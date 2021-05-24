Eurokids rebranded as Lighthouse Learning

EuroKids Group backed by global investment firm KKR unveils its new identity 'Lighthouse Learning Private Ltd.' The new identity reflects the company’s vision to be a high-quality educational platform.

Prajodh Rajan, Co-founder & Group CEO, Lighthouse Learning, said, "As we focus on an emergent future, we are embracing change in the form of a new identity. We offer high-quality education to over 150,000 children every day across our 1,200+ pre-schools and 38 K-12 schools. Our child-first, outcome-driven approach emboldened with our new vision will continue to seek the highest benchmark in learning. However, our greatest joy will always lie in witnessing how education ignites a sense of curiosity - not only in young minds but in the education community and in shaping who we are. Lighthouse Learning will serve as a guiding beacon in setting new standards in education and driving new strategic initiatives for the organisation. Like a lighthouse, we strive to guide our students towards being change-makers of tomorrow."

