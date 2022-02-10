dentsuMB bags digital creative mandate for Social Alpha

dentsuMB, the integrated communication agency from dentsu India, has bagged the digital creative mandate for Social Alpha. The account was won following a multi-agency pitch and will be serviced from the agency’s Bangalore office.

For the record, Social Alpha is a multistage innovation curation and venture development platform for science & technology start-ups that aims to address the most critical social, economic and environmental challenges. It supports mission-aligned entrepreneurs through a network of innovation labs, startup incubators, accelerator programmes, seed funds and market access mechanisms. Since its inception in 2016, Social Alpha has nurtured more than 200 start-ups including 60+ seed investments.

As per the mandate, dentsuMB will develop the communication framework and create campaigns that showcase the initiatives across Social Alpha’s social media assets. The focus will be on the core mission of the brand, which is to create social, economic, and environmental impact through the power of innovation and entrepreneurship.

Indrajeet Mookherjee, Managing Partner, dentsuMB said, “We are honored to partner with Social Alpha in their mission for bringing about change. It will be a unique journey given the nature of services that Social Alpha provides and the divergent startup sectors it works with. At the heart of Social Alpha, is a clearly defined purpose ‘of making a difference to the lives of millions’ and we hope to collaborate on bringing these beautiful stories of impact and change to a larger audience.”

Manoj Kumar, CEO & Co-Founder, Social Alpha added, “At Social Alpha, we work with innovators who are on a mission to solve some of the most complex challenges of humanity with entrepreneurial risk-taking. While we take extreme pride in what our startups do, we needed help in communicating the inspiring work of our portfolio companies with an intent to attract more innovators and enablers to this emerging sector.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)