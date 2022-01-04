Culture Round-Up: #VicKat wedding, Harnaaz Sandhu top discussion topics on internet in Dec

We bring to you a comprehensive list of the month’s most trending topics and moments as compiled by Starcom

The last month of 2021 was quite eventful with several star weddings, India getting the Miss Universe crown after 21 years, the Omicron variant of Covid spreading dread, and Christmas cheer painting the town. The netizens had no dearth of topics to discuss, meme about, and share on digital platforms. Here’s a comprehensive list of the most trending topics and moments from December 2021 as compiled by Starcom in its monthly culture round up.

Omicron variant spikes Covid-related conversations

While the past few months saw a slight dip in Covid-related conversations online, December saw a spike in Omicron variant cases. Government warnings, news stories, and measures taken by various states trended primarily on Google and Twitter, as per the Starcom report.

Sports and celebs keep the netizens engaged

When it came to sports, cricket, football, grand prix, badminton, and hockey were some of the most trending sports online. Cricket, followed by football and Formula 1 saw a massive surge in conversations. While Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were the most talked about cricketers, ISL led the conversation in football and Max Verstappen’s win against Lewis Hamilton led F1 conversations. Additionally, Premier League and ISL (teams and players) led conversations in the latter half of the month.

Other popular points of discussion were celebrity birthdays like that of Taylor Swift, Rajanikanth, Rana Daggubati, and wedding celebrations of celebrities like Vicky Kaushal - Katrina Kaif and Ankita Lokhnade - Vicky Jain. The sad demise of personalities like Vinod Dua and Brahma Mishra were also widely discussed.

Harnaaz Sandhu winning the Miss Universe crown for India after 21 years of Lara Dutta and Sruthy Sithara from Kerala becoming the first Indian to win 'Miss Trans Global' also trended high time on the web.

Indian-origin CEOs; branding exercises leading the web

Another factor that kept the discussions by Indians on the web was a number of Indian-origin CEOs taking the chair in leading international firms like Leena Nair (global CEO Chanel), and Amrapali Gan (CEO OnlyFans). Grofers rebranding itself to Blinkit, Pepsi entering the NFT space, etc were also some of the most talked-about events in the month of December.

OTT space sees surge of good content

On OTT, Disney+ Hotstar remained the most popular platform, followed by MX Player, Voot, and Sony Liv in pecking order. Trending content included shows like Money Heist, Aranyak, Aarya S2, Emily in Paris S2, Hawkeye, Succession, etc.



