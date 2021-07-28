Disney+ Hotstar unveils extensive slate of releases with enhanced subscription offering

Disney+ Hotstar announced its new line-up of high-quality local original content - shows and movies, to keep millions of viewers across India hooked with the promise of 'Har Watch, Top Notch'. Viewers will be able to enjoy a host of new and returning seasons of the Hotstar Specials series comprising the best of talent from the industry, high-quality production, experimental formats, and more.

In addition to it, viewers will also get to experience the biggest and highly-anticipated Disney+ Hotstar Multiplex movies, along with access to the vast library of Disney+ content, and LIVE streams of the biggest sports tournaments. The platform is expanding its subscription offering, and consumers will have the power to choose from a range of three new subscription plans.

“This indeed has been an unprecedented year, more than ever. People have also turned up to entertainment, for comfort. Every day we see millions of consumers explore and enjoy Disney+ Hotstar. We've seen a tremendous response to some of our Hotstar specials and innovations that we bring to users such as movies, digital streaming with multiplex movies, and live sports as well. Our vision for innovation, experimental storytelling, and the drive to connect people is what helps us reimagine and redefine this unique experience. We are unconstrained by genre as a format for languages because we want to provide stories to everybody and in this way, we are unique and differentiated,” said Sunil Rayan, President & Head, Disney+ Hotstar in the virtual press conference.

He further added, “At Disney+Hotstar, our mission is to bring top-quality entertainment to people and we are super thrilled to announce a phenomenal slate of new movies and shows, along with the best of T20 cricket, all of which promises to keep you hooked throughout the year. We're going to be the only platform that has a robust live sports offering of the biggest cricket tournament in the world. Secondly, we are planning to double the number of digital titles on our platform this year and scaling up entertainment like never before. Thirdly, we're expanding our regional language offerings with a lineup of Tamil and Telugu specials and subsequently in other languages as well in addition to the pan India, Hindi content that we have. For the very first time, each of our subscribers is going to have access to the amazing vast library of Disney plus Hollywood content.”

Starting September 1, 2021, users will now have the power to choose from a range of three new subscription plans, namely - Mobile for Rs 499/- per year (a single device, mobile-only plan), Super for Rs 899/- per year (access to 2 devices across mobile, web and living room devices) and Premium for Rs 1499/- per year (access to 4 devices across mobile, web and living room devices). For the first time, subscribers will be able to access the full content catalogue across languages including the vast library of Disney content like Disney+ Originals, latest American shows, and blockbuster Hollywood movies; irrespective of their preferred plan of choice.

“At Disney Star, we believe in the power of great storytelling. We have always challenged conventions and been at the forefront of content creation with powerful and category-defining stories ranging from strong women-centric narratives, mythology to history and contemporary tales. We’re thrilled to expand our offering on Disney+ Hotstar by adding an incredible array of blockbuster movies and multilingual original series in Telugu and Tamil,” said Gaurav Banerjee, President & Head, Hindi and English Entertainment, Star India.

Unrivalled original content

In line with its promise of Har Watch, Top-Notch, the new line-up has it all: productions mounted on unprecedented magnitudes like the period-action drama, magnum opus series 'The Empire' helmed by Nikkhil Advani and starring Kunal Kapoor, Dino Morea and Shabana Azmi, and crime-drama series 'Rudra – The Edge of Darkness' which marks the digital debut of megastar Ajay Devgn, and Esha Deol. Scaling up stories featuring strong characters and women-centric narratives like the highly-anticipated second season of 'Aarya' featuring Sushmita Sen, 'Fear - a supernatural thriller' starring Tisca Chopra, and medical drama 'Human' starring Shefali Shah and Kirti Kulhari. Following the blockbuster success of espionage thriller 'Special Ops', comes the first-of-its-kind ‘Special Ops Universe’ where multiple characters, stories, and seasons will co-exist within a universe in a multi-series format; starting with Kay Kay Menon-starrer 'Special Ops 1.5'. The platform remains heavily invested in bringing to the fore path-breaking storytelling formats and unconventional genres - appealing to viewers with a discerning taste like murder mystery Six Suspects starring Pratik Gandhi and Richa Chadha, the tech-thriller 'Escape Live', political dramas 'City of Dreams (Season 2)' and 'Gharshana', bestselling novel adaptation 'Those Pricey Thakur Girls', dance reality series Dance+, the third chapter of popular franchise 'Criminal Justice' starring Pankaj Tripathi and more.

Blockbuster movies:

Adding to its expansive repertoire of blockbuster hits and top-notch content, Disney+ Hotstar will be adding a gamut of new films including the recently released comedy-caper Hungama 2 starring Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Meezaan and Paresh Rawal, the upcoming and highly anticipated Bhuj: The Pride of India starring Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, and horror-comedy Bhoot Police featuring Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Yami Gautam.

LIVE sporting action

For all sports fanatics, Disney+ Hotstar will continue to bring LIVE streams of the biggest cricket tournaments, including the VIVO IPL 2021 and the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup - all within the next six months (as per the current schedule)! The platform will also showcase LIVE streams of upcoming Tennis, Football and F1 tournaments, making Har Watch, Top Notch.

All-access to Disney content

Viewers will be able to enjoy an extensive collection of beloved library titles, as well as a robust slate of Disney+ originals which includes the unparalleled line-up of content from Disney (Mulan, Cruella), Pixar (Luca, Soul, Onward) Marvel (Black Widow, Loki, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier), Star Wars (The Mandalorian), National Geographic (India from Above, Running Wild with Bear Grylls) and more.

More international content

The platform also offers the latest American shows, blockbusters movies, and award-winning content from the best international studios including Endemol, HBO, Showtime and more; giving people top-notch content to enjoy throughout the year.

