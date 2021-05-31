Delhi HC issues notice to Twitter over non-compliance with intermediary guidelines

The bench of Justice has directed to file the microblogging platform's reply in three weeks and has posted the matter for hearing on July 6

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: May 31, 2021 4:38 PM
Twitter

The Delhi High Court has issued notice to microblogging platform Twitter for non-compliance with the new intermediary guidelines. The bench of Justice Rekha Palli has directed to file its reply in three weeks and has posted the matter for hearing on July 6.

Twitter counsel Sajan Poovaya told the court that a resident grievance officer had been appointed on May 28. However, Twitter's stand was opposed by the government's counsel Ripudaman Bhardwaj.

Supreme Court and Delhi High Court Advocate Amit Acharya had filed a petition in Delhi High Court against Twitter for not complying with the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, which came into effect from 26th May.

As per Acharya's plea, Twitter must perform its statutory and executive duties as a "significant social media intermediary". During the hearing, Acharya told the court that he came to know of Twitter's non-compliance when he went to lodge a complaint against some tweets.

