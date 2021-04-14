EWar Games launches skill-based Fantasy Cricket on its app

With the start of the Indian Premiere League (IPL) 2021, India’s cricket fans and/or cricket lovers are rejoicing and feeling pumped up once again. To add to the excitement and joy of cricket lovers during the ongoing IPL season and beyond, Bengaluru-based gaming platform EWar Games has launched skill-based Fantasy Cricket on its app, wherein users will have the opportunity to create their own Fantasy Cricket teams, participate in a variety of contests or leagues and win huge cash prizes and/or rewards.

The mega Fantasy Cricket contests on EWar are available throughout the entire IPL T20 season (till 30th May 2021, when IPL’s final match will be held). After downloading the EWar mobile app, EWar Fantasy users will be allowed to play in various multiplayer formats like Heads-Up (1 vs. 1), Mega, High Rollers, etc.; he/she can either join in for free or choose to put in small amounts like Rs. 11, Rs. 21 and so on, in order to participate in a wide variety of fantasy leagues and win exciting prizes. Furthermore, during each day of the ongoing IPL season, the user who plays maximum number of real-money Fantasy contests on EWar (calculated in terms of entry fees) will be declared “winner of the day”, and he/she will be rewarded with a smartphone by EWar.

Speaking about the launch of Fantasy Cricket on their platform, Parth Chadha, Founder & CEO, EWar Games says, “As the IPL fever hits our country, millions of Indians are currently hooked to watching real cricketing action and playing Fantasy Cricket simultaneously every day, and they are winning big money by playing fantasy games online. In the recent past, many of the existing users on our EWar platform had demanded ‘Fantasy’; therefore we at EWar now feel glad to meet their expectations and announce the launch Fantasy Cricket gaming on our app for the first time. Throughout this IPL T20 Season 2021, we will be having a plethora of real-time Fantasy leagues/contests on EWar app, with prize pools as high as upto 20 lakhs and a total of 30k+ winners. Our users will also get a chance to win a smartphone every day by participating in maximum numbers of real-money Fantasy Cricket games.”

“EWar Fantasy is enabling our users to have productive entertainment by creating their own fantasy teams prior to the match, and then these teams are awarded points/scores and rewards on the basis of the real-life performance of the players chosen by the users in their respective teams. We at EWar are committed to provide a fair gaming experience to the growing pool of ardent Fantasy lovers and cricket lovers of India, and to help them win real money putting to good use their Fantasy Cricket skills and knowledge. As far as the Fantasy Gaming segment is concerned, EWar’s focus from hereon is to create more winners in the games and introduce a lot of upcoming fun features. We will also be launching more Fantasy-based tournaments and formats as well as other games like Fantasy Soccer etc., once IPL is over,” adds Mr. Parth Chadha.

Notably, EWar Games has recently collaborated with South Africa’s former cricket legend and commentator Jonty Rhodes to promote its EWar Fantasy initiative during IPL 2021.

Over the past few years, the popularity of real-money based Fantasy Gaming in India has been skyrocketing, thus contributing significantly towards a major boom in the overall gaming industry. As of 2020, India had roughly around 100 million individuals playing fantasy sports. With the numbers of ‘Fantasy’ gamers and/or enthusiasts increasing year-on-year, EWar Games is betting big on this segment, and envisions becoming the category leader in Fantasy Sports and Real-Money Gaming in India in the near future. To that end, the start-up plans to invest in promoting EWar Fantasy aggressively, and will be launching many more Fantasy sports and tournaments on its gaming platform in the upcoming months.

