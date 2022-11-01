Fastrack hosts its first Halloween party in the metaverse

Fastrack has hosted its first Metaverse event the “Verst Villa” an exclusive Halloween-themed party with interactive spooky experience that can be enjoyed virtually. The event went live on the 29th of October and was hosted on private land in the metaverse, called the Phyvital.



Keeping in mind the interests and likes of the GenZs, the event would be brimming with fun activities like gaming, a dance party, and many more. Fastrack’s metaverse experience enables the users to collect tokens through the house to finally unlock a limited edition Halloween NFT from the brand as well as a discount coupon redeemable on the website.

Ajay Maurya, Marketing Head, Fastrack said, “Fastrack hopes to live up to its legacy of catering to the changing needs of the youth and attempting to tap the latest creative endeavours. As Indians are warming up to Halloween celebrations and getting prepped for the fun, we saw metaverse as a viable option for engaging with our GenZ consumers who want to try something new and interesting all the time. Immersive digital technologies like the metaverse have only seen an upward trajectory in the recent past and are a powerful way for engagement. We expect over 1 Lakh users on the ‘Verst Villa,’ and want them to discover and enjoy this new interactive and fun experience.”



Commenting on the new initiative, Aishwarya Bhalerao, Copy Supervisor at Brandmovers India said, “What if in a parallel universe, Halloween was not a missed opportunity for fun in India? This year, we tried to reboot the experience for our audience with a night out like never before when Fastrack asked us to choose between tricking and treating. With The Verst Night Out, we are attempting to choose both by creating a universe filled with spooky tricks and dripping treats in the form of an NFT that is redeemable in the real world.”



Users can experience a haunted house with a treasure hunt along with a dance party on Phyvital. The NFTs and huge discounts that they receive upon completion of the entire treasure hunt are redeemable on Fastrack.

