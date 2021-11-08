exchange4media to host ‘The Business Leaders Roundtable: Unlocking Digital for Growth’

The sessions will focus on in-depth discussions among top business leaders across various sectors on the future of their industries

Powered by Google, and featuring luminaries from their various fields, exchange4media will be holding ‘The Business Leaders Roundtable: Unlocking Digital for Growth’, will be held virtually on Tuesday, November 9 from 4:00-5:00 P.M. and Thursday, 11th November 2021 from 4:00-5:00 P.M. Both these roundtables will focus on in-depth discussions among top business leaders across various sectors on the future of their industries.

As every industry goes increasingly digital, the session aims to provide a fresh perspective at a time when paid digital advertising is vital given its power of driving customer engagement, sales and more, all of which will be geared to building a customer-centric organization.

The roundtable will discuss how traditional business can customise and then optimise its digitisation, even as customers go increasingly digital. You will learn how to make your brand stand out from the rest, and game out the competition, in both online and offline scenarios. With technology advancing on an almost daily basis, these sessions look to guide you on how not to get your business to not only keep up, but be future-ready.

Speakers

The session on November 9 will be chaired by Aftab Ahmed Naqvi, CEO and Co-Founder, Gozoop, and will feature speakers including Nirupam Sahay, ED and CEO, Lighting and Consumer Durables, Surya Roshni; Nipun Mittal, CMD & Founder, Olefia Biopharma Limited; and Anita Nayyar, COO, Media and Communications, Patanjali Ayurved Limited. Also speaking will be Achyut Meher, Founder and Owner, Arundhati Jewellers, and Arun Kumar S, Vice President, Navrathan Jewellers, Bengaluru, and last but not least, Ruchita Taneja Aggarwal, Head New Business Sales, India, Google, and Tanveer S Uberoi, Director, Agency, Partnerships and Sales, Google Customer Solutions (GCS), India.

Register Here for November 9 - https://e4mevents.com/webinar/the-business-leaders-roundtable/register

The session on November 11, will feature Dr Aditya Banerjee, CEO, Sahara Evols; Gagan Sachdev, Managing Director, Bodyline Sports; Nirmit Chandrakant Bhandari, Director, Vasant Masala Pvt Ltd and Sushant Panda, Director, Jay Bharat Spices Pvt Ltd. Also speaking will be Ruchita Taneja Aggarwal, Head New Business Sales, India, Google, Tanveer S Uberoi, Director, Agency, Partnerships and Sales, Google Customer Solutions (GCS), India; and of course, Ahmed Aftab Naqvi, CEO & Co-Founder, Gozoop.

the-business-leaders- roundtable/register Register here for November 11 - https://e4mevents.com/webinar/

