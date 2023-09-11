‘CTV's rise in India draws strong brand engagement and confidence’
Roundtable discussion facilitated by JioCinema and e4m, industry magnates expounded upon the undeniable impact of connected TV
In a recent round table discussion facilitated by JioCinema and e4m, industry magnates expounded upon the undeniable impact of Connected TV (CTV) within India's rapidly evolving media landscape. Discussion around the central theme - 'Growth of CTV Audience in India: Can Brands Lead The Way?' - led to the consensus that with its growing base of unique users, differentiated viewing experience and customizable advertising opportunities, CTV makes it a powerful tool in the hands of the marketers.
Krishna Rao Buddha, Senior Category Head at Parle products, accentuated the drastic evolution in India's content consumption, and that CTV is leading the change. "Fuelled by affordable data and democratisation of smart devices, the content consumption landscape has been reshaped. And now, with the rollout of 5G data, the potential of CTV is only going to grow," said Rao.
Giving a peek into the heightened viewing experience that draws the crowds to CTV, Shridhar Venkataramana of Viacom18 Sports said, "Before FIFA, if a viewer watched a match on linear TV or a CTV, it wasn't very different in terms of viewing experience. But with FIFA WC, we at JioCinema leveraged technology and made the viewing experience richer, exploring the potential of the platform. Then with IPL, we took it to a whole other level; consumers were able to watch the matches in 17 different feeds that included 12 languages & 5 interest feeds and could choose the camera angles they wanted to watch. All this made CTV as the primary big screen of IPL consumption for many viewers. Apart from viewers, advertisers too were gaining out of the innovations as they got to reach a large base of committed audience," said Shridhar. Indeed, the numbers speak for themselves; traditional HD viewership for IPL stood at 9.9 million households, while CTV boasted a staggering 29.9 million Devices, almost three times higher.
Sharing her insights on CTV's viability for impactful campaigns, Esha Arora of Info Edge, offered a fresh perspective on the cost-effective and expansive reach ensured by CTV. "In an era where content is consumed at individual convenience, CTV stands unparalleled. All brands can achieve synergy with CTV, especially due to the immersive content available on the platform. The IPL and the engaging content around it have demonstrated the remarkable capabilities of CTV," said Arora.
Ritu Gupta of Dell Technologies was particularly vocal and upbeat about the holistic opportunities CTV offers to brands. She emphasized CTV's transformation from an elitist luxury to a mainstream staple. Gupta spotlighted the affordability of data and CTV's appeal to a discerning audience as significant reasons for brands to regard it as a primary advertising medium. "CTV has an incremental, involved, and discerning audience that is choosing what it wants to see. Engagement with the audience from a brand-building perspective will be more impactful on CTV than ever before. The content consumption revolution so far is just the tip of the iceberg; it is just a matter of time that we will see more CTV households across different profiles, it will no longer be an elitist approach, and we will see mass audiences converging to CTV," she added. She further highlighted the potential of content customization, aligned with viewers' profiles, as a frontier yet to be fully explored.
Adding that CTVs are high-impact media that makes it a part of everyone's media plan, Prashant Paulose, Head of Media & Entertainment Partnerships, India and SEA, Google said that the CTV audience is committed to the content that it chooses to watch, making them the ideal group for marketers. "The CTV space has been further democratized with lower price barriers today from a purchase point of view. The rollout of 5G will improve viewing experiences and further boost this segment. The CTV audiences are invested in the content they choose to watch, intent-oriented and that is the kind of audience marketers want to reach out to" said Paulose.
Lastly, addressing the challenges and opportunities of CTV, Gupta acknowledged the tremendous potential that lies in content personalization. Pooja Sahgal, CMO at Raymond Consumer Care, championed the transformative power of customization in CTV, underscoring its ability to craft bespoke content and immersive advertising experiences.
Rounding off the discourse, Shridhar doubled down on Viacom18 Sports' dedication to provide content that allows marketers to reach their audiences effectively and also allow for transparency, assuring support for extensive data insights, enabling brands to gauge their CTV campaign efficacy comprehensively. With its dynamic capabilities, unparalleled engagement, and the promise of expansive reach, it's high time brands harness the full potential of CTV.
Google to continue real money games on Play Store
Google has announced that it will be extending a grace period for a year-long pilot project set to conclude by the end of September; the new deadline is January 2024
By Shantanu David | Sep 7, 2023 8:36 AM | 2 min read
Having come under strain following the imposition of a 28% GST on several forms of gaming, including real money gaming and certain fantasy sports leagues, the Indian gaming ecosystem got a slight reprieve when Google announced that it would be extending a grace period for a year-long pilot project set to conclude by the end of September. The project has now been extended to January 2024.
As per the project, India-based real money game apps of daily fantasy sports and rummy would be allowed on Google's popular app store on a pilot basis from 28th September 2022 to 28th September 2023 ‘in order to explore possible updates to the Other Real-Money Games, Contests, and Tournament Apps policy’.
Since then, the online gaming ecosystem in the country has seen a slew of changes instituted by the central government to help regulate the burgeoning industry. The revisions to the IT (Intermediary Rules and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 with regard to the online gaming industry proposed in January of 2023 emphasize the constitution of a self-regulatory body (SRO), which would be registered with the Ministry of Electronics & IT (MeITy) with a focus on light-touch regulation.
According to a statement from a Google spokesperson, “We intend to enable distribution on Google Play for all Self Regulatory Bodies (SRB) verified online real money games that comply with our policies. We are closely tracking all developments in this regard to determine next steps and timelines. As we await the planned implementation of the SRB framework for verification of permissible online real-money games in India, we are providing a grace period to existing pilot apps to remain on Google Play until Jan 15, 2024 (subject to continued compliance with the pilot program terms).”
Gaming is seen as one of India’s sunrise sectors, driving employment for vast numbers of youth, IT and creative professionals, from streamers and engineers to professional e-athletes. The recently published e4m- GroupM ESP Online Gaming Report 2023 states that the gaming market in India is set to witness a rise from Rs 20,800 crore in the fiscal year 2022 to Rs 68,800 crore in the fiscal year 2027, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27%.
How artificial intelligence is making a real difference to contextual advertising
In this second part of our piece on contextual advertising, experts explain how AI is helping marketers in precise targeting while respecting user privacy in a cookieless world
By Shantanu David | Sep 7, 2023 8:33 AM | 5 min read
Let’s say you are considering buying a car. Now typically you may start off with certain features that you want in the car and you start searching for those features. Then you start looking for reviews of cars that are good in those specific features. But when you do that, you come across something new. Maybe you come across a new feature that you'd not even thought of and then suddenly you start researching it.
This is the example Preetham Venkky, Chief Digital Officer at DDB Mudra Group, gives when he talks about the startling way the advent of AI and Machine Learning into the advertising ecosystem has given a new lease of life to contextual advertising, especially in a cookieless future, as discussed in yesterday’s companion piece.
“What happens is that in behaviour targeting, you have the ability to look at what are the previous few actions. But now in a cookieless world, you don't have that. In contextual advertising, the issue is that you have to deliver specific to what you are looking for. So, the advertising that I create, all the content that I create as a brand has to be very, very specific to that for it to be successful. And that doesn't scale.”
Just imagine a brand creating content or advertising for every piece of a feature of any product or brand. It could be from the lens of culture, consumer, the product itself, the brand itself. That becomes extremely complicated because you can't scale that beyond a particular point in time. “Now, thanks to GPT, you have the ability to do that, which is why it's just contextualization at scale, where you don't have to be limited only to the standard 16 buckets, you could actually bring it up to 1600 buckets if you want. This is possible, only largely because in the last few months we've had GPT and AI having the ability to create content at scale and on the fly while creating the parameters or the framework or the limits of that framework by using prompts.”
“But that is not to say that behaviour did not meet that level of granularity but people were just happy to use that shorthand for a while. But contextual means granularity for it to succeed, because everyone is very clear that without that level of granularity, the content that you create as a brand seems to be native to the content the user is consuming. If it is not native to them it looks extremely jarring. Just imagine you want to watch the trailer for a movie. And what you get is the mileage of the car.”
Whereas if you were to bring in AI and then you were able to connect the two, then that makes a lot more sense. So that's exactly why contextual advertising, because of AI to a large extent, has had a palpable resurgence.
Indeed, Oindrila Roy, Managing Director, Publicis Worldwide India, sees advanced NLP and AI being pressed into service of the ad industry for more sophisticated ad targeting. “These technologies will scan through the nuancing, sentiment and intent of a certain content to make it more relevant for a brand to be seen in that environment. This will eventually enable more precise targeting while respecting user privacy.”
“The other place where I see contextual ads playing a significant role are environments that serve real-time content,” she notes, adding that dynamic contextual ads will leverage the changing content or user behaviour to serve relevant ads.
Initially, relying on basic keyword matching, contextual advertising has since evolved through the integration of advanced algorithms and machine learning. Karan Anand, SVP – Strategy, Interactive Avenues (the digital arm of IPG Mediabrands India), says “This evolution considers user demographics and behaviour, expanding into richer media and video formats. Today, it's gaining even more relevance with the advent of Programmatic advertising, which introduces automation and retargeting while addressing privacy concerns and ad-blocking challenges. Importantly, it respects user privacy by targeting ads based on content, aligning with privacy regulations, and enhancing the overall user experience by reducing disruption and increasing engagement.”
Venkky points out that cookies were already doing content segmentation. But what they were doing is they were limiting content segmentation. “But now with AI what happens is within those topic categories I can be very specific, that means I can actually read what the content is about on a webpage. And I can craft my advertising at scale to deliver what content is getting delivered. And that can only be done with AI. So that's why they are now saying that with AI, you're able to have the ability to amplify the efficiency and the results that you can get from contextual advertising. That's exactly why and I would argue that it will actually probably be better than behavioral targeting if we get it right.”
Pointing out that techniques include analysing the keywords, topics, and sentiment of the content, as well as considering the user's current session behavior, Rohan Chincholi, Managing Partner – Digital, Havas Media India, says, “Machine learning and AI play a crucial role in understanding the context and selecting relevant ads. As third-party cookies face obsolescence, advertisers are recalibrating their strategies, and one prominent solution is a return to contextual advertising.”
However, this isn't the sole answer. Alternatives include Identity Resolution (e.g., with ID5), Hashed Emails (HEMs), leveraging First-party Data, embracing Cohort-based or FLOC Solutions, and harnessing the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI).
“In this evolving landscape, we are anticipating shifts and challenges in the precision of targeting, frequency control, Look-A-Like audience creation, measurement practices, and the dynamic creative optimization (DCO) of ad campaigns,” says Chincholi.
Stay tuned for more on that.
From silos to success: How CDPs are transforming marketing
Despite being a repository of diverse customer data, CDPs come with a caveat from experts who say that they should be deployed only after careful consideration of factors
By Sohini Ganguly | Sep 6, 2023 9:14 AM | 6 min read
Imagine a marketing department in a stylish office tower. Meet Sarah, a seasoned marketer with an ambitious goal: to revolutionise her company's customer engagement game using the latest tech wizardry, known as Customer Data Platforms (CDPs).
Sarah is armed with dreams of personalization, customer insights, and skyrocketing sales. But little does she know, she's about to embark on an adventure filled with twists and turns.
Her journey begins with the discovery of CDPs, known as the holy grail of marketing, promising to unite all the scattered pieces of customer data. In her quest to harness the power of CDPs, she stumbles upon the realm of data silos. These silos are like unbreakable walls, guarding important nuggets of customer information.
Quite a journey, isn’t it?
Sarah represents a majority of marketers in today’s world, who are grappling with data integration complexities. A recent Wavemaker report explained that data can just be numbers, but making stories out of that data is what makes it insightful.
This is exactly what a CDP does.
The Challenges
Experts, however, agree that data silos are a long-existing obstacle that marketers face on their journey to creating insightful stories.
Vyshak Venugopalan, Director, Solutions Consulting at Adobe feels that indeed, the implementation of CDPs for cross-channel campaigns is a complex and nuanced task.
“Marketers often find themselves needing support with respect to data quality and integration. In response, CDPs ought to proactively tackle these concerns by prioritising data accuracy and achieving smooth integration with pre-existing systems, all while fostering collaborative engagement with IT teams and maintaining customer trust and privacy. A truly open and extensible CDP is what will help in overcoming these challenges for the marketers,” he said.
Now, let’s get Sarah back in the picture.
Just as she was figuring her way out of silos, a new subplot emerged – the evolving landscape of data privacy. She must now navigate the delicate balance between personalised marketing and respecting customer boundaries, as regulators cast watchful eyes on the marketing realm.
The recently passed Digital Personal Data Protection Bill has just acted like a cherry on top. The Bill that has brought a massive transformation in India’s data privacy landscape, has also hit marketers with equal intensity.
Mukesh Vij, Founder of Hashtag Orange says that obtaining consent from customers and complying with proper data governance practices has become crucial in steering clear of any legal challenges. “I see many businesses struggling to proactively offer more time and energy in ensuring overall compliance with regulations that call for ethical customer data use,” he shared.
Vij further recommends not looking at this as a challenge but as an opportunity to build trust.
Unified Consumer Personas using CDPs
Take for example, a D2C brand that needs to know in detail about where its shoppers are shopping, how many times they are searching for the brand, whether are they on the marketplace or the brand’s website etc. But the brand wants unified i.e., individual shopper details, amongst a massive pool of consumer data.
Enter CDP. By now you can figure they are maybe not all about challenges.
According to a recent Adobe study, 96% of Indian business leaders have integrated CDPs into their strategies, 57% established deeper direct customer relationships, 46% witnessed an upswing in customer loyalty, and 43% reported increased transaction volumes and values.
At its core, a CDP serves as a repository for accumulating and unifying diverse customer data from a multitude of sources.
This reservoir of information forms the bedrock for crafting a comprehensive and unified customer profile.
In the realm of cross-channel marketing, this unified profile takes centre stage, ushering in an era of hyper-personalised, relevant, and seamless communication.
Marketing expert Prasun Kumar shares that by capturing consumer behaviour, preferences, engagement triggers & buying patterns, CDPs contribute immensely in creating multiple consumer personas allowing marketers to run effective programs for acquisition, retention & revenue maximisation.
“Personalisation has proven to be a potent lever for acquisition and that has been enabled due to unified personas. The same goes for meeting consumer expectations around cross-channel seamlessness, real-time and on-demand fulfilments and overall better experiences. Unified personas help in reducing marketing wastage via improved targeting, cross channel optimisations on cost as well as performance, solving attribution issues leading to better ROI,” he further explained.
Karan Kumar, Group Chief Marketing and Growth Officer, ART Fertility Clinics added that a unified customer profile also ensures message consistency across all channels, creating trust amongst customers. “This unified view streamlines targeting, reduces unnecessary spending, and provides richer customer insights for more strategic marketing decisions,” he said.
Enter AI/ML (ofcourse!)
Now, in an AI led world, it is also fair for one to wonder whether or not integrating the buzzwords ‘Artificial Intelligence’ and ‘Machine Learning’ with CDPs would make the above mentioned tasks even more seamless.
When coupled with CDPs, these technologies have ushered in a new era of cross-channel marketing optimization.
“Highly accurate customer propensity AI/ML models can help businesses to better segment and target their customers and also help them understand the reasoning or influential factors behind a certain customer or channel behaviour,” said Venugopalan.
For instance, a leading software company using Adobe’s Real Time CDP saw an overall performance of 3.85X lift in conversions when they used AI/ML generated segments based on propensity to convert followed by highly targeted email with different CTA’s.
Vij mentions that with AI/ML in play, marketers can harness the intel to analyse customer behaviour across channels and touchpoints while providing a better understanding of their journeys.
“Marketers can use these insights to anticipate customer needs, identify potential churn, and proactively engage customers with personalised offers or recommendations,” Prasun mentioned.
Karan added that AI-driven automation in CDPs allows for the automatic delivery of personalised content across multiple channels based on customer preferences.
Experts advise
With a multitude of CDPs available in the market, each offering a unique array of features and capabilities, selecting the right one for your specific business needs has become a strategic imperative. The process of choosing the optimal CDP involves a careful consideration of factors, that the experts further elaborate.
Vij mentions that in addition to CDP, businesses can use data analysis tools to identify the latest data trends and modify their operations to tap into the relevance of marketing angles.
Prasun advised that before implementing any CDP, marketers must clearly identify & articulate the need & opportunities that the platform needs to serve or tap. Clearly defining objectives and goals, clarity on the kind of data needed to collect, integrate, and analyse is critical.
Why a cookieless world marks the return of contextual advertising
With context gaining more importance in light of India's Digital Personal Data Protection Act, contextual advertising stands to gain even more prominence, according to experts
By Shantanu David | Sep 6, 2023 8:48 AM | 5 min read
Contextual advertising was all the rage a few years ago but has somewhat taken a backseat more recently. However, it’s making a steady return, buffeted by the winds of change of new technologies and an evolving business landscape. The reasons for this are twofold, which we will cover in two articles, and being a contrarian will start with how contextual advertising is helping the advertising ecosystem get future-ready for a world without cookies.
As a quick refresher, contextual advertising more or less means showing consumers ads in context to what they were browsing for, taking into account keywords they were typing, sites they were visiting, etc.
And with the imminent crumbling of the cookie, advertisers won’t have access to any trail left behind by us Hansels and Gretels still navigating the murky depths of the web.
Preetham Venkky, Chief Digital Officer at DDB Mudra Group, points to the good old days when you created content in order to drive users down the funnel across the behaviour pattern. “Obviously, going cookieless means that you're not able to track the data anymore and you're not able to see what the users’ behaviour has been in the recent past. This means that then you go up the funnel a little bit; behaviour is at the bottom, and you just go one step up. And so now the bottom of that conversion transaction becomes contextual content. Now contextual was kind of out of flavour, because it doesn't scale beyond a particular point in time.”
That has now changed with the emergence of new technologies, like AI and ML (more on that in the next article). From the early days of Google, we have seen keyword-based contextual advertising. Every time you hit the search bar, an ad for a relevant product or service pops up and that’s keyword-based contextual ads. We have seen how keyword-based search ads have evolved to reach their current sophistication.
Oindrila Roy, Managing Director, Publicis Worldwide India, says, “As the world of cookies evolved, personalisation started playing a key role. It taps into user browsing behaviour, interactions with other ads and user preferences. Personally, I think Instagram has really cracked this one with finesse. And I say that because I see ads for clothes only in colours and fabrics I like to wear.”
“Over the years, contextual advertising has become a lot more advanced. A lot of credit for that goes to technologies such as AI and NLP that have enabled semantic-based contextual advertising. This has moved advertisers to tap into environments that not only have seemingly relevant content but also take into account the context for greater relevance,” she says.
Basically, instead of a website for childcare, even a blog or an article that addresses soon-to-be moms or new moms becomes a relevant environment for baby products.
Nupur Shah - VP and Digital Lead, West and South, PHD India agrees the landscape of digital advertising is seeing a shift with the slow demise of third-party cookies. “This shift takes us back to the early days of digital marketing and marks the comeback of contextual targeting. After all, with the plug being pulled on cookies, if a brand does not have its own first-party data, we have to resort to the next best thing to target in-market consumers. And the next best thing is using contextual advertising to understand the context in which consumers engage with content in order to deliver ads that align seamlessly with their interests and needs.”
As lawmakers become more stringent about privacy laws, a cookieless future is standing at our doorstep. As Roy notes, “On August 11th, 2023, India’s GDPR equivalent, the DPDP (Digital Personal Data Protection) act received the presidential nod. So, I guess, its implementation is now just a matter of time. With the implementation of DPDP, consent will become even more critical for tracking online behaviour, further restricting the use of third-party cookies which are used to track browsing behaviour to serve relevant ads. In this scenario, contextual advertising will gain even more prominence as context is bound to gain more importance.”
Karan Anand, SVP – Strategy, Interactive Avenues (the digital arm of IPG Mediabrands India), believes that contextual advertising will also play a pivotal role due to its privacy-conscious approach, as instead of relying on user data, it centres on the context of content, ensuring relevant targeting while staying compliant with privacy regulations. "Advancements in natural language processing further enhance ad personalization, making ads more contextually relevant. Google's topic-based approach, which leverages a user's browsing history to determine interests and display relevant messaging, aligns with this contextuality."
Anand observes that the applications of contextual advertising will expand across various digital channels, including content-rich websites, social media, e-commerce platforms, and mobile apps, all while respecting user privacy. "It seamlessly adapts to the content and context of different digital environments, from news sites to video platforms, and even emerging technologies like AR and VR. This adaptability positions it as a vital strategy in the ever-evolving digital advertising landscape."
As the industry shifts away from third-party cookies and retargeting campaigns, it's clear that these methods will lose a lot of their effectiveness.
“This means we need to come up with new strategies, and this is where contextual advertising comes in. It works because it's based on the environment in which the ad is placed, not just the user's data. This means it's not just more respectful of the user's privacy, but it's also a better way to reach an audience that's becoming more and more conscious of their online privacy,” says Keerthi Kumar.R, Business Head- South, FoxyMoron (Zoo Media)
He adds, “In the future, I think we'll see a lot more contextual advertising on content-heavy platforms like news, blogs, forums, and streaming services. It's all about making the interaction with the user smoother and less intrusive. In an era where consumer attention is split and trust is low, contextual advertising could be the new gold standard.”
Big Move: News publishers block OpenAI’s web crawler to protect content
Times of India, Hindustan Times, Dainik Bhaskar and The Hindu have safeguarded their websites from OpenAI's web crawler GPTBot, many others to follow suit this week
By Kanchan Srivastava | Sep 6, 2023 8:33 AM | 5 min read
India’s leading news publishers have started blocking OpenAI’s web scanning tool to stop it from accessing their content to power ChatGPT, e4m has learnt.
ChatGPT is a generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) application developed by Microsoft-backed OpenAI. Over the last three weeks, The Times of India, Hindustan Times, Dainik Bhaskar and The Hindu have blocked access to OpenAI's web crawler ‘GPTBot’ in order to safeguard their content, top officials in all the three newspapers confirmed the development to e4m. Some others are planning to follow the suit this week only.
The move comes days after leading international publications CNN, NY Times, The Guardian, ABC and Reuters took similar measures to thwart GPTbot, a web crawler launched by OpenAI on August 8.
When asked about it, Sujata Gupta, Secretary General, Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA) expressed concern over the challenges posed by web crawlers and automated bots accessing and potentially using content without permission.
“Some of our members have already taken steps to block access to OpenAI's web crawler, GPTBot, in order to safeguard their content. Others are in the process of implementing similar measures or are actively evaluating their options,” said Gupta.
She added, “Most of the publishers are also considering updating their Terms of Service to restrict any use of their content without prior consent for the development of any artificial intelligence (AI) systems or similar programs or models, a move similar to the one taken by a lot of global news publishers already, with some planning to do it as soon as this week itself.”
OpenAI, which does not disclose the data that helped build the model behind ChatGPT, announced in August that it will enable website operators to block its web crawler from accessing their content, although the move does not allow material to be removed from existing training datasets.
According to plagiarism tracker Originality.ai, over 10 percent of news websites across the globe have blocked the web crawler of OpenAI within weeks of its launch.
Revenue loss
Apart from content piracy, ChatGPT is also being blamed for causing a drop in referral traffic to news websites through Google Search as people are shifting to AI-chatbots for their queries, alleged digital publishers.
Online news publishers’ revenue has been on a decline for the last few months due to a range of reasons such as a drop in news consumption, decline in sales of mobile phones. Generative AI has led to further blow to their revenues as users have almost stopped clicking any news links, news industry leaders say.
News or other websites earn revenue if users visit their sites and click on ads displayed on their webpages.
“Even Google has brought AI in search now. About 90 percent of news consumers anyway don’t click news links. They just read the headings thrown up by Google Search. With AI addition in Google Search, referral traffic to our websites would completely stop. We would be left with no digital revenue. How will we invest in journalists and news production then?” rues a publisher.
All Generative AI-tools being blocked
A top digital publisher added, “Not just OpenAI, all generative AI tools which are working on ‘Large language models’ (LLMs)are being blocked so that they can’t access our content to further develop their generative AI models.”
Large language models are fed vast amounts of text in order to be taught how to generate plausible sentences.
Generative AI firms are accused of lifting unlicensed content from news websites to create their LLMs. All these firms have become larger than life within a few months.
For instance, OpenAI, which launched ChatGPT in November 2022 only, is valued at $30 billion, according to international media reports although the tech firm has not reported any revenue figures so far.
Publishers across the world feel that OpenAi may earn huge revenue in the coming days by feeding ChatGPT with their content but without sharing a single penny with news publishers who spend huge sums of money to produce the content. They also feel that journalism itself is in danger due to the advent of ChatGPT and other generative AI-tools.
Digital Competition Bill gives hope
The digital publishers now pin hope on the upcoming legislation on Digital Competition that seeks to regulate the tech companies.
The government of India set up a committee in February this year, following a report by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance in December 2022 on anti-competitive practices by big tech companies. It had mooted a digital competition bill to check such practices. Industry insiders and experts feel the report will have far-reaching implications.
Gupta stated, “Our primary goal is to strike a balance that respects copyright protection, fosters innovation, and maintains a free flow of credible news to the citizens of the country. We are hopeful that upcoming bills of the Government of India on Digital Governance and Competition matters would also factor these recent changes in the domain of technology that would have ramifications on both revenue and copyright matters. A win-win situation needs to exist.”
FanCode gets exclusive digital rights for Rugby World Cup 2023
The tournament will take place from 8 September to 28 October
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 5, 2023 3:52 PM | 2 min read
FanCode will exclusively livestream the upcoming Rugby World Cup 2023 in India. Rugby World Cup 2023 will take place from 8 September - 28 October with matches played in nine venues across 10 host cities. The tournament will be the 10th men’s Rugby World Cup and the second to be hosted by France after a memorable event in 2007.
The World Cup will take place in a year when the sport celebrates 200 years, with the invention being dated back to 1823 after William Webb Ellis was credited with inventing the game by showing “a fine disregard for the rules” in catching the ball and running with it. In his honour, the trophy that’s awarded to the winner is called the Webb Ellis Cup.
Paris, Bordeaux, Marseille, Lille, Lyon, Saint-Etienne, Saint-Denis, Nice, Nantes and Toulouse are the ten host cities. The 20 teams taking part in this year’s edition are hosts France, Argentina, Australia, Chile, England, Fiji, Georgia, Japan, Ireland, Italy, Namibia, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, Scotland, South Africa, Spain, Tonga, Samoa, Uruguay, Wales. In total, 48 matches will be played across 51 days.
Rugby fans can watch all the action on FanCode’s mobile app (Android, iOS), TV app available on Android TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Jio STB, Samsung TV, Airtel XStream, OTT Play, WatchO and www.fancode.com.
The defending champions are South Africa, who won their third title in 2019. They are the most successful team in the history of the tournament along with New Zealand. Both have three titles each. This World Cup promises to be one of the most closely competed with Australia, France, England and other teams all amongst strong contenders.
Speaking about it Yannick Colaco, co-founder, FanCode, said “Rugby is a sport that ignites passion and excitement among fans worldwide, and we are committed to ensuring that Indian sports fans can witness every tackle, try, and triumph at the Rugby World Cup.”
FanCode has been the home of international rugby in India and previously broadcast the Rugby Sevens.
Recently, FanCode had also tied up with Rugby India to develop the rugby ecosystem in India. FanCode livestreamed the men’s, women’s national championships at junior and senior level.
FanCode will be offering tour passes at affordable prices for fans apart from monthly and yearly subscriptions.
Quint revenue up 31% in FY23
The company has posted 32% growth in net profit from Rs 482.67 lakh in FY22 to Rs 637.62 lakh in FY23
By Aditi Gupta | Sep 4, 2023 4:57 PM | 3 min read
The Quint Digital Media has reported a total revenue of Rs 80.62 crore for FY23, up by 31% compared to the previous year’s consolidated revenues of Rs 61.55 crore.
In Q4FY23, the divestment of a 49% stake in BQ Prime was successfully completed, resulting in cash proceeds of Rs 47.83 crore.
“This divestment was carried out as part of an investment agreement with the renowned Adani group, which had initiated investment discussions in the previous year. As a result of this arrangement, the Company diluted its 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Limited in favour of AMG Media Networks Limited, a significant milestone in its pursuit of synergistic partnerships and growth-oriented collaborations,” said the company’s report.
As per the report, the company’s cash flows also soared to over Rs 156 crore for FY2023 and it posted a healthy 32.10% growth in net profit from Rs 482.67 lakh in FY22 to Rs 637.62 lakh in FY23. PAT Margins stood at a healthy 15.53%.
The report also mentioned that the average monthly page views for Quint Digital Media, which has a net worth of Rs 167.4 crore, were 21.8 million while 42.64 million were average monthly impressions with 75 % male and 25% female audience.
Impressions refer to the number of times a specific ad is served to a user. Pageviews refer to the number of times a user views a page.
“In FY 2022-23, your company generated Rs 4,104.52 lakhs in revenue with a net margin of 15.53%. Your Company’s business is profitable despite the absence of legacy content available to conventional media companies. In addition, Your Company has a net worth of Rs 16,743.48 lakhs, a zero net-debt position, a sound balance sheet, and a wide range of revenue streams. The transaction for the sale of a 49% stake in BQPRIME has been closed in FY 2022-23,” said The Quint’s Founder/Director Raghav Bahl.
Depreciation and amortization expense of the company grew from Rs 8.9 crore to Rs 11.7 crore. Total expenses grew YoY from Rs 82.9 crores to Rs 105.5 crores in FY23.
The company’s expenses on content subscription and royalty went up from Rs 2.7 crores to Rs 4.2 crores. Its marketing and advertising expenses went up from Rs 9 crore in FY22 to Rs 11.3 crores in FY23.
Subscription charges for the company went up from Rs 5.7 crore to Rs 6.5 crores.
According to the company’s annual report for FY2023, Quintype, the SAAS-based media-tech company, experienced a 150% surge in revenues, reaching Rs 22.49 Crores in FY23 (compared to Rs 9.01 Crores in FY22).
In Q4 FY23 alone, revenues soared to Rs 7.34 Crores, showing a staggering 200% increase over Q4FY22’s Rs 2.40 Crores. Quintype also reduced its losses by an impressive 57% on a full-year basis.
