-based cohorts available for public testing through origin trials with its next release this month, and we expect to begin testing FLoC-based cohorts with advertisers in Google Ads in Q2. Chrome also will offer the first iteration of new user controls in April and will expand on these controls in future releases, as more proposals reach the origin trial stage, and they receive more feedback from end-users and the industry.

