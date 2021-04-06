Disney+ Hotstar selects CLEAR Production Cloud to manage Originals production supply chain

Prime Focus Technologies (PFT), the technology arm of Prime Focus, announced that Disney-owned video streaming service Disney+ Hotstar has signed a multi-year deal for CLEAR Production Cloud to enable secure and collaborative production workflows for their Originals content.

“COVID-19 has reinforced the importance of cloud-based workflows for Media & Entertainment industry in production. And virtualized collaboration is a heightened requirement now more than ever for our Originals. We evaluated multiple products in the market place and found CLEAR to be more promising to cater to our production supply chain needs. We will now be using CLEAR to handle our supply chain for all of our Originals” said Akash Saxena - Head of Technology, Disney+ Hotstar.

CLEAR gives users the flexibility to log-in from anywhere, anytime to upload, review, approve, edit, and share content. It allows for user-friendly features like mobile (iOS and Android) and Apple TV support, virtual playlist editor, elastic search engine, customizable projects homepage, and next-gen HTML5 Player, that will change the way the production teams work and collaborate at Disney+ Hotstar. CLEAR is bolstered with industry-leading security including powerful administration control, 256-bit encryption, JIT watermarking, Okta SSO, enterprise-scale managed security operations and, threat protection.

“We are extremely delighted to be supporting Disney+ Hotstar on yet another transformation initiative. We’ve been managing production workflows in Hollywood for over 10 years and are excited to have a major studio in India sign up for CLEAR to help manage their production workflows — from pre-production prep files, schedules, scripts to production dailies and post-production cuts all on ONE software,” said Ramki Sankaranarayanan, Founder and Global CEO, Prime Focus Technologies.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)