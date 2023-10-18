Festive Force: D2C players leverage ONDC to prop up Brand Bharat
Industry observers shared that indigenous brands are utilising ONDC's effectiveness to expand reach; ROI high too due to increased adoption of eCommerce
Keeping tune with the mood of the electorate and the upcoming national elections, Bharat is everywhere, from banner headlines to solemn placards to colourful social media posts. And as we throng towards the country’s main festive season, brands are going all in on Brand Bharat to appeal to the masses.
With ever-increasing internet penetration and a burgeoning middle class, India’s e-commerce industry, valued at approximately $22 billion in 2018 and $72 billion in 2022, is expected to surge to $325 billion by 2030, states a report by Deloitte, while Statista pegs the figure at an even more ambitious $350 billion.
And, integral to this growth, especially in the view of the Union government, is the consolidation of the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), which is coming up as a force to be reckoned with in a hyper-competitive and crowded arena.
“Indigenous brands are harnessing the potential of the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) to expand their market reach, seamlessly integrate with e-commerce platforms, implement cost-effective marketing strategies, ensure seamless financial transactions, and harness data-driven insights to augment their visibility and revenue during the festive season. Moreover, they eagerly anticipate the innovative application of the ONDC Network Gift Card, a pioneering network-level gift card poised to revolutionize corporate gifting and employee engagement,” shared Shashank Rathore, Vice President, E-commerce, Interactive Avenues.
This card, featuring a maximum value of Rs 10,000, operates in conjunction with India's native Rupay Network and will be offered by an array of banks and fintech institutions possessing RBI-endorsed licences for prepaid transactions (it's worth noting that Yes Bank and OmniCard have taken the lead as the initial two issuers, enabling sponsors to directly engage with them for the acquisition and distribution of these gift cards).
According to Rathore, the return on investment on ONDC, during the festive season, is expected to be higher due to its increasing adoption rate. “However, in absolute terms, the revenue percentage may remain relatively low compared to retail and large e-commerce channels.”
While these figures may still be modest, Girish Ramachandra, Founder & CEO of Shopalyst notes that ONDC offers an additional sales channel for brands - homegrown as well as multinational. “They can join the growing list of brands that are thriving on the ONDC network, and get discovered on various buyer apps like PayTM, Pincode and others. There is a growing trend of brands launching products, which are aligned with local customs and traditions. It could be chocolate gift packs for Holi and Diwali, or Ayurveda-based cosmetics by global brands and homegrown digitally native brands.”
ONDC’s network already includes over 50,000 merchants, primarily focusing on groceries and food, though other segments, especially fashion and accessories are fast growing.
Shubham Srivastava, AVP D2C Pro, a Team Pumpkin vertical, adds that ONDC can help SMEs in various ways, including in terms of visibility, gaining credibility, access to a diverse consumer base, enhanced digital presence, promotions, adhering to industry standards, access to bulk purchasing and efficiency.
“With the proposed lower margin structures on the platform, it's a plus one for the brands and helps to have better profit for sellers and value gain for consumers. The #VocalForLocal campaign comes under the very spotlight, especially during peak festive season,” he says.
Brands such as boAt, Havells and Fabindia are capitalizing on the "Bharat" concept and locally crafted products to distinguish themselves during the festive period, which resonates with the growing preference for homegrown items and a sense of national pride among consumers.
“By spotlighting products that are authentically Indian, these brands can tap into this sentiment, create a unique brand identity, and connect with consumers who value traditional craftsmanship and support for local businesses. Additionally, promoting locally made products can contribute to sustainability and environmental awareness, factors that are increasingly important in consumers' decision-making,” asserts Rathore.
Manish Solanki, COO and Co-Founder, TheSmallBigIdea, says any brand that wants to pursue e-commerce business needs to focus on the three C’s - Connectivity, Convenience, and Cost-effectiveness. Homegrown brands in India have a golden opportunity to achieve all three during the festive season by strategically leveraging the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).
“Firstly, they should actively join the extensive ONDC network to significantly expand their reach and connect with a broader customer base. The platform offers a secure and seamless transaction experience, which is crucial for creating trust and encouraging festive spending. Homegrown brands can enhance the visibility of their products by showcasing them on this expansive platform, making it easier for potential buyers to discover and purchase during the festive shopping spree,” he says.
Mitesh Kothari, Co-founder, Chief Creative Officer, White Rivers Media, says that to maximise their presence, brands should list their products quickly, sweeten the deal with competitive pricing and discounts, roll out targeted marketing campaigns, and ace it with top-notch customer service.
"ONDC calls for speedy product listings. But here's the real kicker – the magic of 'Made in India'. Brands are tapping into this by proudly flaunting the 'Made in India' label and collaborating with local artisans for unique, ethically sourced products. Why? It's a connection with Indian consumers, a distinct edge over competitors, and a nod to the eco-conscious trend. This trend is poised for growth, with more Indians supporting local businesses. So, homegrown brands, ride the ONDC wave and embrace 'Bharat' and locally-crafted products this festive season. It's your ticket to connect, stand out, and soar in sales."
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
What makes YouTube dominate the streaming space?
One of YouTube's compelling strengths lies in its enduring partnerships and its wide accessibility to consumers, say industry experts
By Shantanu David | Oct 17, 2023 8:25 AM | 5 min read
One of the most prominent social media sites in the world, YouTube streams to over 122 million people internationally in one day. And with India seeing rapid digitalization in the recent times, YouTube’s domination of online streaming in the country is only warming up.
What Tube?
Most recently, the TAM AdEx-Digital Half Yearly Advertising Report showed that digital media witnessed an increase in ad impressions by 33% in Jan-Jun’23 as compared to Jan-Jun’21. And in that same period, YouTube led the list of web publishers and applications, in terms of ad impressions. During the Jan-Jun’23 period, YouTube alone had 21% of ad impressions.
While digital ad impressions during Jan-Jun’22 witnessed a surge of 42% compared to Jan-Jun’21, while during Jan-Jun’23 the increase was by 33%, YouTube was the leading web publisher during Jan-Jun’23, and among apps, YouTube and YouTube Music respectively lead the lineup.
Pointing out that when it comes to ad impressions, the website holds a 21% share, while the mobile app accounts for 17%, Sandeep Saini, Vice President- Growth, Team Pumpkin, says “Beyond its remarkable user base, there are a number of other factors that make YouTube a very appealing platform for marketers. It provides a wide range of features and capabilities for a brand to thrive in the market. Further it also allows the marketers to interact with their target audience in a way that is highly tailored, effective, and economical helping in creation of successful campaigns.”
Karan Anand, SVP – Strategy, Interactive Avenues (the digital arm of IPG Mediabrands India), observes that YouTube has been a trailblazer in content democratization, empowering creators with extensive monetization options. “Its algorithmic prowess and seamless integration with Google services expand its user base and allure to advertisers. YouTube continues to secure its dominance amid fierce competition.”
Beyond its massive user base, YouTube's advertising appeal lies in its comprehensive suite of tools that guide consumers through the entire journey. From Director Mix for personalized ads to Shopping and Live Ads for real-time interaction, the platform offers diverse options.
Maanesh Vasudeo, Sr. Vice President - Media Operations, LS Digital, says, "When we look at YouTube, we see more than just the oldest streaming platform; it holds a unique and pivotal role in the content space. YouTube has a distinctive advantage, striking a balance between content aggregation and user-generated content."
Anand further points out Creative Insights keeps advertisers updated, collaborations with YouTubers enhance influencer campaigns, and Content Adjacency Controls ensure brand safety. YouTube's amalgamation of reach, targeting, and engagement tools makes it an indispensable component for brands in crafting effective advertising strategies across digital media and beyond.
How Why Where Tube?
A digital industry veteran who preferred to remain unnamed calls it the Swiss Army knife of content platforms. "But it's also a goldmine for advertisers. With its vast, engaged audience, diverse ad formats, pinpoint targeting, and robust analytics, it's a marketer's dream. But what really sets it apart is YouTube Live. It can be a powerful tool for advertisers to reach their target audience and build relationships with them."
For example, when IShowSpeed came, his 'Mumbai darshan' stream drew remarkable fan engagement. He took his fans on a virtual tour of the city, showcasing its vibrant culture. The stream drew in over 30 lakh views in less than 24 hours, demonstrating the potential of YouTube Live to break the internet and reach a massive audience.
Indeed, the success of YouTube is a sum of many parts.
“The first part is access. Most consumption in India is Android devices. It comes as a built-in app on Android devices. And just one tap, you already launched a video. There is no selection here. So that means the friction needed from thought to delivery is one tap. There is not a single video platform on this planet, which has aced that, with the exception of probably Instagram. Outside of that, no one's been able to come close to it,” asserts Preetham Venkky, Chief Digital Officer, DDB Mudra Group. “Whereas the moment you launch on YouTube, it starts playing something. And you don't reject it because the algorithm is so good that you will almost always watch whatever pops up because it's based on your previous selections.”
“YouTube can compress videos that even if you're on your phone on a slightly lower 4G network, you're able to still watch them at a level of quality acceptable by you. Whereas OTT platforms are not able to do that, they can’t match the compression quality offered by YouTube, to the point that I'd watch cricket on YouTube on TV rather than any OTT channel. And there is the fact that their servers and everything is so beautifully co-located that you will always get it at speed without any buffering,” says Venkky.
The third thing, which Venkky thinks is a fantastic Trojan horse, is this category of content that YouTube excels at, called edutainment. “The killer feature of YouTube is edutainment, which nobody gets. Even the 60 second Short on YouTube supersedes that of Instagram because Instagram is only entertainment while YouTube is edutainment. Most of the time, people don't want to have the guilt of entertainment without having to have taken away something useful.”
And as mentioned, there are plenty of creators to scratch that dopamine itch.
"One of YouTube's compelling strengths lies in its enduring partnerships and its wide accessibility to consumers. With its presence on virtually every device, be it phones or now connected TVs, it boasts an unparalleled reach," says Vasudeo, adding, “This widespread presence, coupled with years of technological innovation, empowers us to precisely target the right consumers, including niche audiences. It's a win-win situation for both partners and media agencies.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
Team Pumpkin secures social media mandate of APL Apollo
The agency has already been handling the SEO and website maintenance of APL Apollo
By Shantanu David | Oct 13, 2023 3:41 PM | 2 min read
Team Pumpkin has won the social media mandate for APL Apollo, a steel tube and pipe manufacturing brand. Team Pumpkin’s SEO vertical ROIsted has been managing APL Apollo’s SEO while the agency’s tech vertical Tech Pepo has been managing their website maintenance since 2020.
“Team Pumpkin will help APL Apollo enhance its social media presence and engagement by strategizing its digital campaigns, putting APL Apollo at the forefront of digital marketing trends, and leveraging social media platforms to connect with its audience. The account will be serviced by the agency's Gurugram branch,” read a release.
APL Apollo’s Chief Brand Officer and Group Head of Marketing, Charu Malhotra, said, “We are eager to start this partnership, as we believe Team Pumpkin’s innovative and digital expertise aligns perfectly with our brand’s vision. Their commitment to excellence and forward-thinking approach mirrors brand values, and we anticipate that their strategies will play a key role in enhancing APL APOLLO’s digital presence. We have full confidence in their capabilities, and we look forward to working together to drive our brand’s digital transformation. Welcome aboard, Team Pumpkin, and let’s embark on this transformative journey together.”
Ranjeet Kumar, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder, Team Pumpkin said, “For more than 35 years, APL Apollo has continued to lead the industry with sustainable solutions and customer-focused services. We are thrilled to partner with them and look forward to adding more value to their brand's digital experience. At Team Pumpkin, we're committed to delivering results and creating meaningful digital campaigns. Our expertise lies in understanding the brand’s needs and providing them with tailor-made marketing solutions. Together, we aim to set new benchmarks in the industry and contribute to their continued success!”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
Amazon to stop ad-server business next year
As per media reports, brands and agencies have been given the time to make the transition
By Shantanu David | Oct 13, 2023 10:27 AM | 1 min read
Amazon has decided to shut down its ad-serving business in 2024.
Brands and agencies have been given the time to make the transition.
As per the Amazon spokesperson, "We are always evaluating the potential of our products and services to deliver value for customers, and we regularly make adjustments based on those assessments."
The Amazon Ad Server allows advertisers to create relevant campaigns.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
Asian Games 2023: No medals for Indian esports, but brands still shoot their shots
The tournament has showcased India's diversity across gaming titles, creating multiple avenues for brands to invest in and connect with different demographics of PC and console gaming, say experts
By Shantanu David | Oct 12, 2023 3:05 PM | 4 min read
India racked up a historical tally of 107 medals at the recently concluded Asian Games 2022, held in 2023 in China, its highest ever number of medals. Another historic first was that this is the first Asian Games that featured esports as a medal sport.
And while India didn’t come home with any medals in that particular segment, the burgeoning gaming industry back home still saw it as a win, as their participation alone has significantly increased the marketability and endorsement opportunities for the entire gaming community. Being on this prestigious international stage has boosted the visibility of India's gaming talents worldwide, capturing the attention of brands and potential sponsors.
For Ashwin Suresh, Founder, Loco, the debut of eSports at the Asian Games was a major step forward for the industry, and it has had a significant impact on the profile and marketability of eSports athletes. “The event is watched by millions of people around the world, and it has helped legitimize eSports as a competitive sport. For Indian eSports athletes, the Asian Games was a unique opportunity to showcase their skills on a global stage. Their participation in the event has helped raise their profile and attract the attention of sponsors and brands,” he says.
The gaming industry, driven by an \engaged audience, has become a fertile ground for brand advertising. According to the Dentsu X Loco report, the global gaming revenue is estimated to surge to $475 billion by 2027, promising a bright future for advertising within gaming platforms. The industry is poised for explosive growth, projected to achieve $500 billion in revenue by the same year with a remarkable CAGR of 9.5%.
Moreover, the wealth of data generated by the mobile gaming sector serves as a goldmine for advertisers. “This data enables precise targeting based on factors such as age, geography, gender, device, language, and interest groups, allowing brands to reach their ideal audience and optimize their return on investment. Brands like KFC, Gillette, H&M, ICICI, Beardo, EaseMyTrip, and many others have already experimented with this evolved tactic to reach out to their target audience,” says Suresh.
“What's truly remarkable is how this event showcased India's diversity across various gaming titles, creating multiple avenues for brands to invest in and connect with different demographics of PC and console gaming. It's an exciting time, as we anticipate a surge in investments in India's eSports sector from various corporates and conglomerates with a track record of supporting sports in the country,” says Animesh Agarwal, Founder & CEO, 8Bit Creatives, and Co-Founder of S8UL.
Suresh says that within this thriving ecosystem, various stakeholders present distinct monetization opportunities. “Loco, for instance, offers in-app advertising and value-added services for brands to capitalize on this growing trend. Mobile gaming, especially on popular titles like Free Fire, BGMI, Call of Duty, among others, witnesses an average user engagement of over 60 minutes daily. Advertisers are drawn to this substantial user base and the significant level of user interaction.”
Rohit Agarwal, Founder and Director, Alpha Zegus, has a slightly different take on the subject. “Marketability and endorsement opportunities for e-athletes do not work in the same fashion as mainstream players and content creators. This is similar to the difference between Olympic players and World Cup players, where pay and fame work very differently. However, as a bigger picture, India’s presence at the Asian Games is a big plus point for us in terms of shifting the whole ecosystem into the limelight.
Brand endorsements of esports players highly depend on the stage at which they are playing and their success on that stage. While this is key, experts agree that esports athletes also need to make more public appearances more often in order to increase their brand value. And consistent tournament success showcases reliability and skill, while engaging in content creation.
“Many successful eSports players today also embrace the role of content creators, a practice we encourage within Team SOUL. This entails live-streaming gameplay, offering game mastery insights, and engaging with the gaming community on streaming platforms, ultimately cultivating a dedicated fanbase within the Indian gaming scene,” says Animesh.
This loyal following often makes players more enticing to brands looking to connect with specific target demographics. In essence, consistent tournament achievements and creative content production are the twin pillars through which eSports athletes can capture the interest of brands and endorsements.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
'India at the cusp of a bright future from B2B perspective'
exchange4media spoke to LinkedIn’s Country Manager and VP of Product to understand their new product solutions, the use of AI for ad platform and how the Indian market is growing in the B2B scenario
By Shantanu David | Oct 12, 2023 9:05 AM | 4 min read
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
Ad fraud pinch: Advertisers to lose one-third of spends on mobile: Report
India’s share in the global ad waste will be three per cent by 2028, says a recent report by Juniper Research
By Shantanu David | Oct 12, 2023 8:23 AM | 3 min read
Nearly a third of mobile marketing dollars will go to ad fraud this year, according to a recent report from Juniper Research.
The total digital ad fraud is projected to cost global marketers $84 billion in 2023, or about 22% of the $380 billion spent on online advertising. For mobile, it’s a whopping 30% of spend, claims the study which analysed datasets from across 45 countries.
Marketers are likely to spend nearly $750 billion annually on digital advertising in 2028, with ad fraud accounting for 23% pie even as ad fraud detection tools are increasingly being used in most countries.
While North America and China along with the Far East regions are expected to bear the brunt the most, Indian marketers have a reason to worry as the subcontinent will account for three per cent of the global ad losses by 2028, the study points out.
This report has come at a time when India is projected to spend $21 billion in digital advertising by 2028 due to the surge in mobile and Internet usage, as per a report from Redseer Strategy Consultants released early this year.
Last month, several trade groups in the US and Europe came together to come up with a common definition for “made-for-advertising” sites to check ad frauds.
Such practices impact advertisers as it diminishes their Return on Investment (ROI). They are either spoofed by fraudsters or interacted with by invalid users and automated bots making advertising and marketing campaigns become less effective.
Due to the complexity of the digital advertising system, all stakeholders, including ad networks, attribution platforms and publishers are susceptible to fraudulent attacks.
AI Impact
Fraudsters usually operate through Bots, which are programmed to imitate real internet users, with the aim of repetitively clicking on advertisement links to generate massive artificial impressions.
To avoid detection, these bots are often distributed across a network of connected devices that are used by fraudsters to generate fake traffic to an advert or website. Each device has a different IP address making it harder for advertisers to detect them.
The report suspects that Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools like ChatGPT are being misused by fraudsters to program advanced algorithms to create bots and malware that can mimic human behaviour and steal ad spending from advertisers. What is more concerning is that AI-generated bots are far more difficult to track.
“SIVT (Sophisticated Invalid Traffic) is more difficult than GIVT (General Invalid Traffic) to detect because fraudsters are actively changing patterns of attack to avoid detection. To do this, these fraudsters are investing in AI to not only mask their illegal behaviours, but also detect opportunities where they can spoof valid traffic,” the report warns.
Recommendations
As the digital advertising market is anticipated to grow over 105% over the next five years, this significantly increases the scope and possibilities of ad fraud to occur and intercept advertisers’ revenue from advertising efforts. While efforts to tackle advertising fraud increase, the sheer scale of advertising media leaves significant scope for growth in fraud too.
The report lists three key recommendations:
- Marketers must monitor invalid clicks and blacklist potentially fraudulent devices and IP addresses using third-party fraud detection services and tools.
- Digital advertisers must form strategic partnerships with ad fraud detection vendors to provide transparent and verifiable data to aid in the identification of illegitimate traffic.
- To combat SIVT, fraud mitigation providers need to invest in AI analytics that provides multi-point corroboration to detect, identify and analyze this traffic even as fraudsters use AI to actively avoid detection from tools.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp