Dangal Games launches gaming app

Dangal Games today announced the launch of their Gaming App. With this release, the brand plans to enter the market of casual gaming.

The announcement is in line with the Series A, 1 Million USD funding raised by the brand in January 2021. The Dangal Games app will be a flagship unified multi gaming platform and is aiming to penetrate into the mass population of India with casual games like: 8 ball Pool, Carrom, Racing, Quiz and so on. The application will initially be available for Android users and on the website from where users can download it easily without any hassle. It will be very useful for the player to play on unified platforms.

Excited with the launch of the Gaming App, Varun Mahna, Founder & CEO of Dangal Games said, “At Dangal Games, we have always strived to bring forth the best gaming experience to our users and with the launch of the Dangal Games App we are trying to accumulate both ― casual gaming and our flagship products under one umbrella so that the end user can have diversified options based on their likings. We are aiming to reach 8 Cr users in 2 years.”

“It is our first product that is completely designed and developed in-house by the Engineering team and will certainly showcase the prowess of our tech capabilities to the entire software & gaming industry”, he further added.

Dangal Games is also playing strong on the customer experience front. As co-founder Manan Sobti added, “We are known for our relationship with our users. The core reason behind our growth in such a short span of time has been the trust that we have built with effective digital marketing strategies and customer support”.

Dangal Games flagship products: PokerDangal, RummyDangal and FantasyDangal are brands synonymous with excellent customer support and unparalleled user experience and with the launch of this new application the brand is gearing up to move the customer experience a notch higher. Dangal Games app will feature 50+ casual games under one unified application and the launch is initially planned with the following games: Call break, 8 ball pool and Dangal Quiz. Also, the three flagship products will soon be integrated in the application as well.

