DigiChefs bags digital & social media mandate for Raskik

DigiChefs, an independent creative agency based out of Mumbai, has bagged the digital and social media mandate for Raskik, a coconut water and juice fusion brand.

As part of the mandate, the agency will handle the entire social media mandate which includes, creatives and videos, ORM, SEO, and media buying.

DigiChefs kickstarted the activity by executing social media promotions of Raskik’s association with current YouTube sensation, Yashraj Mukhate.

Speaking on the new client acquisition, Deep Mehta, Co-founder of DigiChefs, said, “We are delighted to work with Raskik and aspire to build powerful social connections for the brand. Social media has indeed been a game changer in the last 1.5 years and has provided vast opportunities to launch as well as expand businesses. We look forward to work with the team at Raskik and explore opportunities to increase the reach of their product.”

Commenting on the association Arush Chawla, from Raskik’s Digital Marketing Team, said, “This year we did our biggest and boldest campaign till date; ‘Chakle Surprise’. An influencer outreach program, that required us to closely manage multiple touchpoints in Raskik’s digital realm. DigiChefs made this process seamless for us. From clutter breaking creatives, to effective deployment of resources for brand promotion, we knew we had signed on an agency that felt accountable and responsible for our performance. We look forward doing more good work in the future.”

