Marketers spearheading iconic brands & building brand purpose
In this feature, we honour marketing professionals featured under IMPACT Marketing 40 Under 40, 2023
IMPACT Marketing 40 Under 40, 2023, honoured the best marketing professionals at an event in Mumbai. Today we look at two of the leaders featured.
Ajay Maurya
Head of Marketing, Fastrack - A Titan Company
A marketing professional with 12 years of diverse work experience in retail and automobile sectors, Ajay Maurya led P&L, product management, marketing communication, digital marketing, new product development, merchandising and supply chain management at Titan company (2013-till date).
He spearheaded India’s iconic youth brand, Fastrack, comprising a portfolio of 1100cr+ casual watches and wearables, and anchored the annual marketing calendar with a budget of 60cr+ across Digital, Performance, TV, and OOH media platforms.
Last year, he led the brand to 51% growth by generating tremendous excitement among target consumers and demand through differentiated product launches. Maurya was featured in the top 1% of high-performance talent pools of Titan as part of ‘Emerging Leaders Program’ Growth & Profitability.
Akanksha Bahl
Marketing Manager, PepsiCo India
A passionate marketer with a strong growth mindset, Bahl looks for new avenues to unlock growth through disruptive strategies. She believes in building a strong brand purpose and not just brand equity, keeping consumers at the heart of everything she does.
She has had the privilege of working for iconic brands like Horlicks, Boost, Dabur (portfolio), Red & White, Kurkure, Cheetos, Lay’s, Uncle Chipps in India. She is currently working on the potato chips portfolio for entire AMESA. Bahl has delivered the highest growth on large packs and highest consumption growth in the last 5 years, and is responsible for fortifying brand equity significantly. She was the winner of Best Connected Content Strategy, PEPSICO AMESA, 2021.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Shashank Sinha quits Eureka Forbes
He was associated with the brand for over 25 years
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 26, 2023 7:36 PM | 1 min read
Shashank Sinha, Vice President, Strategic Marketing and Business Transformation at Eureka Forbes has quit.
Sinha was associated with Eureka Forbes for over 25 years. He was responsible for developing a sustainable growth strategy including marketing innovation, branding, as well as personalised customer experiences. In his role as Head of Marketing and AVP, he spearheaded the marketing function of direct sales, retail sales and post sales service in addition to building a CRM practice.
Sinha began his career with Eureka Forbes as a management trainee and held various roles in different capacities.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Anastasia Beverly Hills India announces Malaika Arora as its brand ambassador
Malaika, with her impeccable sense of style & glamour truly embodies the brand's core values of empowerment, inclusivity, self-love and self-expression, the company said
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 26, 2023 4:29 PM | 2 min read
Anastasia Beverly Hills, a beauty brand, has roped in Malaika Arora as the brand ambassador in India.
“Malaika, with her impeccable sense of style & glamour truly embodies the brand's core values of empowerment, inclusivity, self-love and self-expression,” the company said.
Anastasia Soare, Founder & CEO Anastasia Beverly Hills said,” Celebrating 25 years is a truly an exciting milestone for all of us at Anastasia Beverly Hills. It is a moment to thank our millions of customers who have put their faith in us, followed and participated in our growth and a moment to celebrate and honor our hundreds of colleagues and team members globally, who continue to deliver impeccable service to our customers. Anasatsia Beverly Hills welcomes the vibrant and multi-talented Malaika Arora as the first ever Brand Ambassador in India.
Malaika Arora, Brand Ambassador, Anastasia Beverly Hills India commented, I am thrilled to be part of Hollywood cult and iconic makeup brand Anastasia Beverly Hills 25 years’ celebration. As someone who has always been passionate about beauty, I have long been a fan of the brand's commitment to quality and innovation and have been using the brow products for eons. I believe that makeup has the power to transform not just our appearance, but also our confidence and sense of self. I am excited and humbled to partner with Anastasia Beverly Hill India to be able to inspire individuals to explore their own unique beauty standards and express themselves through makeup."
Sanjali Giri ,Vice President ,International Brands & Retail at House of Beauty said," ABH has reached an incredible milestone, and this achievement is truly remarkable for everyone involved with the brand. This is even more special for us, as the brand in India, being true to its ethos of inclusivity, announces Malaika Arora as the brand ambassador for India market. I am sure she will inspire beauty enthusiast across culture and age group to represent ABH in the true sense.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Senco Gold and Diamonds partners with film ‘Satya Prem ki Katha’
As an in-film branding partner, Senco Gold and Diamonds will showcase their exquisite jewellery in the movie and unveil an exclusive limited edition bridal collection
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 26, 2023 2:59 PM | 2 min read
Senco Gold and Diamonds has announced its association with upcoming film "Satya Prem ki Katha," starring Kartik Aryan and Kiara Advani. As an in-film branding partner, Senco Gold and Diamonds will showcase their exquisite jewellery in the movie and unveil an exclusive limited edition bridal collection.
"Satya Prem ki Katha" revolves around the enchanting love story of Satya Prem and Katha, boasting mesmerizing visuals and a musical wedding theme. This seamless association with the film perfectly aligns with Senco Gold and Diamonds' commitment to offering exceptional artisanship and elegance,” the brand said.
Kiara Advani, who portrays the character of Katha, also serves as the national brand ambassador for Senco Gold and Diamonds. This partnership highlights a natural extension of the collaboration, creating a synergy between the film's narrative and the brand's values.
Joita Sen, Director of Senco Gold and Diamonds, expressed her enthusiasm about the partnership, saying, "We are thrilled to collaborate with the film 'Satya Prem ki Katha' and unveil an exclusive jewellery collection that captures the essence of the movie's love story. At Senco Gold and Diamonds, we are dedicated to create designs that reflect classic trends that resonate with our customers' aspirations and desires."
Team of Satya Prem Ki Katha shares their excitement about the collaboration, stating, "The intricate artistry and timeless beauty of Senco Gold and Diamonds perfectly complement the essence of 'SatyaPrem ki Katha.' This association brings a touch of authenticity and grace to the film, elevating the overall visual experience for our audience."
In an exciting campaign, customers purchasing the exclusive SatyaPrem Ki Katha Collection will have a unique opportunity to meet the lead cast of the film, adding an extra touch of magic to their jewellery experience.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Amitabh Bachchan partners with IKONZ to foray into generative AI
The IKONZ team is working with the actor to capture the iconic attributes to deliver a unique experience to fans globally
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 26, 2023 1:47 PM | 2 min read
IKONZ, the platform for digital IP monetisation, has announced its partnership with Amitabh Bachchan.
The collaboration marks a significant milestone as IKONZ forays into the realm of generative AI, to redefine the future of fan engagement.
IKONZ is backed by investors, including Village Global, a venture capital firm backed by renowned tech visionaries such as Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates and Reid Hoffman.
The IKONZ team is working closely with the actor to capture the iconic attributes to deliver a unique experience to fans globally. When launched end of this year, customers in India can interact with Amitabh Bachchan at various locations and instantly getting their favourite superstar interacting with them.
Abinav Varma Kalidindi, Founder & CEO at IKONZ said, “It’s a momentous day for IKONZ as the true symbolism our name has been derived with the Icon Shri Amitabh Bachchan Ji joining forces with us. Together we will leverage the power of generative AI to create immersive experiences that transcend physical boundaries. With our state-of-the-art technology, fans will now have the opportunity to interact with their favourite actor like never before. Who knows you might even be able to take selfies with Amit Ji in your city”.
Amitabh Bachchan said, "I am intrigued with the way technology is evolving and the pace at which new innovations are coming up worldwide ... One such being "Generative AI ". I am happy to be a part of such an amazing futuristic world of generative AI , and have therefore partnered with Abinav promoted IKONZ . Together we shall embark on this new Metaverse World."
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Marketers who have gone beyond the call of duty & led digital wonders
In this feature, we highlight ace marketers who were honoured as part of Pitch Marketing 30 Under 30 list
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 26, 2023 1:37 PM | 3 min read
The exchange4media Group hosted the third edition of Pitch Marketing 30 Under 30 Awards on Wednesday, June 14, in Delhi. The awards recognised and felicitated young marketers and game-changers for their innovative contributions to the industry.
Zehan Arif
(Brand Manager - Sunfeast YiPPee! Noodles, Foods Business Division, ITC Ltd)
Hailing from the city of joy - Calcutta, Zehan Arif is a marketer who is making an impact in the FMCG industry, particularly in the Instant Noodles segment. As the Brand Manager for Sunfeast YiPPee! Noodles at the Foods Business Division of ITC Limited, Zehan brings a unique perspective that goes beyond traditional marketing strategies.
Zehan credits his alma mater St. Xavier's Collegiate School for imbibing a strong sense of responsibility towards society in him. These values led him to volunteer as a teacher, imparting English language skills to children in shelter homes. Zehan, a distinction-holder alumnus from SPJIMR Mumbai, has spearheaded multiple projects that drive positive societal change.
A standout achievement in his career lies in his leadership of the "YiPPee! – A Better World – Trash to Treasure" initiative, a nationwide school outreach program that promotes sustainable plastic waste management. He and his team have educated 3.5 million students across 103 towns in India. And guess what they do with all those wrappers? They transform them into rad benches and desks for schools in need. This endeavour even garnered recognition from Karnataka’s Minister for Primary & Secondary Education.
The secret ingredient that makes him stand out from the crowd is his dedication to going above and beyond the call of duty. Despite the limited relevance to his key performance indicators, he is all about saving the environment and igniting a positive societal influence.
Yogesh Manik Apte
(Manager - E-Business, DSP Asset Managers)
From humble beginnings as a car washer to being recognized as one of India's Top 100 digital marketing leaders in 2020, Yogesh Manik Apte's career trajectory is a tale to tell. Currently serving as the Manager of E-Business at DSP Asset Managers Private Limited, Yogesh crafts and executes digital strategies that skyrocket online revenue.
Yogesh is a master of directing direct-to-consumer (D2C) businesses and crafting digital wonders in the banking, insurance, and mutual fund sector. Educationally, he has a PG degree in Digital Marketing and is pursuing an MBA degree at Liverpool Business School, proving that he's not one to rest on his laurels. Having worked with renowned organizations such as DSP Mutual Fund, Cognizant, AU Small Finance Bank, Liberty General Insurance, and Birla EdTech, Yogesh has honed his expertise in the BFSI domain.
Some notable highlights of his career include successfully managing over 5 million in digital annual spends and leading impactful marketing campaigns, including #DriveLessPayLess and #i-think, which received a lot of industry attention. What sets Yogesh on fire is his relentless pursuit of innovative marketing strategies fueled by data, creativity, and tech acumen.
However, his hunger for more doesn't stop there. He's launched a digital literacy program that empowers offline customers to conduct online transactions, which gained fame and recognition across the globe. By unleashing the power of marketing automation and AI tools, he's revolutionized customer onboarding, upselling, satisfaction, and feedback processes.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Daawat celebrates World Biryani Day with a 360-degree campaign
The multi-country digital campaign is supported by a television, digital and radio campaign
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 26, 2023 12:31 PM | 2 min read
LT Foods, a Consumer Food Company’s flagship brand Daawat Basmati Rice has created a unique occasion for Biryani lovers across the World by celebrating World Biryani Day across the globe on 1st Sunday of Every July, this year on the 2nd July. Daawat Basmati Rice is providing an opportunity to all Biryani lovers to express their adoration for this dish that has distinctive Indian flavours but still enjoys universalized appeal across countries and cultures. This day calls for Biryani Lovers across the world to celebrate this exemplary dish by enjoying Biryani with their friends and family in their own inimitable ways and keep the Biryani mania going.
Many of the popular dishes from multiple cuisines have their own dedicated day. This has inspired Daawat Basmati Rice to coin ‘World Biryani Day’ to celebrate the world’s most favourite dish.
Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Ritesh Arora, CEO of India & Far East Market, LT Foods Ltd. said, “Biryani is more than a product, it is a celebration of being together. The love for Biryani is truly universal cutting across countries & cultures, transcending all age groups. As one of the leading Global Basmati Rice brands, Daawat believes Biryani should have a special day, an occasion to celebrate this delectable iconic dish, an appetite for which can almost never be satiated. LT Foods is committed to facilitate the consumers to celebrate World Biryani Day with its flagship variant Daawat Biryani and recently launched Daawat Biryani Kit. Biryani Day ko aaiye, jashn ke iss din ko biryani ke saath banaiyein aur manaiyein”.
To create awareness of World Biryani Day, Daawat Basmati Rice will be launching an extensive 360-degree multi-country digital campaign supported by a television, Digital, radio campaign, an outdoor and an influencer both national and regional marketing initiative, which will all culminate on the 2nd of July with on-ground events as well.
Basmati Rice is the finest Basmati and it is available across 60 countries. The premium heirloom rice grain is aged to perfection with unmatched aroma and rich flavours making the Biryani made from Daawat a total standout. Daawat has also recently launched a Biryani Kit for the convenience of cooking authentic & delicious Biryani at home in three distinct variants Hyderabadi, Kolkata, and Lucknow.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Our marketing philosophy is to believe in power of diversification: Kush Aggarwal, Bikano
Aggarwal, Head of Marketing, Bikano, shares the brand’s advertising and marketing strategies, the urban-rural market and more
By Shantanu David | Jun 26, 2023 9:00 AM | 4 min read
Even as economies, industries and companies continue to pivot to the newly declared most populous country (and consumer market) in the word, India's FMCG industry is displaying signs of recovery, as evidenced by a 10.2 percent increase in value growth during the first quarter of 2023. After experiencing six consecutive quarters of decline, rural areas are now witnessing a positive volume growth of 0.3 per cent, while urban areas continue to show growth at 5.3 per cent. This growth in rural consumption is particularly encouraging, considering that more than two-thirds of India's population resides in rural regions.
Among the made-in-India companies making the most of this growth is Bikano, Bikanervala’s packaged brand. exchange4media spoke to Kush Aggarwal, Head of Marketing, Bikano, about the brand’s advertising and marketing strategies, media planning and how it whets the different appetites of various consumers.
“Our marketing philosophy is based on a simple principle: we remain attuned to the ever-changing consumer trends. As the use of digital platforms continues to gain popularity among consumers, we will strategically allocate our marketing resources accordingly,” says Aggarwal, adding that the company’s approach encompasses a wide array of marketing avenues, including above-the-line (ATL), below-the-line (BTL), and digital platforms, guaranteeing a seamless presence across multiple touchpoints.
Given the significance of market segmentation and the fact that different markets possess unique characteristics and consumer behaviours, Bikano tailors its strategies to effectively address the diverse needs and preferences of various market segments.
“For metropolitan markets, where urbanization and modern retail infrastructure are prevalent, we focus on leveraging digital platforms, innovative marketing campaigns, and partnerships with modern trade outlets to enhance brand visibility and capture the attention of tech-savvy consumers. We also emphasize product innovation and differentiation to cater to metropolitan areas' diverse tastes and preferences,” explains Aggarwal.
In semi-rural markets, they adopt a more localized approach. “We invest in extensive distribution networks to reach remote areas and build strong relationships with local retailers. We take into account the specific cultural nuances and consumer behaviours in these markets, ensuring that our marketing messages are relevant and resonate with the semi-rural population,” he says.
The FMCG sector is the fourth-largest industry in India, contributing nearly 20% to the Gross Domestic Product. And with brand India’s stock surging at the moment, given the country’s exposure on the international geopolitical and economic stages, desi is quite du jour, meaning a growing appetite for Indian consumer goods.
“When it comes to foreign markets, we conduct thorough market research and analysis to understand the local culture, consumer behaviour, and the competitive landscape. We adapt our products and marketing strategies to align with the preferences and expectations of the target market,” he says.
Localization plays a crucial role, including product modifications, packaging adjustments, and effective communication that resonates with the local audience. “Building strong partnerships with local distributors or retailers helps us establish a strong presence and navigate any cultural or regulatory challenges,” adds Aggarwal.
According to him, at the core of Bikano’s marketing philosophy is a belief in the power of diversification, and the company understands the significance of leveraging various channels to effectively reach a wide range of individuals and ensure that their brand message resonates with consumers.
“When it comes to our media mix, we strive to generate excitement through multiple platforms, including print, digital, and radio, complemented by extensive on-ground activations. To establish a strong connection with our consumers, we allocate investments towards a blend of online and offline initiatives,” says Aggarwal, concluding, “Our commitment lies in leaving no channel or mode unexplored in our quest to engage with our valued customers. Additionally, we prioritize affordability and value for money, recognizing the price sensitivity prevalent in these regions.”
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube