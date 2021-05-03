Disney+ Hotstar Premium to stream Star Wars movies

All titles of Star Wars movies and series will release on the platform on May 4

Celebrate the Force and travel to a galaxy far, far away this 4th May with Disney+ Hotstar Premium, home to the most-loved Star Wars franchise, including the all new Star Wars: The Bad Batch. What began in 1977 with George Lucas’ groundbreaking film Star Wars: A New Hope, is now an extensive collection of superhit Star Wars movies and series including The Mandalorian, Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Catch all these popular titles, and Star Wars: The Bad Batch, releasing 4th May along with Star Wars: Biomes and Star Wars Vehicle Flythroughs only on Disney+ Hotstar Premium. This Star Wars Day, May the Fourth Be With You!

Star Wars: The Bad Batch

“Star Wars: The Bad Batch” follows the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Batch (first introduced in “The Clone Wars”) as they find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War. Members of Bad Batch—a unique squad of clones who vary genetically from their brothers in the Clone Army—each possess a singular exceptional skill that makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew.

The Mandalorian

After the fall of the Empire, a lone gunfighter makes his way through the outer reaches of the lawless galaxy, earning his keep as a bounty hunter.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars (Series)

The Grand Army of the Republic, led by Yoda, Mace Windu, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Anakin Skywalker and other Jedi Knights, fights the New Droid Army of the Separatists.

Star Wars: The Phantom Menace (Episode I)

Two Jedi Knights set out to search for someone who can bring peace to the Force as the Sith returns to stake claim to the Force.

Star Wars: Attack of the Clones (Episode II)

Anakin Skywalker shares a forbidden romance with Padme Amidala, while Obi-wan Kenobi discovers a sinister plot to destroy the Republic.

Star Wars: Revenge of The Sith (Episode III)

Three years into the Clone Wars, Obi-wan and Anakin rescue Palpatine from Count Dooku. Later, Anakin falls prey to the Jedi Council and Palpatine's mind games.

Star Wars: A New Hope (Episode IV)

After the formation of the Empire, Luke meets Obi-Wan Kenobi, who begins his Jedi training by taking him on a daring mission to rescue Princess Leia.

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (Episode V)

Darth Vader is adamant about turning Luke to the dark side. Master Yoda trains Luke to become a Jedi Knight while his friends fight the Imperial fleet.

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi (Episode VI)

Luke struggles to help Vader back from the dark side. Meanwhile, the rebels dispatch to Endor to destroy a more powerful Death Star.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens (Episode VII)

Unlikely heroes brought together by fate are the galaxy's only hope at thwarting The First Order's reign of evil led by the Supreme Leader Snoke and Kylo Ren.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi (Episode VIII)

Rey develops her newly discovered abilities with the guidance of Luke Skywalker as the Resistance prepares for battle with the First Order.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (Episode IX)

The surviving members of the resistance face the First Order once again, as the landmark Skywalker saga reaches its conclusion.

