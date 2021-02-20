aLL celebrates 'Happy Bodies' in new campaign

Plus-size fashion brand aLL along with their creative agency Brandmovers India, has created a campaign that will resonate with every single body type.With aLL’s brand new #SizeHappy campaign, they recognise the fact that all bodies are happy ones and no matter what, everybody will always be a #SizeHappy. They want every individual to embrace their bodies and celebrate every bit of their being with pomp and show. The film is busting myths, throwing sass and, above all, leaving its viewers with a message that is food for thought.

The film stars belly dancer Anjana Bapat, who has been associated with the brand for various projects in the past, Jacqualine Kiara Ledlie, a plus size fashion influencer and Sumit Gaddi, an art director. The trio take to the screen with fierce energy, a dose of sass, and a whole lot of happy vibes.

Conversations about body positivity and self-love have been doing the rounds for a long time; while there are many talks, there is often no action to propagate the same. aLL has always strived to normalize body types as more than numbers on a measuring tape or a weighing scale; these bodies are actually just happy souls who enjoy life like they are meant to.

Pawan Sarda, Group CMO (Marketing, Digital & e-commerce), Future Group says, “As a brand, we believe that size is nothing but a state of mind; we believe that everybody is special. Size happy says whether you are a size 0 or something else, you are happy. We intend on starting a conversation, bursting body myths and just celebrate every single body with #SizeHappy.”

The film is a positive musical affirmation with energetic visuals. Suvajyoti Ghosh, Chief Creative Officer and MD, Brandmovers India says, “The #SizeHappy campaign focuses on so much more than self-love; a person is never defined by a number or a tag. #SizeHappy is fun and full of spunk but, at the same time, it leaves you with an important message of positivity and acceptance.”

Arijita Das, Creative Director, Brandmovers India says, “This film is a great mix of fabulous and sass but it also makes you want to think about how we look at bodies at large.”

For more information about the film, check out aLL’s social media pages.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)