DoubleVerify & WARC report finds gap in intent and action in media quality measurement
DoubleVerify's inaugural APAC research with WARC spotlights unrecognised impact of media quality on driving performance outcomes
DoubleVerify, a software platform for digital media measurement, data and analytics, today released a report in collaboration with WARC entitled: "Raising the Bar in APAC: How Media Quality and Performance Drive Outcomes". The report explores the relationship between media quality, attention measurement, and performance for advertisers across the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. The findings provide actionable insights for Indian brands looking to make an impact in the digital market.
The report draws insights from 329 brand marketers responsible for media buying in India, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Singapore, Australia, and the Philippines. The report found that 91% of marketers recognize the significance of measuring media quality, with 98% using ad verification tools. However, a gap exists in consistently implementing best practices, with one in three marketers surveyed using ad verification tools on an ad-hoc basis and only 17% evaluating media across the four key metrics of fraud, brand safety, viewability and if the ad was served in the intended geography.
“Advertisers in APAC often prioritize media cost over quality, leading to wasted ad dollars. To improve results and brand reputation, advertisers must understand the value of media quality. This ensures campaign efficiency and effectiveness, reduces fraud risks, and boosts long-term ROI. To incentivize media quality, the industry should promote education, transparent metrics, and collaboration with trusted partners while establishing industry guidelines and standards. Emphasizing media quality benefits advertisers, publishers, and consumers”, says Anjali Krishnan, Head of Media, Mondelēz International.
Other findings in the report include:
Emerging Ad Frontiers: CTV and Gaming
The rapidly expanding Connected TV (CTV) and gaming landscapes present exciting opportunities for advertisers. Notably, Indian streamers demonstrate a whopping 93% engagement with ads, with 33% translating into purchases. Similar trends in the dynamic gaming industry in other APAC markets – 94% of Australian gamers choose ads over in-app purchases – mark an untapped ad frontier in India.
Privacy and Quality: The New Imperative
An urgency to shift from traditional measurement using third-party cookies has emerged in the face of rising privacy regulations. As per a study by IAB SEA+India, nearly 90% of businesses in APAC anticipate more stringent privacy regulations in the future, while 60% of consumers express doubts regarding using their data for online marketing purposes.
The Attention Economy: Seizing the Moment
India’s dynamic digital landscape, with diverse content and platforms, requires advertisers to create meaningful impressions that captivate audiences. In an era where attention is the new currency, the report reveals that attention metrics are underutilised and misunderstood in the region. While 98% of marketers surveyed claimed to measure attention through a range of metrics, the metrics used varied greatly based on channel, format, and desired KPIs. This points to the importance of considering all metrics in their entirety for more accurate attention measurement.
“In the digital world, ad verification is the compass guiding brands through this complex terrain. This report by DoubleVerify and WARC is an extension of that compass, showing brands how media quality and attention metrics lead to audience engagement and campaign success,” says Nachiket Deole, Head of Sales, India at DoubleVerify.
With the Indian advertising landscape evolving rapidly, this report empowers advertisers to navigate the future with confidence. It unveils strategies to optimize ad spend, amplify brand engagement, and forge lasting connections with audiences in India's vibrant digital marketplace.
For the full report, visit: https://doubleverify.com/2023-warc-report/aa
The Google for Startups: Fandrum's Samridhi Katyal among chosen women entrepreneurs
Only 20 women founders have been selected from 300+ applications
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 12, 2023 7:03 PM | 1 min read
Samridhi Katyal, Co-founder, Fandrum is among the top women entrepreneurs chosen for The Google for Startups Accelerator program.
The Google for Startups Accelerator: Women Founders program is designed to enable women entrepreneurs in India who are using technology to solve complex problems and are making a positive impact on society. The three-month program includes mentorship, workshops and access to resources and networks for startups from across all sectors, including but not limited to healthcare, education, finance, and e-commerce.
The program includes modules to specifically support women entrepreneurs in areas of friction such as seeking mentorship and advice, hiring talent and tapping networks for help.
Only 20 women founders have been selected from 300+ applications.
This program is part of a larger effort by Google towards improving the representation of women across different sections of India’s digitally-trained workforce - be it entrepreneurship, professionals looking to upskill with the ultimate objective of making technology universally relevant and helpful.
It must be mentioned that Fandrum is a fan-tech platform, designed around the fan in you. A place to indulge in your fandoms, connect with creators & co-fans, and easily find that next movie or series that'll blow your mind. For all these and more, the app uses psychometric analysis, matching you with, not just with the right people and content, but also the best rewards on offer.
Dentsu India launches new media insight tool
Dentsu Intelligence Dashboard (DID) helps planners and clients to swiftly comprehend the latest competitor data and expedite the decision-making process
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 12, 2023 11:15 AM | 3 min read
Today, the media analysis setup used by planners is limited to API (Application Programming Interface) integration, compelling them to manually seek data from multiple sources. To cater to this issue, the media services from dentsu India have unveiled Dentsu Intelligence Dashboard (DID) – an industry-first competitive media insight tool, to enable planners and clients to swiftly comprehend the latest competitor data and expedite the decision-making process. The tool provides integrated data analysis on Online and Offline media spends, Gross Rating Points (GRP), and Impressions in an auto mode.
The Dentsu Intelligence Dashboard has been created in association with the network’s existing partnerships with industry-syndicated sources and is equipped to aggregate & transform data from varied media channels on a single platform Through this tool, dentsu aims to ease the process by offering consolidated data, views with its digital data, and automated PPT functionality. Furthermore, it gives media planners the flexibility to customize their search across levels using its dynamic features of selecting sectors, categories, brands, advertisers, etc. Additionally, the tool also offers a holistic view of data analysis from across platforms like TV, Print, Digital, and Radio.
Commenting on the tool launch Anita Kotwani, CEO Media, South Asia, denstu said, “At dentsu, we are on a journey that requires us to compete with ourselves. Our determination to break our records ensures that we invest in building one-of-its-kind cutting-edge solutions for our clients. The tool is certainly a game changer & one-stop go-to for our clients. Media pulls a massive chunk of financial budgets for every brand and the slightest deviation in seeking the true picture could ruin all their efforts. Dentsu Intelligence Dashboard simplistically offers data insights that are accurately curated in an easy-to-understand format and save resources. The launch of this tool is just the beginning of the many firsts that we are working towards.” It is pertinent to note here that the tool will further enhance dentsu India's ability to enable clients with access to the latest GRPs information regardless of the category or brand.
Bhasker Jaiswal, Chief Operating Officer, Media, dentsu India added, “We believe in upgrading our practices to best serve our clients and people. Dentsu Intelligence Dashboard is also proof of our commitment to contributing to the industry at large. The first-ever tool in the market that integrates data from multiple data sources, alleviates the workload and enables better focus on strategizing. It goes way beyond a simple dashboard and gives planners/clients a readymade competitive overview for Digital as well as TV GRPs which will certainly make it a must-have for all brands.”
Pankaj Bhatlawande, Vice President - Media Analytics, Media, dentsu India commented, “Built on scalable architecture and powered by new-age technologies, the Dentsu Intelligence Dashboard will deliver unparalleled competitive intelligence to media planners. Using serverless technologies like BigQuery enabled data transformation of RLD data, and GRP calculations at scale and reliability. We are certain of this being a game-changer which will elevate marketing strategies to newer heights and redefine business approaches in this digital age.”
Will Privacy Sandbox lead to a new era of contextual targeting?
In the absence of cookies, behavioural and contextual signals will be used to understand customers better, leading to a paradigm shift for advertisers
By Sohini Ganguly | Sep 12, 2023 8:49 AM | 6 min read
Personalisation versus privacy debates can probably be put to rest now, following Google’s announcement about Privacy Sandbox reaching ‘general availability’ on Chrome.
Explaining the same, Anthony Chavez, VP, Privacy Sandbox mentions in his latest blog that the general availability of the Privacy Sandbox APIs (Application Programming Interface) means advertising providers and developers can now scale usage of these new technologies within their products and services, as these are now available for the majority of Chrome users.
Google’s Privacy Sandbox basically aims to replace third-party cookies that have long been talked about being phased out by the search advertising behemoth. With consumers becoming more and more conscious about their privacy and regulators across the globe passing bills to ensure data security, the timing for this announcement feels just about right.
However, as much of a relief it might be for consumers, it is only fair to ask how this would impact advertisers.
The current scenario - Behavioural Targeting
For the longest time now, behavioural targeting using third-party cookies has been the go-to for a number of advertisers to make informed decisions and map user journeys. Preetham Venkky, Chief Digital Officer, DDB Mudra Group explains this with an example.
“If a customer was looking for shoes of three different sizes on different platforms, using third-party cookies the advertiser could swoop in, offer discounts and convince him/her to buy that particular brand’s shoes. This was behaviour-based targeting,” he said. This basically happened when brands tried to gamify at the bottom of the funnel, for quick wins.
Venkky further explained the plateau effect of performance marketing, wherein cost-per-acquisition even though might begin on the lower side, would keep going up in a very quick span of time. “The reason for this is that everybody was optimising for behaviour,” he added.
When one is optimising for behaviour, it mostly then just sticks to the bottom of the funnel leading to conversions. “Optimisation when not done at every stage of the funnel, is very lazy targeting,” Venkyy added, mentioning that brands on digital are built middle out, not bottom-up or top-down of the marketing funnel.
With the replacement that Google is now offering, is the narrative set to change?
The Privacy Sandbox offers ‘Topics API’, that enables interest-based advertising (IBA) without having to resort to tracking the sites a user visits.
Will it be as precise as third-party cookies? Maybe not, since it doesn’t follow every step the user takes online.
However, Abhinay Bhasin, Head of Product Marketing, ProfitWheel explains that the eventual goal is not specifically to target or understand individuals, but to understand cohorts and behaviours and that really is the holy grail of marketing to reach the right audience at the right time with the right message and in the right context.
That is what Topic’s API promotes.
Are advertisers confident to allocate their budgets over this?
For marketers, achieving ROI is like a morning mantra. Venkky pointed out that marketers know that ROIs will dip and it is fair for them to be a little sceptical. With advertisers being sceptical and implications not being as clear as of now, what happens to Google’s performance marketing revenues one might ask.
Experts believe that there are a lot of other tools Google has that impact the performance marketing revenues.
Privacy Sandbox APIs have seen their share of criticism in the past, as highlighted by Victor Wong, Senior Director of Product Management, Privacy Sandbox in his blog. “Some suggest that the Privacy Sandbox APIs are insufficiently private and should restrict data usage further than they already do. Others push back on the Privacy Sandbox for not replicating the tracking capabilities of cross-party identifiers,” he mentioned.
Wong further says that the company disagrees with both of these viewpoints because they don’t recognize the need for balanced solutions that both advance user privacy and support a healthy ecosystem.
Bhasin added to this by saying that if advertisers get strategies right, Google’s engines like Performance Max can yield a lot better outcomes and hence have a stronger force in how spends on the platform are allocated.
The return of contextual advertising
With Privacy Sandbox APIs, contextual targeting is set to make a comeback, in a big way is what experts suggest. “Journey mapping down to an individual and in a deterministic manner across the web and through multi-devices are now a thing of the past, largely with ecosystemic changes,” Bhasin says.
He added that what stays is behavioural and contextual signals in understanding users better and hence the journey is replaced with understanding behaviour and context across the ecosystem.
“In other words, there is a lesser focus on what an individual is specifically doing, but a greater focus on how groups of people with similar or dissimilar behaviours interact,” Bhasin mentioned.
Venkky even shared that an ideal way to leverage Topics API is when one cross-references it with artificial intelligence. “AI is an important factor because then you can bring the context of the brand, product and category viz-a-viz where the customer is browsing,” he said.
Google introducing this replacement for third-party cookies, at a time when AI has the power to build brands middle out, is a very opportune moment, Venkky believes.
Apart from rightly leveraging AI, advertisers also need to understand the core purpose of introducing Privacy Sandbox, which is just a solution for when third-party cookies phase out. Introducing a replacement for third-party cookies doesn’t mean the need to focus on first-party data diminishes.
Bhasin says that over the past 2 years, the ecosystem has moved from a state of denial to a state of acceptance and solution-solving with the demise of the third-party cookie. “Focus on first-party data fortification. Build as much intelligence and invest in platforms that help you understand your consumers better,” he suggests.
Experts believe that deploying various martech tools to make sense of this first-party data and the need for advertisers to partner with various publishers for second-party data will continue to go up.
Speaking about the latest announcement of Privacy Sandbox reaching general availability, a Google spokesperson told e4m, "General availability will allow the industry to ramp up testing efforts, and we look forward to working with advertisers and adtech providers as we approach the deprecation of third-party cookies."
‘CTV's rise in India draws strong brand engagement and confidence’
In a roundtable discussion facilitated by JioCinema and e4m, industry magnates expounded upon the undeniable impact of connected TV
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 11, 2023 3:55 PM | 4 min read
In a recent round table discussion facilitated by JioCinema and e4m, industry magnates expounded upon the undeniable impact of Connected TV (CTV) within India's rapidly evolving media landscape. Discussion around the central theme - 'Growth of CTV Audience in India: Can Brands Lead The Way?' - led to the consensus that with its growing base of unique users, differentiated viewing experience and customizable advertising opportunities, CTV makes it a powerful tool in the hands of the marketers.
Krishna Rao Buddha, Senior Category Head at Parle products, accentuated the drastic evolution in India's content consumption, and that CTV is leading the change. "Fuelled by affordable data and democratisation of smart devices, the content consumption landscape has been reshaped. And now, with the rollout of 5G data, the potential of CTV is only going to grow," said Rao.
Giving a peek into the heightened viewing experience that draws the crowds to CTV, Shridhar Venkataramana of Viacom18 Sports said, "Before FIFA, if a viewer watched a match on linear TV or a CTV, it wasn't very different in terms of viewing experience. But with FIFA WC, we at JioCinema leveraged technology and made the viewing experience richer, exploring the potential of the platform. Then with IPL, we took it to a whole other level; consumers were able to watch the matches in 17 different feeds that included 12 languages & 5 interest feeds and could choose the camera angles they wanted to watch. All this made CTV as the primary big screen of IPL consumption for many viewers. Apart from viewers, advertisers too were gaining out of the innovations as they got to reach a large base of committed audience," said Shridhar. Indeed, the numbers speak for themselves; traditional HD viewership for IPL stood at 9.9 million households, while CTV boasted a staggering 29.9 million Devices, almost three times higher.
Sharing her insights on CTV's viability for impactful campaigns, Esha Arora of Info Edge, offered a fresh perspective on the cost-effective and expansive reach ensured by CTV. "In an era where content is consumed at individual convenience, CTV stands unparalleled. All brands can achieve synergy with CTV, especially due to the immersive content available on the platform. The IPL and the engaging content around it have demonstrated the remarkable capabilities of CTV," said Arora.
Ritu Gupta of Dell Technologies was particularly vocal and upbeat about the holistic opportunities CTV offers to brands. She emphasized CTV's transformation from an elitist luxury to a mainstream staple. Gupta spotlighted the affordability of data and CTV's appeal to a discerning audience as significant reasons for brands to regard it as a primary advertising medium. "CTV has an incremental, involved, and discerning audience that is choosing what it wants to see. Engagement with the audience from a brand-building perspective will be more impactful on CTV than ever before. The content consumption revolution so far is just the tip of the iceberg; it is just a matter of time that we will see more CTV households across different profiles, it will no longer be an elitist approach, and we will see mass audiences converging to CTV," she added. She further highlighted the potential of content customization, aligned with viewers' profiles, as a frontier yet to be fully explored.
Adding that CTVs are high-impact media that makes it a part of everyone's media plan, Prashant Paulose, Head of Media & Entertainment Partnerships, India and SEA, Google said that the CTV audience is committed to the content that it chooses to watch, making them the ideal group for marketers. "The CTV space has been further democratized with lower price barriers today from a purchase point of view. The rollout of 5G will improve viewing experiences and further boost this segment. The CTV audiences are invested in the content they choose to watch, intent-oriented and that is the kind of audience marketers want to reach out to" said Paulose.
Lastly, addressing the challenges and opportunities of CTV, Gupta acknowledged the tremendous potential that lies in content personalization. Pooja Sahgal, CMO at Raymond Consumer Care, championed the transformative power of customization in CTV, underscoring its ability to craft bespoke content and immersive advertising experiences.
Rounding off the discourse, Shridhar doubled down on Viacom18 Sports' dedication to provide content that allows marketers to reach their audiences effectively and also allow for transparency, assuring support for extensive data insights, enabling brands to gauge their CTV campaign efficacy comprehensively. With its dynamic capabilities, unparalleled engagement, and the promise of expansive reach, it's high time brands harness the full potential of CTV.
Rise of live commerce: Advertisers log into new channel of marketing
Live commerce is gaining popularity as it amalgamates live streaming's potency with online shopping's convenience for a more dynamic buying experience, say experts
By Shantanu David | Sep 11, 2023 8:55 AM | 5 min read
It’s becoming an all too familiar sight on various commerce platforms: brands from various categories coming together with influencers in what amount to infotainment, with influencers displaying the brand’s wares to an increasing audience of viewers, who will hopefully become shoppers.
As reported by Redseer, the Indian live commerce market is expected to reach a GMV of $4 to 5 billion by 2025, of which Fashion will contribute 60%-70% and the rest be split between beauty, personal care and others. In India, live commerce accounts for less than 0.5% of total commerce sales compared to 15% in China.
That means there’s enormous potential for the Indian market to grow its live ecommerce segment. According to Anshul Garg, Managing Partner and Head, Publicis Commerce India, there are various players in the Indian live commerce ecosystem.
"This includes Indian short video apps like Josh, Moj, Roposo, etc.; social media giants such as Instagram Reels; social commerce start-ups like Trell, and marketplace live commerce platforms such as Amazon Live, Flipkart Live, Nykaa Live etc. Additionally, there are a few standalone brands that are launching their own live commerce service by partnering with tech providers such as Firework or Bringing.Live. Multiple live commerce avenues offer advertisers a wide variety of options for promotions," he states.
Ritika Taneja, Head of E-Commerce, GroupM India, observes that live e-commerce streams have surged in popularity, particularly in India. “With increased digitalization and high-speed internet access, consumers lean towards online shopping through live streaming platforms. Live commerce amalgamates live streaming's potency with online shopping's convenience for a more dynamic buying experience. Notably, Flipkart has an interactive format seamlessly integrated from the homepage to the product page, along with a dedicated homepage for brand leverage.”
Shashank Rathore, Vice President, E-commerce, Interactive Avenues (the digital arm of IPG Mediabrands India), says the substantial expansion of the retail media sector, currently ranking as the fourth-largest within the digital advertising landscape with an estimated value of approximately 452 million USD (approximately 3600 crore INR), serves as compelling evidence of its trajectory towards rapid growth.
“This sector witnessed more than a twofold increase in size during the period spanning from 2019 to 2022, surpassing expenditures in radio, out-of-home advertising, and cinema, as per the findings of a recent Dentsu AdEx report. The ascending trajectory of the broader e-commerce industry in India, anticipated to achieve sales of approximately 100 billion USD by 2024, along with the imperative to target not only audiences in the "planning to buy" stage but also those actively engaged in "buying," underscores the increasing significance of retail media.”
“As of my most recent update, live e-commerce broadcasts were experiencing a surge in popularity within the Indian market, underpinned by the availability of diverse platforms that facilitated these broadcasts. These platforms served as conduits for brands, influencers, and sellers to engage with their target audiences via live streaming, affording them the opportunity to present and market products to a broad spectrum of viewers,” says Rathore, while noting, it is incumbent upon us to acknowledge that the dynamic landscape of live e-commerce in India may have witnessed transformations since the aforementioned period.
Kartik Khanna, Co-Founder, The Starter Labs (Zoo Media), says that additionally, e-commerce brands increasingly involve their regular customers in user-generated content campaigns. "This strategy fosters a sense of community and builds trust among potential customers. As for other brand segments, we're witnessing a broader trend of various industries entering this influencer engagement space. Live streaming for e-commerce has experienced a surge. In China, for instance, Alibaba's Taobao Live reported over 400% growth in merchants using live streaming to sell products.”
This is the success that advertisers and agencies are looking to replicate in India. Garg and Taneja say that the most popular way for brands to do this is to work with influencers, who themselves are finding social commerce a lucrative addition to their activities. Watch this space for more on that.
Khanna adds that ecommerce brands incorporating user-generated content into their strategies have found success, with 79% of consumers stating that UGC highly influences purchasing decisions. Social media platforms are becoming shopping destinations as well, as around 55% of online shoppers purchase directly through a social media platform.
“There are also a lot of consumer complaints being handled or resolved directly on social media platforms itself by ecommerce brands which is good to see. And quirky interactions between brand and its consumers on a lot of campaigns, a trend set by Swiggy and Zomato and now followed by others too,” says Priyanka Dey, Head of Business & Strategy, Ideas Farm.
She adds, “It’s a micro advertising approach between usage of influencers and direct consumers which is fast gaining traction. We also see other non-traditional categories enter this space as well. Things like fabrics, paints, home improvement hardware etc are now entering this space. It’s now freshly opening its doors to b2b2c categories which was previously very restricted to brick-and- mortar stores.”
Return of Free Fire ignites Indian gaming industry’s hopes
The comeback of two banned games – Free Fire and BGMI – can be a shot in the arm for the country's gaming ecosystem in light of the recent 28% GST levy
By Shantanu David | Sep 8, 2023 9:03 AM | 5 min read
Casual gamers and their more devoted kin had reason to celebrate as Garena reintroduced its popular game Free Fire to India last week after it had been banned in the country last year. The game was the biggest competitor to Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), the most popular battle royale game in India, which itself was the retooled-for-India version of PUBG.
In terms of numbers, Free Fire was the most downloaded mobile game globally in January 2022, with a whopping 24 million downloads right before it was banned in India. Now, in June 2023, it’s still on top as the most downloaded mobile game worldwide, with nearly 19 million downloads. India played a big part in this, accounting for 27.9% of all downloads during this time.
Piyush Kumar, Founder and CEO, Rooter says that Free Fire making a comeback and the ban on BGMI getting lifted are blessings for the industry, considering they are two of the biggest and most popular games in the country today. "We are now perhaps close to reaching the peak engagement numbers of July 2020 when both games had created a massive fan following. We believe, once Free Fire and BGMI are in full steam, they will have the potential to collectively hit 200 million monthly active users over the next 12 to 18 months. That’s nearly one-third the size of an industry that boasts ~600 million gamers."
Firasat Durrani, Co-Founder and VP, Operations, Loco observes, “Free Fire's absence was keenly felt by a large community of dedicated players and its return marks a new chapter in Indian gaming. It was in the top two categories, often the top category on Loco (from a watch-hour and views POV), which is a good proxy for the popularity of the game. The return of the game aligns with Loco's broader vision to serve as a comprehensive platform for a variety of gaming experiences, contributing positively to the industry's growth in India.”
Rohit Agarwal, Founder and Director, Alpha Zegus, says Free Fire is (was) one of the Top Three gaming titles in India, in terms of popularity and audience base. “Its return has been as anticipated as the return of BGMI was, and I’m estimating an instant recovery of about 70% of the original audience base. This means that tournaments, sponsorships, etc., will take no time to come back to pre-ban level.”
This comes at a crucial time for Indian gaming and esports, after the recent levying of 28% GST on RMG platforms and many fantasy sports cast a pall over one of the country’s brightest sunlight sectors. Mitesh Gangar, Co-Founder and Director, PlayerzPot, speaking to exchange4media about the newly proposed tax said, “The excessive tax burden places a severe strain on cash flow, making it difficult for small businesses and companies to allocate adequate funds for advertising and marketing efforts. Consequently, their ability to effectively reach and engage with their target audience becomes highly limited.”
“With advertising budgets reduced by 50% compared to current levels, gaming companies face a significant decline in their capacity to connect with gamers and successfully promote new games. This tax levy will add uncertainty and additional challenges to their advertising strategies,” said Gangar.
This is what makes games like Free Fire and BGMI so crucial to the gaming ecosystem and why their reintroduction to India is a shot in the arm for the country's gaming media ecosystem.
"Already, since BGMI’s unban in May, we’ve organized about 7 esports tournaments with partners like NODWIN Gaming, Upthrust Esports, and Revenant Esports, including the BGMI Master Series. In this span, we’ve worked with close to 37 endemic and non-endemic brand sponsors and advertisers," says Kumar, adding that once Free Fire-based esports tournaments start getting organized, the brand partnerships are only expected to soar
“Ad spends are definitely expected to increase, since the reach and engagement numbers of FFI are incredibly high. Also, it’s a game that appeals greatly to Tier 2 and Tier 3 audiences, giving advertisers a great tool to tap into these markets. Lastly, the game also has a highly GenZ / Gen Alpha audience compared to the other popular titles,” adds Rohit Agarwal.
Animesh Agarwal, Founder and CEO of 8Bit Creatives, and Co-Founder of S8UL, asserts, “It's not just about competition; Free Fire's comeback is a boost for content creators too. It'll offer them exciting content opportunities to grow their fanbase in the gaming world. Furthermore, with all the renewed interest in the game, we can expect both endemic and non-endemic brands to get involved further solidifying Free Fire's place in the gaming ecosystem.”
Lokesh Suji, Director, Esports Federation of India & Vice President of the Asian Esports Federation (AESF), lauded the return of the game, while noting, "While embracing this wave of progress, it is also crucial that the Indian government exercises vigilance over the aspect of security and data privacy. Safeguarding the interests of players and enthusiasts alike is a collective responsibility that ensures the sustainability and credibility of our esports journey."
Durrani adds that the re-launch of Free Fire brings an integrated set of security solutions related to the gaming ecosystem. “We strongly believe that incorporating security features such as a verification system to enable parental supervision, gameplay limitations, and ‘take a break’ reminders, will be successful in encouraging safe and healthy gameplay among the players.”
According to experts, the return of Free Fire in the Indian gaming market undoubtedly presents an array of enticing advertising and branding opportunities for all stakeholders involved. “Free Fire India offers a compelling and timely opportunity for players, creators, and brands to tap into the game's prominent status and connect with an ever-expanding and passionate gaming community. The outlook for advertising and branding within the Indian gaming landscape has never been more promising,” says Animesh Agarwal.
Marketers shifting ad money from Search to e-commerce & social channels?
Amid budgetary constraints, CMOs are funneling their ad dollars to conversion-focused platforms, say industry experts
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 8, 2023 8:28 AM | 4 min read
Marketers globally continue to face budget constraints again this year. While recovery is still out of reach, marketing budgets have shrunk further from 9.5% of company revenue in 2022 to 9.1% in 2023, according to Gartner's latest report “State of Marketing Budgets 2023”.
Amid budgetary constraints, the digital advertising landscape is rapidly evolving. Marketers are slashing spends on Search as ad impressions have declined, survey points out.
The ad dollars are now being shifted to conversion-focused platforms such as e-commerce and social media channels, paving the way for an exciting new era of dynamic advertising opportunities.
Rammohan Sundaram, President - Integrated Media, DDB Mudra Group, says, “Consumers now primarily discover and purchase products on platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, Snapdeal, and others, leading to a shift in advertising budgets towards these platforms. This has led to a drop in Search spend which is directly correlated to the growth of product ads on other platforms.”
FMCG brands are at the forefront of budget cuts on Search, says Sundaram. “We've observed a trend of funds moving towards other platforms in the Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) sector. However, financial clients allocate the highest budgets to Search.”
Echoing the sentiments, Sajal Gupta, CEO, Kiaos Advertising, opines, “Marketers are optimizing their ad spend to reduce wastage. Investments on marketing technologies are being scrutinized to focus on core processes with connection to business outcome.”
e-Commerce media a new battleground
E-commerce media emerged as a new battleground for digital advertising during the pandemic. Amazon and Flipkart ad business started growing fast during the pandemic when millions of consumers shifted to e-commerce shopping. Flipkart posted 50% year-on-year growth in ad revenue at ₹2,000 crore in FY22. Amazon India's advertisement revenue rose 63% to ₹4,170 crore. These two sites alone generated more than ₹6,170 crore of ad income in FY22, as per their annual reports.
India’s digital advertising budget grew from about Rs 38,000 Cr to over Rs 50,000 Cr between 2021 and 2022. Search, primarily Google Search, has been getting the lion's share of the digital advertising budget over the years, roughly half of the country’s digital advertising spend.
Now, Amazon India commands more than 8% of the overall online ad market, trailing Google India (Rs 24,000 Cr), and Facebook India (Rs 16,000 Cr).
Shradha Agarwal, Co-founder and CEO of Grapes, affirms that Search is being shifted from Google and YouTube to Social Search. “Over 60% of the world’s population is spending an average of 2 hours 24 minutes on social media platforms. So, it stands to reason that they use it not just to ‘explore’ but also to ‘search’. A recent report even stated that 44% of internet users aged 16 to 64 use social media as a primary source of information when they’re researching brands.”
According to Agarwal, “By funnelling their search budgets into social media, brands are moving in compliance with this changing consumer behaviour pattern. Instead of looking at what typically works or what should work, brands are going for what has proven to work by putting all their eggs in the social media basket.”
Search marketing is a very potent lower funnel tactic. So, as long as the marketers are driving actual action from their social media efforts, to rival the results of a paid search, I think the gamble is paying off.
"Commerce media is the third big revolution in digital after search and social. Ecommerce advertising touched one billion dollars in 2022. Advertising spends on ecommerce platforms in India had surpassed $1 billion (Approx Rs 8,000 Cr) in 2022 and is likely to expand faster than the whole digital advertising ecosystem in the coming years as more customers purchase online,” as senior ad executive said.
He explained, “E-commerce offers advertisers more focused insights into consumption behaviour than generalized interests revealed on other digital platforms. It is also among the fastest-growing online ad segments in the country. This could speed up as e-commerce scales up on new digital infrastructure that should make it more competitive.”
With Flipkart and Amazon operating their data management programs, advertisers have a better quality audience as it involves actual shopping behaviours and transactional data and hence a shift in spends is being observed towards ecommerce players, another expert pointed out.
