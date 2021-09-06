e4m's Business Leaders Roundtables to explore fresh perspectives for digital growth

2020 was a year of learning and unlearning for all of us. During this time, the internet became a lifeline of progress for both businesses and individuals alike.

Indian consumers are willing to pay for daily-use products to be delivered to their doorsteps, to access on-demand entertainment options and to secure their future through learning and upskilling.

Organizations have shown great ambition, flexibility and resilience, through continuous re-strategizing and building perseverance during these unprecedented times. However, some unrelenting questions still remain unanswered.

Is it time for businesses to re-examine their priorities and evolve at the pace of their consumers? How do they adapt their businesses in line with the digital transformation they have studied with their consumers’? How can they differentiate their brand from intense competition seen both online and offline? How do they ensure their business is future-ready? These intriguing questions will be addressed by industry leaders at ‘The Business Leaders Roundtable: Unlocking Digital for Growth’, powered by Google, through a virtual meeting, which is all set to take place on September 9 from 4:00 - 5:00 PM.

The event will showcase an inspiring, in-depth and highly engaging conversation between top leaders across some of the biggest CPG brands in the country, who will help provide a fresh perspective on digital transformation, driving customer engagement and building a customer-centric organization.

Our esteemed speakers for this webinar include Achyut Kasireddy, MD, India and Indian Sub-continent, Mayora India; Anshul Agrawal, Director, Mysore Deep Perfumery House; Deep Malhotra, CMD, Oasis Group; Oliver Mirza, MD & CEO Indian Subcontinent Dr. Oetkar; Rajiv Ochani, Director, Amar Products; Ruchita Taneja Aggarwal, Head, New Business Sales, Google India; and Tanveer S.Uberoi, Director, Agency Partnerships & Sales, Google Customer Solutions(GCS), Google India. The session will be chaired by Ahmed Aftab Naqvi, CEO & Co-founder, Gozoop Online.

