MyTeam11 unveils 'Ab Poora India Khelega' campaign for Indian T20 Season

The campaign aims to target the fact that playing fantasy cricket on MyTeam11 is meant for everyone and how this user-friendly application makes learning fantasy cricket easy

MyTeam11 unveiled their campaign for the Indian T20 Season - “Ab Poora India Khelega”; aimed at bringing forth the narrative of how fantasy cricket is meant for all and brings every Indian household closer by binding them through the passion for their favourite sport, players and teams.

The campaign was launched through three videos that depict the bittersweet relationship between a father and a son and how people in an Indian household bond over the game of cricket, especially, during the world’s largest T20 cricket extravaganza. The campaign also aims to target the fact that playing fantasy cricket on MyTeam11 is meant for everyone and how the user-friendly application makes learning fantasy cricket easy.

The storyline of each campaign video depicts a son who is smart, tech-savvy, a fantasy cricket enthusiast and an avid user of MyTeam11. He believes that his father knows nothing about fantasy cricket and goes on to ignore his words. However, in a counter of events, at the end of each film, it is shown that the father is well aware of MyTeam11 and outsmarts his son making more prudent choices owing to his sheer superior understanding of cricket leaving the son astounded.

The central characters of the campaign are played by veteran film and TV Actor, Kanwaljit Singh, who is seen playing the role of the father while the role of the son is portrayed by Chhichhore and Aashram star, Tushar Pandey.

Speaking about the campaign, Manvendra Singh Rathore, CMO, MyTeam11 said, “A father and a son’s relationship has evolved with changing times especially when it comes to our favourite sport of cricket. But what still remains exclusive and competitive is the knowledge of the sport. This is exactly what we have also tried to capture in our latest campaign “Ab Poora India Khelega”. We have explained while fantasy cricket now captures the imagination of every Indian household but the knowledge of the sport is still paramount which brings them closer.”

He further added, “We have also tried to showcase that the MyTeam11 application is a seamless and user-friendly product and can be used by anyone and everyone while aiding the learning of fantasy cricket.”

The video campaign of “Ab Poora India Khelega” will also be complemented by the existing brand voices of MyTeam11 wherein Brand Ambassador, Virender Sehwag shall be seen alongside former New Zealand speedster Danny Morrison, renowned cricket TV hosts JatinSapru, Mayanti Langer, SanjanaGaneshan and Suhail Chandhok across all campaign collaterals.

MyTeam11 had launched the “India Ki Apni Fantasy App” during the 2020 Indian T20 Season and saw immense success leading to a 3-3.5x rise in the number of participants on the platform.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)