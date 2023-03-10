Digital India Bill draft to be ready by July: Report
According to the report, at least two more consultations on the bill will be held by March 20
The draft Digital India Bill may be ready by July, according to a report in a prominent business portal. The report, which quotes sources, claims that at least two more consultations on the bill by March 20. The consultation over the draft will last 90 days.
According to the report, the first consultation meeting was held in Bengaluru on Thursday.
The bill is supposed to replace the Information Technology Act 2000.
Marketers are moving from quantitative to qualitative measurements: Saurabh Khattar
IAS India head Saurabh Khattar talks to e4m about emerging marketing trends, ad frauds in digital marketing and available solutions
By Kanchan Srivastava | Mar 9, 2023 9:05 AM | 6 min read
At a time when global tech majors are facing economic headwinds due to a drop in digital advertising spend, New York-based ad-tech firm Integral Ad Science (IAS) has reported $408 million revenue in 2022, a 26% increase compared to the prior year. Its programmatic revenue increased 42%.
The company, which offers various tools to curb ad frauds and effective measurement of media quality, hopes that in 2023, its revenue figures may cross $450 million.
The growth of IAS underlines the increasing significance of ad-tech tools in the prevailing macroeconomic situation where marketers are facing tremendous pressure to deliver ROI along with a cut in ad spend and increasing ad frauds.
Saurabh Khattar, Country Manager, India, Integral Ad Science (IAS), tells exchange4media, “Marketers are increasingly looking at cost efficiency and media efficiency now. They are trying to move away from quantitative aspects such as likes, shares and impressions of digital ads. The current focus is on consumers' attention and viewability of ads which are qualitative metrics and far more important.”
Digital ad spend is rising in India and in 2023 it is expected to constitute more than half of total ad spending, as per the GroupM report that pegs the entire advertising industry in the country at ₹1.46 lakh crore.
With more than Rs 73,000 crores at stake, brand leaders are trying every bit to prevent ad frauds that punch a big hole in their pockets and ensure that every ad impression counts, says Khattar.
While IAS works with global clients like Nestle, GSK, J&J, Nissan, Samsung, Coca Cola. It also has global partnership with media giants like Twitter. The company’s clientele in India has now expanded to homegrown brands.
“No one wants to see his/her ad around a news piece alongside the news of violence or negative news of Covid-19, whether they buy ad space programmatically or through open web. A lot of homegrown brands are increasingly concerned about ad hygiene and hence we are providing them solutions,” says Khattar.
IAS has also partnered with TikTok (banned in India) and an AVOD platform (yet to be launched in India), says Khattar, adding that the company is doubling down on such partnerships.
Ad frauds major headache of brands
Advertising has been an impression-based business since the beginning. While newspapers have been using subscriber counts to represent reach, TV channels use BARC ratings, digital platforms count the number of “likes, shares and views” for ad measurement.
With the emergence of ad frauds and bots, digital impressions are losing their relevance. Surveys have found that ⅓ of digital ads remain unseen in certain environments. Marketers have started asking how viewable their ad was, how much time consumers spend on viewing the ad or was it served in the desired context?
Time-spent on ads is now being considered a better indicator of an ad’s overall effectiveness than pixels in view. An ad is typically considered viewable by the Media Rating Council (MRC) when 50% of pixels are in view for at least one second. Video ads require a bit more—they’re considered to generate viewable impressions when they’ve been in view by a user for at least two seconds. And larger desktop ads only require 30% of the pixels to be in view.
This is where ad-tech companies offer a range of solutions. Various tools developed by IAS aim to bring transparency into programmatic media buys by reducing media waste, curb ad frauds and optimizing spends. “These tools provide insights at the campaign, its placement, reasons for potential failures and suggest required optimizations that even detect ad frauds," Khattar explains.
“If an ad is served, but no one sees it, the money is wasted. To be counted as a quality impression, a digital ad must be viewable, by a real person, in a brand-safe environment and at correct geography,” says Khattar, adding that his tool- Quality Impression- excludes invalid traffic driven by bots and thus eliminates wasted spend.
An IAS study has found an 11-fold increase in ad frauds in campaigns for which mitigation tools were not deployed. On the other hand, their clients who use ad mitigation tools see ad frauds less than one percent, claims Khattar.
Ad frauds on Connected TV on rise
According to a GroupM-Kantar report, about 20 to 22 million households in India have internet-enabled connected televisions (CTVs) today. Further, brands are estimated to increase their CTV advertising spends from USD 86 million in 2023 to USD 395 million by 2027.
However, ad fraud on the CTV platform has emerged as a major headache for advertisers. A GroupM report last year found $1 billion fraud or ad waste in the connected TV segment globally.
Khattar says, “Many types of ad frauds are prevalent on the CTV and OTT platform. One is your smart TV is off and ads are still running behind. Then there are invalid Server Side Ad Insertion (SSAI) which has emerged as a big risk factor to OTT/CTV advertising.”
“As CTV, gaming, OTT and audio platforms are scaling up their reach post-pandemic, the issue of ad frauds, brand safety, viewability and attention become all more prominent”, says Khattar, who uses machine learning and algorithm to help brands at three levels-detect ad frauds, ensure brand safety and work in viewability and attention of ads.
Contextual targeting
The deprecation of cookies coming closer will make personalized targeting tougher. Therefore, a lot of brands are now focusing on contextuality.
Khattar explains, “Contextual targeting has been there for ages. For instance, classified sections of newspapers are contextual ads. Now, just the technology has changed as media platforms have gone online. We have a tool that is based on natural language process (NLP) technology that analyses the digital text along with sentiments at the speed of the machine.”
Khattar cites a study that claims that over 46 per cent of the audience would not buy a product if the ad is not in the right environment. “Our NLP-based tool helps brands to advertise their products in a positive environment and avoids placing ad in negative environments.
IAS works with all stakeholders-brands, agencies, publishers and platforms. Which one needs an upgrade the most, in terms of technology and mindset?
Khattar responds, “All of them are working towards upgrading themselves in terms of technology. Education and information about qualitative aspects is missing across the room. We are conducting roundtables on the same issue to make all stakeholders aware of the magnanimity of ad frauds and available solutions.”
TAM Sports launches new dashboard for business insights
The new dashboard offers a user-friendly interface, enabling businesses to easily access and analyze data on various aspects of sponsorship
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 8, 2023 4:51 PM | 3 min read
TAM Sports (a division of TAM Media Research), a leading provider of Sports data analytics & solutions to global clients, has announced the launch of its latest product, a cutting-edge dashboard designed to provide businesses with actionable insights while formulating a Brand’s Media Strategy during a forthcoming Sporting event like IPL.
The new dashboard offers a user-friendly interface, enabling businesses to easily access and analyze data on various aspects of sponsorship, including On-ground, Onscreen and Commercial. The dashboard recently released, has the latest 3 years of IPL data, providing interesting insights into a competitive Brand’s presence on IPL platforms, enabling businesses to make informed decisions quickly and effectively.
USP of TAM Sports Dashboard:
Some of the key features of the dashboard include customizable charts, which allow users to view specific metrics in a visual format, and the ability to generate reports quickly and easily. The dashboard also offers drill-down capabilities, allowing users to access granular data on specific aspects of the event.
Apart from providing structured reports, TAM Sports’ competence additionally lies in giving customized data which includes data analytics about the sporting events and assessments of the investments. The Sports Dashboard has a digital backend application that uses advanced technology to identify brand’s presence.
The new dashboard is now available for subscription on TAM India’s website, and interested businesses can schedule a demo to see the tool in action.
Quote from L V Krishnan:
"We are thrilled to introduce our new Sports related Ad data dashboard to the market." said TAM India CEO Mr. L V Krishnan. "It is a first of its kind in the Sporting arena and we are kick starting with Ad data of latest 3 years of IPL. It’s a versatile tool to understand Brands collaboration with Franchises across years, Presence on multiple platforms of Advertising, Competing Brand’s visibility levels, Evaluate ROI’s on exposure across platform presence and take informed decisions on future opportunities within a Sporting arena. Our new dashboard is designed to be flexible and scalable, ensuring that it can grow and evolve alongside our clients' businesses. It will emphatically grow the Sports Advertising industry to an even much higher level." said Mr. Krishnan.
Quote from Anshu Yardi:
Ms. Anshu Yardi, (Director Business Development), said “We have 15 years of IPL related Ad data on Sponsorship, On Ground, On Player, On Screen etc. besides other Non-Cricket Sports related Ad data too. We are starting with the release of latest 3 years IPL data, but based on additional demand from Clients, we can add earlier years or other Sports too. We believe this dashboard will be a game-changer for businesses looking to optimize their performance and stay ahead of the competition. We are excited to see how businesses will use this tool to drive growth and success using Sporting arena in the months and years to come."
SuperBottoms asks women to 'quit the guilt'
The short video brings together women from different generations, urging them to stop negative self talk
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 8, 2023 1:47 PM | 2 min read
Keeping in line with the theme of The International Women's Day, SuperBottoms today unveiled their campaign #QuitTheGuilt. The objective of the campaign is to invite women to quit feeling guilty, express their emotions, and encourage other women to voice their guilt.
The short video brings together women from different generations to express their guilt and the change they would bring in themselves. SuperBottoms’ latest campaign brings to light the journey of self-criticism that women of today experience throughout their lifespan and the need to #QuitTheGuilt.
Pallavi Utagi, the CEO and Founder of SuperBottoms said “For us, #QuitTheGuilt is more than just a campaign, it is an initiative by SuperBottoms to invite more women to voice out their journeys and their experiences. We, as women, are conditioned to be told, to listen, and to follow. This begins in our own homes when we see the women around us tone themselves down to fit into brackets and boxes.
With our campaign, we intend to bring women from all age groups together on one platform. Let’s take this occasion - Women’s Day, as an opportunity to prioritize ourselves, redefine our choices, and #QuitTheGuilt!”
In the video, 7 women/girls boldly share their experiences. From feeling responsible for being eve-teased to becoming a mother, they are always prone to guilt because of the pre-conditioning of always fitting into set boxes.
Are the women at fault here? Be it relationships or appearances, women feel the need to mould themselves as per the societal norms.
A recent study by the National Library of Medicines was a revelation that indicated significantly higher levels of both guilt and shame among girls than in boys, especially since their childhood. The intention behind ‘Quit the guilt’ is to urge women to find peace and happiness in themselves. It is to empower the newer generation and keep them away from the predefined norms.
Animoca Brands Japan invests in Rainshine Global Inc
The two companies aim to build a gateway for Japanese intellectual properties to reach new global markets
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 8, 2023 10:37 AM | 2 min read
Animoca Brands Japan, a subsidiary of Animoca Brands Corporation Limited, has announced a strategic investment in Rainshine Global, the Delaware-based entertainment company specializing in creator-led storytelling with a winning combination of creative, technological, and business innovation talent.
Rainshine Global has a strong track record in creating and distributing content, with a particular focus on Web3 content and a presence in India, the United States, the United Kingdom, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia.
With Animoca Brands Japan's strategic investment in Rainshine Global, the two companies aim to build a gateway for Japanese intellectual properties (IPs) to reach new global markets. In addition, original anime IPs from Rainshine Global's content vault will be brought to Japan, providing a significant boost to the global growth plans of IP owners in Japan.
Motoki Tani, CEO of Animoca Brands Japan, commented: “We are thrilled to partner with Rainshine Global, a leader in creating and distributing global Web3 content IP in India, the U.S., the U.K., the Middle East and Southeast Asia. This partnership will bridge Japan, India and the Middle East with Japanese content, which is so widely loved around the world. Adapting Japanese IPs into these regional formats will allow us to distribute to a broader community as part of our global strategy.”
Neeraj Bhargava, founder, chairman and group CEO of Rainshine Global, commented: “Rainshine Global backs creator-led storytelling with the best tech and business innovation to take their IPs to global fans. Working with Animoca Brands Japan allows us to fulfill our shared vision of taking great regional content to global markets, with a specific focus on taking Indian content to Japan and beyond and bringing Japanese content primarily to India and the Middle East.”
Meta plans to slash workforce by thousands this week: Report
Earlier in November, the social media giant had let go off 11,000 employees
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 8, 2023 9:33 AM | 1 min read
Meta Platforms Inc. is planning to reduce the workforce by a few thousand, say reports citing sources. The layoffs are reportedly in line with the company’s plans to become “more efficient.”
Earlier in November, Meta slashed the workforce by letting go 11,000 employees. Non-essential roles are being terminated with the company giving buyout packages to managers. Reports say that the move could affect thousands of employees.
Reports say that the new phase of layoffs could get finalised by next week. Meta, which is facing a paucity in ad revenue, has been asking directors and VPs for lists of employees that can be laid off.
Podcasts booming, are brands listening?
Experts chime in on the whys and hows of brands investing in podcasts as part of their marketing mix
By Tanya Dwivedi | Mar 6, 2023 1:57 PM | 7 min read
Over the last two decades, podcasts have significantly evolved in the B2B marketing mix. Besides investing in other marketing and advertising mediums, brands are largely investing in the podcast industry to boost their overall engagement, traffic and conversion ratio. According to the recent market analysis report, the global podcasting market size was valued at $11.46 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.1% from 2021 to 2028. As per the reports, the podcast industry has drastically evolved after the pandemic; work from the home system has driven the demand for easily available entertainment content.
Furthermore, to cater to the wider audience demands, which are segregated on linguistic grounds, brands have started creating content in different languages. While exploring more on how brands are using podcasts as their marketing mix, we found the major key players operating in the global podcasting market, which includes Apple, Amazon, Soundcloud Limited, Spotify AB, Audacity and many more. Besides jotting down the numbers, we also took insights from the marketing industry on how experts define the podcast industry in 2023, how brands invest in the podcast, how new features of podcast help in boosting the brand’s business and much more.
Podcast industry in 2023
Talking more specifically in the context of the podcast industry, Krishna Iyer, Director of Marketing - MullenLowe Lintas Group said that experts predict continued growth driven by the popularity of audio content. With podcast, advertising revenue is expected to exceed $2 billion in 2023 and potentially double by 2024. Though new podcast creation has dropped by 80% from 2020 to 2022, listenership is increasing. India ranks third in the industry, with an estimated 150 million audio-streaming consumers offering a growth opportunity for podcasts.”
Further mentioning more figures on the podcast industry, Rajeev Pandey, Director, of Global University Systems, said, “India's podcast audience is growing rapidly, with a 57% increase in monthly active podcast users from 2020 to 2021, according to a report by KPMG. The report also found that the most popular genres for Indian podcast listeners are comedy, business and finance, and news and current affairs.”
Talking more from the global perspective, Sunil Kumaran, COO, of BIG FM, said, “Globally, India is the third largest market of podcast listeners after USA and China. It is predicted that in 2023, there will be around 464M podcast listeners and the podcasting industry will be worth approximately $4B by the end of 2023. These numbers signify a promising future for the podcast as a medium that is at the cusp of a revolutionary boom.”
Targeting Podcasts for brand promotion
Briefing on how brands differentiate within the podcasts to invest as per the market requirements, Ravi Kumar, CEO, of Madhawks, Said, “Differentiation as a brand podcast occurs on two levels: brand category and ad objective. The type of podcasts they are likely to target is defined by a brand category such as FMCG, sports, insurance, construction, education, and so on. Ad objectives can broaden the portfolio's options to include generic popular channels such as comedy, news analysis, and so on.” Pravin Shiriyannavar, COO, of brand-comm, a unit of Madison World further added and said, “We recommend brands to choose from among podcasts based on the target audience, brand fit, the ability to measure the impact, and how creatively they can be integrated and executed to be another factor that needs to consider.”
Brands using podcasts features
Further describing how brands and advertisers use podcast features like - Promo Codes, Branded URLs, and Checkout Surveys to enhance their businesses, Krishna Iyer, said, “Several Indian brands and advertisers have effectively utilized podcast features, including promo codes, branded URLs, and checkout surveys, to enhance their businesses. Swiggy, IVM Podcasts, The Musafir Stories, and Paisa Vaisa have partnered with popular podcasters to create branded content, offer discounts to their listeners, and promote their products and services. Finfluencers like Akshat Srivastava use Screener to share insights into specific subjects like investment opportunities and coupon codes for its subscription to initiate trials. BigBasket also leverages checkout surveys to improve customer experience and tailor their marketing strategies to meet the needs of its target audience.”
Talking more in terms of numbers, Kumar mentioned: "Podcast ads have an average conversion rate of 1.10% for site visits, 0.045% for purchases, and 0.08% for lead conversions such as email capture or signup. Podcast ads have a 0.15% app installation rate. More than conversion rates for various features; podcasts provide a serious and concentrated audience of early adopters. A combination of brands enjoys engaging.”
Comparing Podcasts with Television and Radio
Discussing all the mediums of promotions, Iyer, said, “Podcasts are typically consumed on-demand, allowing listeners to choose when and where they listen, while TV and radio require viewers or listeners to tune in at a specific time. A recent survey by IVM Podcasts suggests that 56% of podcast listeners trust brands advertised on podcasts, and 73% listen to Indian-language podcasts. These shifts have led advertisers to reallocate their advertising dollars from traditional to digital media, including podcasts.”
Kumaran further mentioned the report on how India's music, radio, and podcast market is projected to expand revenue of nearly $1.7 Bn in 2024 as per the Global Entertainment and Media Outlook 2020-2024, PwC report. Elaborating more on how radio uses podcasts, Nisha, said, “Unlike traditional broadcast media, consumers can listen to podcasts at any time of the day. As a brand, Red FM produces unique content tailored to a diverse range of consumers. Our commitment is to create quality content, regardless of the platform or medium it will be consumed on.”
Podcasts versus Marketing Influencers
Mentioning why brands prefer podcasts over other marketing influencers, Ayush Wadhwa, Founder and CEO, of OWLED, said, “Podcasts have somehow gotten a very loyalist approach with the audience, which is great for the brands and it also offers a more intimate and personal experience for listeners, creating a deeper connection between the host and the audience.” Adding to Wadhwa, Pandey, said, “Podcasts ads are often integrated into the show itself, so they feel like a natural part of the content. This makes listeners more likely to engage with the ad and less likely to tune it out. Finally, podcast advertising offers a level of measurement and accountability that is not always possible with other influencers. We can track metrics such as downloads, listens, and conversions to gauge the effectiveness of our campaigns. This level of data allows us to make more informed decisions about where to allocate our marketing budgets.”
Further focusing on the niche podcasts, Nisha Narayanan, COO & Director, RED FM & Magic FM, said, “Niche podcasts tend to have higher levels of loyalty and acceptance among their small audience segments. Conversely, mass content may not be as easily monetized. Two instances of this are ‘Rainbow Diaries,’ which discusses LGBTQ+ issues, and ‘Scholar Bhawa,’ a podcast that Reliance sponsored and which focuses on human rights.”
Advertising spend on the podcast industry in 2023
The Survey by Pod sights in 2021 demonstrates that the average ROAS for a podcast ad was $2.42 – putting podcasting within reach of the 2:1 ratio many marketers expect from their digital advertising spend. Based on the data, experts shared their predictions for 2023, Iyer, Said, “It is hard to predict whether there will be a significant increase in podcast advertising spending in 2023. Economic conditions, industry trends, and changes in the consumer behaviour can alter advertising budgets and investment decisions. So even though the future of podcast advertising outlays will depend on various factors, its promising potential suggests that it's a marketing channel worth considering.”
Furthermore, Pandey mentioned that the IAB projecting that podcast advertising revenue will reach $1 billion by 2021. In conclusion, podcast advertising offers a unique set of benefits for marketers looking to optimize their advertising spend. With a strong ROAS and growing revenue, we will likely see an increase in the advertising spend on podcasts in 2023 and beyond.
India’s big love for short videos to make market $12 billion-strong by 2030: Report
Short-form video apps likely to capture 40% of video commerce market, reveals a Redseer report which also predicts Creator economy will double in five years
By Kanchan Srivastava | Mar 6, 2023 11:01 AM | 5 min read
The Indian short-form video market has been on a strong growth trajectory ever since the pandemic. Following the TikTok ban by the Indian government in mid-2020, the void was quickly filled by global giants Google (YouTube Shorts) and Meta (Instagram Reels) besides home-grown platforms like Moj, Josh, Chingari and MX TakaTak among others.
Such is their growth and level of engagement that they are now not only competing with global players in terms of monthly active users (MAU), daily active users (DAU) and time spent, but also outperforming them in three of the top five content genres -- Music/Dance, Dialogue/Acting and Comedy -- says a report by Redseer strategy consulting.
The report attributed the growth largely to linguistically and culturally diverse content. Hindi continues to be at top followed by English in terms of the popularity of the language of SVF content.
According to the report, Indian SFV market monetisation is at the cusp of a breakout and could potentially be an opportunity of $8-$12 billion by 2030. Most of it will be driven by influencer marketing.
These platforms are expected to capture around 40% of the $8-$12 billion video commerce market in 2030 with the top three categories being fashion and beauty & personal care and packaged food & beverages, the report states.
Industry experts believe that the reason behind the rise in consumption of short-form videos is due to the audience's decreasing attention span, engaging content and language localisation has made it easier for millions of users to follow their favorite creators in their respective languages.
Udit Sharma, Chief Revenue Officer, ShareChat and Moj, opines, “Indians are loving SFV apps because of a combination of reasons. A behavioral shift towards consuming content that's short has happened especially during the pandemic. Users are tired of browsing content on long form destinations, and decision fatigue while deciding what to watch is a real phenomenon.”
Sharma added, “On Moj (300 million MAU), a user launches the app, and can start consuming fun, authentic content right away without having to decide what to watch. Moj's biggest differentiator is that our algorithms are designed to serve content that's highly relatable, relevant, and culturally nuanced. This has resulted in an average consumption of 34 mins per user day and a 10X growth in our creator driven revenue.”
The opportunities that short video platforms offer to break out are not only restricted to the young but are now being embraced by people in middle age too, says GBS Bindra, Chief Business Officer of Hipi, a short video app.
Bindra explained, “For instance, Garima Gupta (50) won our singing contest-Supermom challenge- on Hipi by showcasing her unique ability to sing a song in reverse effortlessly and got an invite to perform at a big reality show on national TV.”
Desi Indian apps offer a unique opportunity for users to connect with their local community, find like-minded creators, and gain the inspiration and motivation needed to achieve their goals, says Ian Goh, CEO of Tiki.
Brands are just scratching the surface
Brands have also started allocating more ad money toward the short-video space although they are just scratching the surface yet as far as SFV platforms are concerned, an ad industry expert quips. An earlier Redseer report noted that SFV would attract 10-20% of India’s total digital ad revenue by 2030.
Some apps have started to see an increase in brand collaborations over the past year. Moj, for instance, has attracted brands like Fanta, SUGAR Cosmetics, Realme, and Manyavar.
Sumit Ghosh, CEO and Co-Founder, Chingari, says, “Indian brands have just started to realize the potential of SFV platforms. This is a win-win situation for both the SFV platforms and the brands, as they can get a highly engaged audience in a way that connects with them and drives better business outcomes.”
As brands use these platforms more innovatively and impactfully, they can create even stronger connections with their consumers, experts noted.
“There is an enormous scope of innovation here that only a handful of brands are yet utilizing. For example, the Hipi app allows brands to natively place their brand, product, or service within the video content that is likely to be viewed by their audience. This builds brand consideration while viewers consume videos as they scroll through the feed in the app”, Bindra says.
Creator economy
Over the last couple of years, influencer marketing has emerged as an increasingly popular marketing strategy in India.
However, out of nearly 8 crore creators, only 1.5 lakh are able to monetise their services effectively.
The report projects the marketing spend on influencers to be worth $2.8-$3.5 billion in 2028, almost 10-fold compared to the current spend.
The findings emphasized that there is a need for a tech-enabled, transparent, and scalable solution for influencers and brands to engage. The report also observed that user-generated content (UGC) platforms are developing creator marketplaces that can become a centralized network for creators to connect with brands.
This can benefit both creators and brands, as it provides a platform for creators to showcase their work and for brands to find suitable creators to work with.
“Currently, brands and influencers mostly engage via intermediary agencies – a model that is broken and lacks efficiency. Agencies may take a significant cut of the compensation for their services, which can reduce the amount of money that influencers receive. And so, there is a need for a tech-enabled, transparent and scalable solution. Creator marketplaces can bridge this gap”, says Mohit Rana, Partner, Redseer Strategy Consultants.
“The platforms that prioritize creating a healthy ecosystem for creators, fostering a strong sense of community, and delivering value to key stakeholders are best equipped to provide Indian creators with the resources they need to thrive on”, says Goh.
