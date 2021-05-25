Delhi police visit Twitter India offices over Congress toolkit row

The Special Cell of Delhi Police visited Twitter India offices in Delhi and Gurgaon to “serve notice” in connection with its probe into the alleged Congress toolkit case. The Delhi Police had also summoned Twitter India MD Manish Maheshwari in connection with the case.



“The Special Cell has sent a notice to Twitter. In its reply, Twitter said it has no more knowledge in the matter. So a team of Special Cell officers went to the offices of Twitter to record the statements of the persons there, but they were found closed," a source in Delhi Police has been quoted as saying.



A senior police officer said that the department wanted to know what information Twitter has about the toolkit and why they chose to give the ‘manipulated media’ label. "Our team is conducting raids at their Delhi office in Mehrauli and their Gurgaon office on Golf Course Road,” the officer said.



The visit comes in the backdrop of the platform labeling a tweet from BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra as “manipulated media”. In his tweet, Patra had alleged that the Congress party had prepared a toolkit to target the government over handling the pandemic.



Congress chairman of the social media department Rohan Gupta sent a letter to Twitter stating that the tweets were about a “forged toolkit which was wrongly attributed to INC”.



According to reports, Delhi Police PRO Chinmoy Biswal said that the team went to the office to serve a notice since it wanted to ascertain the right person who should be served a notice. Biswal also said that the replies by Twitter India MD have been very ambiguous.

