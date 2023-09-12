Dentsu India launches new media insight tool
Dentsu Intelligence Dashboard (DID) helps planners and clients to swiftly comprehend the latest competitor data and expedite the decision-making process
Today, the media analysis setup used by planners is limited to API (Application Programming Interface) integration, compelling them to manually seek data from multiple sources. To cater to this issue, the media services from dentsu India have unveiled Dentsu Intelligence Dashboard (DID) – an industry-first competitive media insight tool, to enable planners and clients to swiftly comprehend the latest competitor data and expedite the decision-making process. The tool provides integrated data analysis on Online and Offline media spends, Gross Rating Points (GRP), and Impressions in an auto mode.
The Dentsu Intelligence Dashboard has been created in association with the network’s existing partnerships with industry-syndicated sources and is equipped to aggregate & transform data from varied media channels on a single platform Through this tool, dentsu aims to ease the process by offering consolidated data, views with its digital data, and automated PPT functionality. Furthermore, it gives media planners the flexibility to customize their search across levels using its dynamic features of selecting sectors, categories, brands, advertisers, etc. Additionally, the tool also offers a holistic view of data analysis from across platforms like TV, Print, Digital, and Radio.
Commenting on the tool launch Anita Kotwani, CEO Media, South Asia, denstu said, “At dentsu, we are on a journey that requires us to compete with ourselves. Our determination to break our records ensures that we invest in building one-of-its-kind cutting-edge solutions for our clients. The tool is certainly a game changer & one-stop go-to for our clients. Media pulls a massive chunk of financial budgets for every brand and the slightest deviation in seeking the true picture could ruin all their efforts. Dentsu Intelligence Dashboard simplistically offers data insights that are accurately curated in an easy-to-understand format and save resources. The launch of this tool is just the beginning of the many firsts that we are working towards.” It is pertinent to note here that the tool will further enhance dentsu India's ability to enable clients with access to the latest GRPs information regardless of the category or brand.
Bhasker Jaiswal, Chief Operating Officer, Media, dentsu India added, “We believe in upgrading our practices to best serve our clients and people. Dentsu Intelligence Dashboard is also proof of our commitment to contributing to the industry at large. The first-ever tool in the market that integrates data from multiple data sources, alleviates the workload and enables better focus on strategizing. It goes way beyond a simple dashboard and gives planners/clients a readymade competitive overview for Digital as well as TV GRPs which will certainly make it a must-have for all brands.”
Pankaj Bhatlawande, Vice President - Media Analytics, Media, dentsu India commented, “Built on scalable architecture and powered by new-age technologies, the Dentsu Intelligence Dashboard will deliver unparalleled competitive intelligence to media planners. Using serverless technologies like BigQuery enabled data transformation of RLD data, and GRP calculations at scale and reliability. We are certain of this being a game-changer which will elevate marketing strategies to newer heights and redefine business approaches in this digital age.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Return of Free Fire ignites Indian gaming industry’s hopes
The comeback of two banned games – Free Fire and BGMI – can be a shot in the arm for the country's gaming ecosystem in light of the recent 28% GST levy
By Shantanu David | Sep 8, 2023 9:03 AM | 5 min read
Casual gamers and their more devoted kin had reason to celebrate as Garena reintroduced its popular game Free Fire to India last week after it had been banned in the country last year. The game was the biggest competitor to Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), the most popular battle royale game in India, which itself was the retooled-for-India version of PUBG.
In terms of numbers, Free Fire was the most downloaded mobile game globally in January 2022, with a whopping 24 million downloads right before it was banned in India. Now, in June 2023, it’s still on top as the most downloaded mobile game worldwide, with nearly 19 million downloads. India played a big part in this, accounting for 27.9% of all downloads during this time.
Piyush Kumar, Founder and CEO, Rooter says that Free Fire making a comeback and the ban on BGMI getting lifted are blessings for the industry, considering they are two of the biggest and most popular games in the country today. "We are now perhaps close to reaching the peak engagement numbers of July 2020 when both games had created a massive fan following. We believe, once Free Fire and BGMI are in full steam, they will have the potential to collectively hit 200 million monthly active users over the next 12 to 18 months. That’s nearly one-third the size of an industry that boasts ~600 million gamers."
Firasat Durrani, Co-Founder and VP, Operations, Loco observes, “Free Fire's absence was keenly felt by a large community of dedicated players and its return marks a new chapter in Indian gaming. It was in the top two categories, often the top category on Loco (from a watch-hour and views POV), which is a good proxy for the popularity of the game. The return of the game aligns with Loco's broader vision to serve as a comprehensive platform for a variety of gaming experiences, contributing positively to the industry's growth in India.”
Rohit Agarwal, Founder and Director, Alpha Zegus, says Free Fire is (was) one of the Top Three gaming titles in India, in terms of popularity and audience base. “Its return has been as anticipated as the return of BGMI was, and I’m estimating an instant recovery of about 70% of the original audience base. This means that tournaments, sponsorships, etc., will take no time to come back to pre-ban level.”
This comes at a crucial time for Indian gaming and esports, after the recent levying of 28% GST on RMG platforms and many fantasy sports cast a pall over one of the country’s brightest sunlight sectors. Mitesh Gangar, Co-Founder and Director, PlayerzPot, speaking to exchange4media about the newly proposed tax said, “The excessive tax burden places a severe strain on cash flow, making it difficult for small businesses and companies to allocate adequate funds for advertising and marketing efforts. Consequently, their ability to effectively reach and engage with their target audience becomes highly limited.”
“With advertising budgets reduced by 50% compared to current levels, gaming companies face a significant decline in their capacity to connect with gamers and successfully promote new games. This tax levy will add uncertainty and additional challenges to their advertising strategies,” said Gangar.
This is what makes games like Free Fire and BGMI so crucial to the gaming ecosystem and why their reintroduction to India is a shot in the arm for the country's gaming media ecosystem.
"Already, since BGMI’s unban in May, we’ve organized about 7 esports tournaments with partners like NODWIN Gaming, Upthrust Esports, and Revenant Esports, including the BGMI Master Series. In this span, we’ve worked with close to 37 endemic and non-endemic brand sponsors and advertisers," says Kumar, adding that once Free Fire-based esports tournaments start getting organized, the brand partnerships are only expected to soar
“Ad spends are definitely expected to increase, since the reach and engagement numbers of FFI are incredibly high. Also, it’s a game that appeals greatly to Tier 2 and Tier 3 audiences, giving advertisers a great tool to tap into these markets. Lastly, the game also has a highly GenZ / Gen Alpha audience compared to the other popular titles,” adds Rohit Agarwal.
Animesh Agarwal, Founder and CEO of 8Bit Creatives, and Co-Founder of S8UL, asserts, “It's not just about competition; Free Fire's comeback is a boost for content creators too. It'll offer them exciting content opportunities to grow their fanbase in the gaming world. Furthermore, with all the renewed interest in the game, we can expect both endemic and non-endemic brands to get involved further solidifying Free Fire's place in the gaming ecosystem.”
Lokesh Suji, Director, Esports Federation of India & Vice President of the Asian Esports Federation (AESF), lauded the return of the game, while noting, "While embracing this wave of progress, it is also crucial that the Indian government exercises vigilance over the aspect of security and data privacy. Safeguarding the interests of players and enthusiasts alike is a collective responsibility that ensures the sustainability and credibility of our esports journey."
Durrani adds that the re-launch of Free Fire brings an integrated set of security solutions related to the gaming ecosystem. “We strongly believe that incorporating security features such as a verification system to enable parental supervision, gameplay limitations, and ‘take a break’ reminders, will be successful in encouraging safe and healthy gameplay among the players.”
According to experts, the return of Free Fire in the Indian gaming market undoubtedly presents an array of enticing advertising and branding opportunities for all stakeholders involved. “Free Fire India offers a compelling and timely opportunity for players, creators, and brands to tap into the game's prominent status and connect with an ever-expanding and passionate gaming community. The outlook for advertising and branding within the Indian gaming landscape has never been more promising,” says Animesh Agarwal.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Marketers shifting ad money from Search to e-commerce & social channels?
Amid budgetary constraints, CMOs are funneling their ad dollars to conversion-focused platforms, say industry experts
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 8, 2023 8:28 AM | 4 min read
Marketers globally continue to face budget constraints again this year. While recovery is still out of reach, marketing budgets have shrunk further from 9.5% of company revenue in 2022 to 9.1% in 2023, according to Gartner's latest report “State of Marketing Budgets 2023”.
Amid budgetary constraints, the digital advertising landscape is rapidly evolving. Marketers are slashing spends on Search as ad impressions have declined, survey points out.
The ad dollars are now being shifted to conversion-focused platforms such as e-commerce and social media channels, paving the way for an exciting new era of dynamic advertising opportunities.
Rammohan Sundaram, President - Integrated Media, DDB Mudra Group, says, “Consumers now primarily discover and purchase products on platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, Snapdeal, and others, leading to a shift in advertising budgets towards these platforms. This has led to a drop in Search spend which is directly correlated to the growth of product ads on other platforms.”
FMCG brands are at the forefront of budget cuts on Search, says Sundaram. “We've observed a trend of funds moving towards other platforms in the Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) sector. However, financial clients allocate the highest budgets to Search.”
Echoing the sentiments, Sajal Gupta, CEO, Kiaos Advertising, opines, “Marketers are optimizing their ad spend to reduce wastage. Investments on marketing technologies are being scrutinized to focus on core processes with connection to business outcome.”
e-Commerce media a new battleground
E-commerce media emerged as a new battleground for digital advertising during the pandemic. Amazon and Flipkart ad business started growing fast during the pandemic when millions of consumers shifted to e-commerce shopping. Flipkart posted 50% year-on-year growth in ad revenue at ₹2,000 crore in FY22. Amazon India's advertisement revenue rose 63% to ₹4,170 crore. These two sites alone generated more than ₹6,170 crore of ad income in FY22, as per their annual reports.
India’s digital advertising budget grew from about Rs 38,000 Cr to over Rs 50,000 Cr between 2021 and 2022. Search, primarily Google Search, has been getting the lion's share of the digital advertising budget over the years, roughly half of the country’s digital advertising spend.
Now, Amazon India commands more than 8% of the overall online ad market, trailing Google India (Rs 24,000 Cr), and Facebook India (Rs 16,000 Cr).
Shradha Agarwal, Co-founder and CEO of Grapes, affirms that Search is being shifted from Google and YouTube to Social Search. “Over 60% of the world’s population is spending an average of 2 hours 24 minutes on social media platforms. So, it stands to reason that they use it not just to ‘explore’ but also to ‘search’. A recent report even stated that 44% of internet users aged 16 to 64 use social media as a primary source of information when they’re researching brands.”
According to Agarwal, “By funnelling their search budgets into social media, brands are moving in compliance with this changing consumer behaviour pattern. Instead of looking at what typically works or what should work, brands are going for what has proven to work by putting all their eggs in the social media basket.”
Search marketing is a very potent lower funnel tactic. So, as long as the marketers are driving actual action from their social media efforts, to rival the results of a paid search, I think the gamble is paying off.
"Commerce media is the third big revolution in digital after search and social. Ecommerce advertising touched one billion dollars in 2022. Advertising spends on ecommerce platforms in India had surpassed $1 billion (Approx Rs 8,000 Cr) in 2022 and is likely to expand faster than the whole digital advertising ecosystem in the coming years as more customers purchase online,” as senior ad executive said.
He explained, “E-commerce offers advertisers more focused insights into consumption behaviour than generalized interests revealed on other digital platforms. It is also among the fastest-growing online ad segments in the country. This could speed up as e-commerce scales up on new digital infrastructure that should make it more competitive.”
With Flipkart and Amazon operating their data management programs, advertisers have a better quality audience as it involves actual shopping behaviours and transactional data and hence a shift in spends is being observed towards ecommerce players, another expert pointed out.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Google to continue real money games on Play Store
Google has announced that it will be extending a grace period for a year-long pilot project set to conclude by the end of September; the new deadline is January 2024
By Shantanu David | Sep 7, 2023 8:36 AM | 2 min read
Having come under strain following the imposition of a 28% GST on several forms of gaming, including real money gaming and certain fantasy sports leagues, the Indian gaming ecosystem got a slight reprieve when Google announced that it would be extending a grace period for a year-long pilot project set to conclude by the end of September. The project has now been extended to January 2024.
As per the project, India-based real money game apps of daily fantasy sports and rummy would be allowed on Google's popular app store on a pilot basis from 28th September 2022 to 28th September 2023 ‘in order to explore possible updates to the Other Real-Money Games, Contests, and Tournament Apps policy’.
Since then, the online gaming ecosystem in the country has seen a slew of changes instituted by the central government to help regulate the burgeoning industry. The revisions to the IT (Intermediary Rules and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 with regard to the online gaming industry proposed in January of 2023 emphasize the constitution of a self-regulatory body (SRO), which would be registered with the Ministry of Electronics & IT (MeITy) with a focus on light-touch regulation.
According to a statement from a Google spokesperson, “We intend to enable distribution on Google Play for all Self Regulatory Bodies (SRB) verified online real money games that comply with our policies. We are closely tracking all developments in this regard to determine next steps and timelines. As we await the planned implementation of the SRB framework for verification of permissible online real-money games in India, we are providing a grace period to existing pilot apps to remain on Google Play until Jan 15, 2024 (subject to continued compliance with the pilot program terms).”
Gaming is seen as one of India’s sunrise sectors, driving employment for vast numbers of youth, IT and creative professionals, from streamers and engineers to professional e-athletes. The recently published e4m- GroupM ESP Online Gaming Report 2023 states that the gaming market in India is set to witness a rise from Rs 20,800 crore in the fiscal year 2022 to Rs 68,800 crore in the fiscal year 2027, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27%.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
How artificial intelligence is making a real difference to contextual advertising
In this second part of our piece on contextual advertising, experts explain how AI is helping marketers in precise targeting while respecting user privacy in a cookieless world
By Shantanu David | Sep 7, 2023 8:33 AM | 5 min read
Let’s say you are considering buying a car. Now typically you may start off with certain features that you want in the car and you start searching for those features. Then you start looking for reviews of cars that are good in those specific features. But when you do that, you come across something new. Maybe you come across a new feature that you'd not even thought of and then suddenly you start researching it.
This is the example Preetham Venkky, Chief Digital Officer at DDB Mudra Group, gives when he talks about the startling way the advent of AI and Machine Learning into the advertising ecosystem has given a new lease of life to contextual advertising, especially in a cookieless future, as discussed in yesterday’s companion piece.
“What happens is that in behaviour targeting, you have the ability to look at what are the previous few actions. But now in a cookieless world, you don't have that. In contextual advertising, the issue is that you have to deliver specific to what you are looking for. So, the advertising that I create, all the content that I create as a brand has to be very, very specific to that for it to be successful. And that doesn't scale.”
Just imagine a brand creating content or advertising for every piece of a feature of any product or brand. It could be from the lens of culture, consumer, the product itself, the brand itself. That becomes extremely complicated because you can't scale that beyond a particular point in time. “Now, thanks to GPT, you have the ability to do that, which is why it's just contextualization at scale, where you don't have to be limited only to the standard 16 buckets, you could actually bring it up to 1600 buckets if you want. This is possible, only largely because in the last few months we've had GPT and AI having the ability to create content at scale and on the fly while creating the parameters or the framework or the limits of that framework by using prompts.”
“But that is not to say that behaviour did not meet that level of granularity but people were just happy to use that shorthand for a while. But contextual means granularity for it to succeed, because everyone is very clear that without that level of granularity, the content that you create as a brand seems to be native to the content the user is consuming. If it is not native to them it looks extremely jarring. Just imagine you want to watch the trailer for a movie. And what you get is the mileage of the car.”
Whereas if you were to bring in AI and then you were able to connect the two, then that makes a lot more sense. So that's exactly why contextual advertising, because of AI to a large extent, has had a palpable resurgence.
Indeed, Oindrila Roy, Managing Director, Publicis Worldwide India, sees advanced NLP and AI being pressed into service of the ad industry for more sophisticated ad targeting. “These technologies will scan through the nuancing, sentiment and intent of a certain content to make it more relevant for a brand to be seen in that environment. This will eventually enable more precise targeting while respecting user privacy.”
“The other place where I see contextual ads playing a significant role are environments that serve real-time content,” she notes, adding that dynamic contextual ads will leverage the changing content or user behaviour to serve relevant ads.
Initially, relying on basic keyword matching, contextual advertising has since evolved through the integration of advanced algorithms and machine learning. Karan Anand, SVP – Strategy, Interactive Avenues (the digital arm of IPG Mediabrands India), says “This evolution considers user demographics and behaviour, expanding into richer media and video formats. Today, it's gaining even more relevance with the advent of Programmatic advertising, which introduces automation and retargeting while addressing privacy concerns and ad-blocking challenges. Importantly, it respects user privacy by targeting ads based on content, aligning with privacy regulations, and enhancing the overall user experience by reducing disruption and increasing engagement.”
Venkky points out that cookies were already doing content segmentation. But what they were doing is they were limiting content segmentation. “But now with AI what happens is within those topic categories I can be very specific, that means I can actually read what the content is about on a webpage. And I can craft my advertising at scale to deliver what content is getting delivered. And that can only be done with AI. So that's why they are now saying that with AI, you're able to have the ability to amplify the efficiency and the results that you can get from contextual advertising. That's exactly why and I would argue that it will actually probably be better than behavioral targeting if we get it right.”
Pointing out that techniques include analysing the keywords, topics, and sentiment of the content, as well as considering the user's current session behavior, Rohan Chincholi, Managing Partner – Digital, Havas Media India, says, “Machine learning and AI play a crucial role in understanding the context and selecting relevant ads. As third-party cookies face obsolescence, advertisers are recalibrating their strategies, and one prominent solution is a return to contextual advertising.”
However, this isn't the sole answer. Alternatives include Identity Resolution (e.g., with ID5), Hashed Emails (HEMs), leveraging First-party Data, embracing Cohort-based or FLOC Solutions, and harnessing the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI).
“In this evolving landscape, we are anticipating shifts and challenges in the precision of targeting, frequency control, Look-A-Like audience creation, measurement practices, and the dynamic creative optimization (DCO) of ad campaigns,” says Chincholi.
Stay tuned for more on that.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
From silos to success: How CDPs are transforming marketing
Despite being a repository of diverse customer data, CDPs come with a caveat from experts who say that they should be deployed only after careful consideration of factors
By Sohini Ganguly | Sep 6, 2023 9:14 AM | 6 min read
Imagine a marketing department in a stylish office tower. Meet Sarah, a seasoned marketer with an ambitious goal: to revolutionise her company's customer engagement game using the latest tech wizardry, known as Customer Data Platforms (CDPs).
Sarah is armed with dreams of personalization, customer insights, and skyrocketing sales. But little does she know, she's about to embark on an adventure filled with twists and turns.
Her journey begins with the discovery of CDPs, known as the holy grail of marketing, promising to unite all the scattered pieces of customer data. In her quest to harness the power of CDPs, she stumbles upon the realm of data silos. These silos are like unbreakable walls, guarding important nuggets of customer information.
Quite a journey, isn’t it?
Sarah represents a majority of marketers in today’s world, who are grappling with data integration complexities. A recent Wavemaker report explained that data can just be numbers, but making stories out of that data is what makes it insightful.
This is exactly what a CDP does.
The Challenges
Experts, however, agree that data silos are a long-existing obstacle that marketers face on their journey to creating insightful stories.
Vyshak Venugopalan, Director, Solutions Consulting at Adobe feels that indeed, the implementation of CDPs for cross-channel campaigns is a complex and nuanced task.
“Marketers often find themselves needing support with respect to data quality and integration. In response, CDPs ought to proactively tackle these concerns by prioritising data accuracy and achieving smooth integration with pre-existing systems, all while fostering collaborative engagement with IT teams and maintaining customer trust and privacy. A truly open and extensible CDP is what will help in overcoming these challenges for the marketers,” he said.
Now, let’s get Sarah back in the picture.
Just as she was figuring her way out of silos, a new subplot emerged – the evolving landscape of data privacy. She must now navigate the delicate balance between personalised marketing and respecting customer boundaries, as regulators cast watchful eyes on the marketing realm.
The recently passed Digital Personal Data Protection Bill has just acted like a cherry on top. The Bill that has brought a massive transformation in India’s data privacy landscape, has also hit marketers with equal intensity.
Mukesh Vij, Founder of Hashtag Orange says that obtaining consent from customers and complying with proper data governance practices has become crucial in steering clear of any legal challenges. “I see many businesses struggling to proactively offer more time and energy in ensuring overall compliance with regulations that call for ethical customer data use,” he shared.
Vij further recommends not looking at this as a challenge but as an opportunity to build trust.
Unified Consumer Personas using CDPs
Take for example, a D2C brand that needs to know in detail about where its shoppers are shopping, how many times they are searching for the brand, whether are they on the marketplace or the brand’s website etc. But the brand wants unified i.e., individual shopper details, amongst a massive pool of consumer data.
Enter CDP. By now you can figure they are maybe not all about challenges.
According to a recent Adobe study, 96% of Indian business leaders have integrated CDPs into their strategies, 57% established deeper direct customer relationships, 46% witnessed an upswing in customer loyalty, and 43% reported increased transaction volumes and values.
At its core, a CDP serves as a repository for accumulating and unifying diverse customer data from a multitude of sources.
This reservoir of information forms the bedrock for crafting a comprehensive and unified customer profile.
In the realm of cross-channel marketing, this unified profile takes centre stage, ushering in an era of hyper-personalised, relevant, and seamless communication.
Marketing expert Prasun Kumar shares that by capturing consumer behaviour, preferences, engagement triggers & buying patterns, CDPs contribute immensely in creating multiple consumer personas allowing marketers to run effective programs for acquisition, retention & revenue maximisation.
“Personalisation has proven to be a potent lever for acquisition and that has been enabled due to unified personas. The same goes for meeting consumer expectations around cross-channel seamlessness, real-time and on-demand fulfilments and overall better experiences. Unified personas help in reducing marketing wastage via improved targeting, cross channel optimisations on cost as well as performance, solving attribution issues leading to better ROI,” he further explained.
Karan Kumar, Group Chief Marketing and Growth Officer, ART Fertility Clinics added that a unified customer profile also ensures message consistency across all channels, creating trust amongst customers. “This unified view streamlines targeting, reduces unnecessary spending, and provides richer customer insights for more strategic marketing decisions,” he said.
Enter AI/ML (ofcourse!)
Now, in an AI led world, it is also fair for one to wonder whether or not integrating the buzzwords ‘Artificial Intelligence’ and ‘Machine Learning’ with CDPs would make the above mentioned tasks even more seamless.
When coupled with CDPs, these technologies have ushered in a new era of cross-channel marketing optimization.
“Highly accurate customer propensity AI/ML models can help businesses to better segment and target their customers and also help them understand the reasoning or influential factors behind a certain customer or channel behaviour,” said Venugopalan.
For instance, a leading software company using Adobe’s Real Time CDP saw an overall performance of 3.85X lift in conversions when they used AI/ML generated segments based on propensity to convert followed by highly targeted email with different CTA’s.
Vij mentions that with AI/ML in play, marketers can harness the intel to analyse customer behaviour across channels and touchpoints while providing a better understanding of their journeys.
“Marketers can use these insights to anticipate customer needs, identify potential churn, and proactively engage customers with personalised offers or recommendations,” Prasun mentioned.
Karan added that AI-driven automation in CDPs allows for the automatic delivery of personalised content across multiple channels based on customer preferences.
Experts advise
With a multitude of CDPs available in the market, each offering a unique array of features and capabilities, selecting the right one for your specific business needs has become a strategic imperative. The process of choosing the optimal CDP involves a careful consideration of factors, that the experts further elaborate.
Vij mentions that in addition to CDP, businesses can use data analysis tools to identify the latest data trends and modify their operations to tap into the relevance of marketing angles.
Prasun advised that before implementing any CDP, marketers must clearly identify & articulate the need & opportunities that the platform needs to serve or tap. Clearly defining objectives and goals, clarity on the kind of data needed to collect, integrate, and analyse is critical.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Why a cookieless world marks the return of contextual advertising
With context gaining more importance in light of India's Digital Personal Data Protection Act, contextual advertising stands to gain even more prominence, according to experts
By Shantanu David | Sep 6, 2023 8:48 AM | 5 min read
Contextual advertising was all the rage a few years ago but has somewhat taken a backseat more recently. However, it’s making a steady return, buffeted by the winds of change of new technologies and an evolving business landscape. The reasons for this are twofold, which we will cover in two articles, and being a contrarian will start with how contextual advertising is helping the advertising ecosystem get future-ready for a world without cookies.
As a quick refresher, contextual advertising more or less means showing consumers ads in context to what they were browsing for, taking into account keywords they were typing, sites they were visiting, etc.
And with the imminent crumbling of the cookie, advertisers won’t have access to any trail left behind by us Hansels and Gretels still navigating the murky depths of the web.
Preetham Venkky, Chief Digital Officer at DDB Mudra Group, points to the good old days when you created content in order to drive users down the funnel across the behaviour pattern. “Obviously, going cookieless means that you're not able to track the data anymore and you're not able to see what the users’ behaviour has been in the recent past. This means that then you go up the funnel a little bit; behaviour is at the bottom, and you just go one step up. And so now the bottom of that conversion transaction becomes contextual content. Now contextual was kind of out of flavour, because it doesn't scale beyond a particular point in time.”
That has now changed with the emergence of new technologies, like AI and ML (more on that in the next article). From the early days of Google, we have seen keyword-based contextual advertising. Every time you hit the search bar, an ad for a relevant product or service pops up and that’s keyword-based contextual ads. We have seen how keyword-based search ads have evolved to reach their current sophistication.
Oindrila Roy, Managing Director, Publicis Worldwide India, says, “As the world of cookies evolved, personalisation started playing a key role. It taps into user browsing behaviour, interactions with other ads and user preferences. Personally, I think Instagram has really cracked this one with finesse. And I say that because I see ads for clothes only in colours and fabrics I like to wear.”
“Over the years, contextual advertising has become a lot more advanced. A lot of credit for that goes to technologies such as AI and NLP that have enabled semantic-based contextual advertising. This has moved advertisers to tap into environments that not only have seemingly relevant content but also take into account the context for greater relevance,” she says.
Basically, instead of a website for childcare, even a blog or an article that addresses soon-to-be moms or new moms becomes a relevant environment for baby products.
Nupur Shah - VP and Digital Lead, West and South, PHD India agrees the landscape of digital advertising is seeing a shift with the slow demise of third-party cookies. “This shift takes us back to the early days of digital marketing and marks the comeback of contextual targeting. After all, with the plug being pulled on cookies, if a brand does not have its own first-party data, we have to resort to the next best thing to target in-market consumers. And the next best thing is using contextual advertising to understand the context in which consumers engage with content in order to deliver ads that align seamlessly with their interests and needs.”
As lawmakers become more stringent about privacy laws, a cookieless future is standing at our doorstep. As Roy notes, “On August 11th, 2023, India’s GDPR equivalent, the DPDP (Digital Personal Data Protection) act received the presidential nod. So, I guess, its implementation is now just a matter of time. With the implementation of DPDP, consent will become even more critical for tracking online behaviour, further restricting the use of third-party cookies which are used to track browsing behaviour to serve relevant ads. In this scenario, contextual advertising will gain even more prominence as context is bound to gain more importance.”
Karan Anand, SVP – Strategy, Interactive Avenues (the digital arm of IPG Mediabrands India), believes that contextual advertising will also play a pivotal role due to its privacy-conscious approach, as instead of relying on user data, it centres on the context of content, ensuring relevant targeting while staying compliant with privacy regulations. "Advancements in natural language processing further enhance ad personalization, making ads more contextually relevant. Google's topic-based approach, which leverages a user's browsing history to determine interests and display relevant messaging, aligns with this contextuality."
Anand observes that the applications of contextual advertising will expand across various digital channels, including content-rich websites, social media, e-commerce platforms, and mobile apps, all while respecting user privacy. "It seamlessly adapts to the content and context of different digital environments, from news sites to video platforms, and even emerging technologies like AR and VR. This adaptability positions it as a vital strategy in the ever-evolving digital advertising landscape."
As the industry shifts away from third-party cookies and retargeting campaigns, it's clear that these methods will lose a lot of their effectiveness.
“This means we need to come up with new strategies, and this is where contextual advertising comes in. It works because it's based on the environment in which the ad is placed, not just the user's data. This means it's not just more respectful of the user's privacy, but it's also a better way to reach an audience that's becoming more and more conscious of their online privacy,” says Keerthi Kumar.R, Business Head- South, FoxyMoron (Zoo Media)
He adds, “In the future, I think we'll see a lot more contextual advertising on content-heavy platforms like news, blogs, forums, and streaming services. It's all about making the interaction with the user smoother and less intrusive. In an era where consumer attention is split and trust is low, contextual advertising could be the new gold standard.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Big Move: News publishers block OpenAI’s web crawler to protect content
Times of India, Hindustan Times, Dainik Bhaskar and The Hindu have safeguarded their websites from OpenAI's web crawler GPTBot, many others to follow suit this week
By Kanchan Srivastava | Sep 6, 2023 8:33 AM | 5 min read
India’s leading news publishers have started blocking OpenAI’s web scanning tool to stop it from accessing their content to power ChatGPT, e4m has learnt.
ChatGPT is a generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) application developed by Microsoft-backed OpenAI. Over the last three weeks, The Times of India, Hindustan Times, Dainik Bhaskar and The Hindu have blocked access to OpenAI's web crawler ‘GPTBot’ in order to safeguard their content, top officials in all the three newspapers confirmed the development to e4m. Some others are planning to follow the suit this week only.
The move comes days after leading international publications CNN, NY Times, The Guardian, ABC and Reuters took similar measures to thwart GPTbot, a web crawler launched by OpenAI on August 8.
When asked about it, Sujata Gupta, Secretary General, Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA) expressed concern over the challenges posed by web crawlers and automated bots accessing and potentially using content without permission.
“Some of our members have already taken steps to block access to OpenAI's web crawler, GPTBot, in order to safeguard their content. Others are in the process of implementing similar measures or are actively evaluating their options,” said Gupta.
She added, “Most of the publishers are also considering updating their Terms of Service to restrict any use of their content without prior consent for the development of any artificial intelligence (AI) systems or similar programs or models, a move similar to the one taken by a lot of global news publishers already, with some planning to do it as soon as this week itself.”
OpenAI, which does not disclose the data that helped build the model behind ChatGPT, announced in August that it will enable website operators to block its web crawler from accessing their content, although the move does not allow material to be removed from existing training datasets.
According to plagiarism tracker Originality.ai, over 10 percent of news websites across the globe have blocked the web crawler of OpenAI within weeks of its launch.
Revenue loss
Apart from content piracy, ChatGPT is also being blamed for causing a drop in referral traffic to news websites through Google Search as people are shifting to AI-chatbots for their queries, alleged digital publishers.
Online news publishers’ revenue has been on a decline for the last few months due to a range of reasons such as a drop in news consumption, decline in sales of mobile phones. Generative AI has led to further blow to their revenues as users have almost stopped clicking any news links, news industry leaders say.
News or other websites earn revenue if users visit their sites and click on ads displayed on their webpages.
“Even Google has brought AI in search now. About 90 percent of news consumers anyway don’t click news links. They just read the headings thrown up by Google Search. With AI addition in Google Search, referral traffic to our websites would completely stop. We would be left with no digital revenue. How will we invest in journalists and news production then?” rues a publisher.
All Generative AI-tools being blocked
A top digital publisher added, “Not just OpenAI, all generative AI tools which are working on ‘Large language models’ (LLMs)are being blocked so that they can’t access our content to further develop their generative AI models.”
Large language models are fed vast amounts of text in order to be taught how to generate plausible sentences.
Generative AI firms are accused of lifting unlicensed content from news websites to create their LLMs. All these firms have become larger than life within a few months.
For instance, OpenAI, which launched ChatGPT in November 2022 only, is valued at $30 billion, according to international media reports although the tech firm has not reported any revenue figures so far.
Publishers across the world feel that OpenAi may earn huge revenue in the coming days by feeding ChatGPT with their content but without sharing a single penny with news publishers who spend huge sums of money to produce the content. They also feel that journalism itself is in danger due to the advent of ChatGPT and other generative AI-tools.
Digital Competition Bill gives hope
The digital publishers now pin hope on the upcoming legislation on Digital Competition that seeks to regulate the tech companies.
The government of India set up a committee in February this year, following a report by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance in December 2022 on anti-competitive practices by big tech companies. It had mooted a digital competition bill to check such practices. Industry insiders and experts feel the report will have far-reaching implications.
Gupta stated, “Our primary goal is to strike a balance that respects copyright protection, fosters innovation, and maintains a free flow of credible news to the citizens of the country. We are hopeful that upcoming bills of the Government of India on Digital Governance and Competition matters would also factor these recent changes in the domain of technology that would have ramifications on both revenue and copyright matters. A win-win situation needs to exist.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube