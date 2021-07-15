e4m’s Adobe-PwC discussion set to take place on Friday 16 July, from 4:00 PM to 5:30 PM

The discussion titled ‘Without a Playbook: The Changing Face of CX in CPG and Retail’ will explore how Consumer Packaged Goods & Retail sectors have witnessed seismic shift due to adoption of digital

With a high percentage of sales shifting from offline to online, these two industries, in particular, are now increasingly looking to provide a seamless customer experience in an omni-channel environment. In other words, these sectors have seen a metamorphosis with the consumer journey being redefined. To build a one-on-one connection, decoding the relevant data becomes critical and it is here that technology comes to the aid of brands and marketers to track consumers and create strategies.

The conference will gather top leaders from CPG & Retail under one roof. This power packed session will include Amit Tiwari, Vice President- Marketing, Havells India; Gagan Arora, Marketing Director, IQOO; Kunal Mehta, Group CTO, Fab India; Raman Kalra, Partner Advisory, PwC India; Shubhranshu Singh, Global Head Brand & Marketing, Royal Enfield; and Vyshak Venugopalan, Head of Solutions Consulting, Adobe India as speakers.

The speakers will discuss various topics such as the role of innovation across businesses, scale of digital adoption, automation and making sense of data as well as the importance of empathy in customer interaction.

The 90-minute session will also dive deeper into topics such as:

From on-ground retail to direct to the consumer's doorstep – Evolving in the new normal

Focus on real-time customer insight and agility in implementation of ideas

Adapting to the Digital customer and their behavioural changes

Re-strategizing the customer journey and re-defining customer experience

Building personalised customer experience while ensuring consumer privacy

Use of technology to increase customer acquisition, upsell & cross sell and increase brand loyalty

