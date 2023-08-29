Criteo hosts ‘Criteo Commerce Forum’
The event revealed the importance of commerce media and brought some of the industry’s top speakers and influencers on the stage
Commerce media company Criteo held its first flagship event "Criteo Commerce Forum”, in India. The event revealed the importance of commerce media and brought some of the industry’s top speakers and influencers on the stage including Flipkart, Dentsu International, and Omnicom Media Group.
“The event showcased the full power of commerce media, and the company’s cutting-edge digital solutions to help its partners take full advantage of the opportunity. The day commenced with Taranjeet Singh, Managing Director, Enterprise, APAC, giving a warm welcome to the audience. During this session, Singh emphasized the significance and benefits of commerce media in the current digital environment in India. It was followed by a fireside chat with Sherry Smith, General Manager, Global Enterprise, who discussed the growth and evolution of retail media, a subset of commerce media, including what it can offer to advertisers and how it can improve the shopper experience,” read a press release.
Criteo also unveiled a success story with Flipkart, showcasing how Criteo and Flipkart worked together to drive new customer acquisitions and repeat purchases for Reckitt’s home hygiene products through Flipkart Product Performance Ads (PPA). Fueled by Criteo’s commerce media capabilities, PPA enables advertisers to deliver full-funnel marketing goals on the open internet by leveraging relevant audience signals. Reckitt was able to engage with high intent audience on the Flipkart website and achieved 3 times increase in product page views, doubled click-through rate and 4.86 ROAS.
Sankalp Mehrotra, Vice President – Monetisation, Flipkart, commented, “Our collaboration with Criteo helps advertisers to prospect, retarget and generate awareness amongst online shoppers. Campaigns across verticals have seen disproportionate gains through better targeting and full funnel measurement at scale.”
Singh said, "We’re very excited to welcome our clients and partners to Criteo Commerce Forum for the first time in India. Interacting with various players in advertising, e-commerce, and marketing will further help us understand their key challenges and how we can bring powerful solutions backed by sophisticated AI technology to help them maximize their commerce outcome." He further added, "the success story with Flipkart showcases the effectiveness of Criteo's commerce media capabilities that can unlock value for all players in advertising."
PepsiCo India joins ONDC network
The beverage company said that the move will help maximize consumer's choice in sourcing PepsiCo's products
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 28, 2023 1:42 PM | 1 min read
PepsiCo India has announced that it has joined Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) Network. This partnership will enable discoverability of the company’s expansive product portfolio by buyers and help in extending customer outreach through the diverse array of ONDC-affiliated seller applications.
Speaking on the partnership, Ahmed ElSheikh, President, PepsiCo India, said, “ONDC's creation as a centralized solution for diverse consumer needs is a notable step by the Indian Government to reshape the national e-commerce industry. At PepsiCo India, the focus is to maximize choices on how consumers want to source our products. We are always looking to innovate our go-to-market models. The integration with ONDC marks a pivotal step in this journey as it not only helps us to leverage latest technology platform solutions that will make us faster and flexible in our speed to market but also helps us to solidify our commitment to elevating consumer experiences.”
T Koshy, Managing Director, and Chief Executive Officer, ONDC, said, “As ONDC Network aims to create a transparent ecommerce ecosystem creating equal opportunities for all, we are happy to see PepsiCo India on board. PepsiCo India can now reach a wider customer base, while offering expanded choices for buyers on the network.”
‘5G is not here to watch videos but to do some heavy lifting on computing’
At e4m TechManch, experts talk about ‘unleashing the power of holograms’
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 25, 2023 4:33 PM | 3 min read
Unleashing the power of holograms, the 5G era is ushering in a new wave of transformative marketing experiences. Brands can now create immersive and life-like holographic presentations, engaging customers in unprecedented ways with the high-speed connectivity of 5G. A fireside chat on the topic ‘Unleashing the power of Holograms’ at the recently held Techmanch Conference in Mumbai delved deeper into the field. The session chair of the fireside chat was Niraj Ruparel, Head of Mobile & Emerging Tech, GroupM. Ruparel was in conversation with Sunita Bangard, Group Head- Consumer Insights and Brand Development, Aditya Birla Group; Nasyam Parveez, Founder, Immersionx Technologies; and Amit Doshi, CMO, Britannia Industries Limited, virtually who appeared as a hologram on the stage.
Ruparel opened the chat by setting the context for the conversation about holograms and holobox. “5G is not here to watch videos, 5G is here to do some heavy lifting on computing. It is going to be a transformational highway that the government and the telecom operators are laying down for India, and on that highway, you need super sci-fi solutions,” said Ruparel
Sharing her thoughts on how technology like 5G can be used for Aditya Birla Group that has a plethora of brands, Bangard said “Something that comes in my head as a real use case would be in our fashion category. We have a whole host of designers with us like Sabyasachi, Tarun Tahiliani, Masaba Gupta and Shantanu & Nikhil, and I can think of certain money-can’t-buy experiences where people would like to have a one-on-one consultation with these designers.”
Next up, from the Bangalore studio of WPP, Ruparel got Amit Doshi of Britannia on stage virtually through the holobox. Doshi talked about how 5G would transform India, saying, “Look at how 5G is making data and AI - which is already so potent and pervasive - more effective. What does this really mean at the grassroots level?... you can beat the dimension of distance and the dimension of time. If there are experiences that brands need to create on the fly and in a short duration of time, this could be really effective. Also, with something like this, a brand representative can be at so many places at the same time.”
Nasyam Parveez, founder of this technology, then joined the conversation and shed some light on how traditional hologram has been the foundation of the holobox. He said, “Traditionally, holograms have been used in very confined spaces for more than a century. However, there was a challenge with holograms because they had to be done in closed environments, in the dark. Also, it used to take 48 hours just to set up these holograms in place and it was very expensive. But today, we have this product which is very portable, can go anywhere, can be set up in 15-20 minutes. We want it to go more into masses - in terms of retail stores, town halls, conferences and as virtual assistants in public spaces.”
The holographic beam box is enabled with 5G and hence there is low latency which makes it possible to stream anyone, he said.
Ruparel further talked about another product innovation coming up on this front which is a browser-enabled hologram and gave a live demo of the browser-enabled hologram at the conference where the audience could scan a QR code and experience a live hologram of Ruparel talk to them through their mobile phones.
Click to watch the full session - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CALhru1vBI4
Discovery commerce will be a big player in programmatic: Dimpy Yadav, Xaxis
Yadav, GM, Xaxis India, spoke about the programmatic advertising landscape in 2023 at the exchange4media Real Time Programmatic Summit
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 25, 2023 11:50 AM | 7 min read
At the exchange4media Real Time Programmatic Summit, Dimpy Yadav, GM, Xaxis India, the programmatic arm of GroupM delivered a fascinating deep dive into what’s happening in the programmatic advertising landscape in 2023 and what's over the horizon in 2024.
“We know that daily consumption of watching TV or OLV is increasing, definitely day by day. And post-pandemic we could see that connected TV had very booming growth which was 50% and has further increased now which is more so when we talk about such kind of household subscriptions to OTT such kind of connected TV adoption happened, a lot of consumption behaviour has changed. So, within all of that, we could also see very interestingly that investment in programmatic has increased. We can see the digital inc is increasing clearly as a result of change of consumer behaviour because our consumers are moving more towards online consumption in terms of their habits post-pandemic because they got used to it. It's time efficient and all of that.”
“So on the average of 33 to 35% adoption is expected to increase to 42% and furthermore, followed by other markets the way we see them. Clearly as we also just spoke about it in the panel before that AI plays a bigger role, but AI is just not about optimizing the campaign that's beyond. We have augmented reality. We have generative AI, we have variable variables which are more around capturing data sets in a real-time environment. But at the same time, we also see a lot of capabilities being generated within digital around the creative aspect of it, which at the back of it also sits alongside data. And when we talk about AI clearly with proper controls is not just helping an activating campaign, but starting from planning a campaign to delivering a campaign,” said Yadav.
Yadav next discussed digital audio, which started in 2019 for that matter, but really paced up post pandemic and audio took a space in itself properly. “So when we talk about digital audio, we know it's not just about hearing music, etc. But we have a big segment of podcasts that has come into picture. And when we talk about podcasts, it is also being used in our industry. We can see a lot of shows happening on podcasts, we can see a lot of learnings being shared on podcasts. So even for advertisers, when they talk about digital audio, relevancy increases, it's not just a list of a music genre that they can see, but also podcasts where a lot of content consumption is happening. So for you to identify your audiences in terms of what relevance do they have with the content that really matches very well,” she said.
“In App and in gaming advertising is again what we could see clearly as a result of the pandemic can't really focus more on the fact that as we all were logged in the home and we did not really have new content getting sent tweeted and shoots were not happening. We were locked in the house. So gaming is something that really took over but also advertisers have taken over the space in terms of advertising. Well. What's interesting in gaming is to see that it's not just about in app advertising or PC games, but we also have Metaverse coming into picture. A lot of immersive experience with the help of AI is getting generated within the gaming landscape. So when you talk about advertising or programmatic, clearly, to merge all of this together, you need to have platforms and technologies and tools that really help you to cater the need where you can see that there's an audio coming into picture. There's a gaming landscape than the video had been there already, which is evolving day by day. We have smaller channels as well, which are now growing,” she said.
Speaking about the rise of discovery commerce, Yadav noted, “We had taken this bet last year in October, that discovery commerce will be the one which will really shape the landscape, initial to three months, we could still see a lot of hiccups. When we talk about commerce, everybody just talks about keywords right that commerce is equal to Amazon's and Flipkart of the world, which stands true of course, but at the same time, when you go to Flipkart or Amazon, there are keywords that we type, and then we get to buy the product. But as an audience, there's so much that I'm doing they have a lot of data insight about me. Not every time I'm buying a product, I'm just surfing and just you know, looking at discounting, I'm also going out other brands not only Amazon but Flipkart, then many other brands for grocery buying etc.”
“So commerce is a landscape that is not just a few leading brands, but it spans everywhere, even for example, when you go for your regular medical tests or checkups, you booked that on application, right? But eventually that's your buying pattern as well into the medical field. Similarly, when you're buying something for your daily household needs, your vegetables that you're buying into groceries, hence you have electronics, so every segment belongs to a common segment. So it's not just retail anymore. I grew up making those long sheets of all keywords. Then we had social media, and then we had a back then just click base add right media as a whole which today we call programmatic Media Video Advertising. All of that came in much later, we were just replicating ourselves onto tradition, which was maybe footsteps of TV or footsteps of print moving to digital, which is where we are today in commerce.”
“So when we talk about commerce, it is still at a very nascent stage. But commerce will not just be a line item in a media plan. That's a huge channel in itself. Where we are looking at it as an incremental channel, driving any kind of matrix incremental to retail. So when we see post-pandemic, most of the advertisers have invested more of their monies on their online assets. So commerce is not just about top leading commerce brands, but even an app like PhonePe or a Big Basket and many more such applications all fall into the same portfolio. Because what you also get from this channel is detailed insight. It's a buying pattern. It's not just a behavior, or it's not just a browsing pattern for them or pieces contextually but further deep dives,” explained Yadav.
“As we know that the basics of marketing will not change. So what I see today is I really see money being flowed from one partner to another. But that's not the right strategy. You don't have to put your money or pick and choose which commerce platform you choose. But we do see that which ecommerce platform requires what kind of strategy the way we do in Video Advertising today. You don't put money from YouTube to OTT you do bifurcate with different goals, different objectives. Similarly within commerce as well you need to bifurcate with different goals and different objectives. And one thing which we all are missing when it comes to commerce clearly is that it has to move from last one. And it has to match up to all funnels which start from awareness to the bottom funnel.”
“The focus area for next year is definitely going to be navigating a cookieless world and whenever there's a disruption in the market or the industry, we see new avenues coming in. That's how we learn. That's how we evolve. And I'm seeing a lot of discussions happening on contextual so a lot of partners which are providing contextual targeting ads and better ways of operating, say five years ago in a way kind of faded off, but I'm seeing them surfacing again and they will boom because contextual targeting will not just be about keyword targeting but further more in depth to talk about context of the ad or an example the way I heard articles saying the same stuff that I'm doing a contextual ad but I don't want to as an advertiser, see myself on that page because the relevance is less,” she said.
What the F Caps! Dwindling digital ad efficiency vexes adtech
The issue of breached frequency caps has become a thorn in the industry's side. Experts recommend a multifaceted approach to tackle the problem
By Shantanu David | Aug 25, 2023 9:13 AM | 5 min read
The incidence of the ads that we’re shown in relation to what we search, type, watch, and listen to is all but ubiquitous at this point, with consumers having made their peace with the value of exchange for digital recompense.
What is getting annoying though is being shown the same ad multiple times, as we scroll through our way through the day and the multiple apps and websites that consume so much of it.
This phenomenon, resulting from the breaching of frequency caps (the maximum amount of times a consumer is shown a certain ad), is inflating inefficiencies in ad spends, and advertisers are starting to notice, and more importantly object.
Money Talks
“It is a universal fact that if the frequency is high, fewer people will be reached with a fixed budget and vice versa for low frequency,” says Shailendra Singh Mehta, Head, Paid Media, AdLift, laying out a simple formula.
Frequency equals the number of times an ad is shown divided by the number of people reached.
So, if a brand has Rs 100 and an ad can be shown 1000 times with this money, there can be two cases: If planned frequency=4, then number of people = 1000/4 = 250; if breached frequency= 6, then number of people = 1000/6 = 166.
“So, a breached frequency limits the number of people who see my ad. And it will certainly increase the cost if you want to reach a planned number of people that is 250; Cost will increase to Rs 150, an increase of 50%. So, if the frequency goes beyond the planned threshold and the brand still wants to reach out to the same number of people, it will drive up the cost,” says Mehta.
Ad fatigue is a common issue in advertising, where showing the same messages too frequently diminishes their effectiveness rapidly. This results in people paying less attention and remembering less, leading to lower clicks and purchases. To counteract this, marketers employ strategies such as limiting the frequency of ad displays, generating diverse content, and targeting specific audience segments.
Arjit Sachdeva, Co-Founder, VDO.AI says the issue of breached frequency caps has grown into a significant concern within the AdTech industry. “This situation has dual consequences: amplified costs and diminished impact. When a repetitive ad targets a limited audience, not only does it result in ad fatigue and reduced user engagement, but it also exposes the inefficiencies in spending. Advertisers find themselves investing more without attaining the anticipated outcomes, a far cry from the digital advertising world's optimal objectives.”
The significance of breached frequency caps in terms of ad measurement and efficiencies cannot be underestimated. When these caps are surpassed, causing users to encounter the same ad excessively, a domino effect resonates throughout the entire advertising ecosystem. Foremost, user engagement, click-through rates, and conversions dwindle due to ad fatigue. This engenders a skewed perception of the ad's efficacy, which could potentially undermine the entire campaign strategy.
“The squandering of impressions due to overexposure directly impacts ROI and budget allocation. Furthermore, breached frequency caps can distort KPIs, making it challenging to accurately assess campaign success. Metrics like conversion rates and click-through rates lose reliability, influenced by ad fatigue rather than genuine user interest. As a consequence, advertisers might base ill-advised decisions on these inaccurate metrics,” says Sachdeva.
However, Mehta does not completely agree with the point of diminishing impact, saying, “Being a digital marketer, I have learned to never doubt your tools. There is a solution for everything, and it is a combination of the right skills and ways to use the tool right. To achieve planned frequency, there are solutions on digital platforms to control the frequency.”
And it’s true that Google offers frequency capping, Meta offers Reach and Frequency campaigns, while programmatic systems offer frequency management.
BTS
Gopa Menon, Head of Digital, South Asia for Mindshare, lays it out plainly. “Yes, frequency caps being breached is a problem. And it is one that is being addressed by some advertisers, while others are still to get on to it. It’s all a matter of a brand’s objectives. There are suites of tools that can address very specific issues like these, but they’re not cheap; many require substantial investment, which a company may not be for just yet.”
Karan Anand, SVP – Strategy, Interactive Avenues (the digital arm of IPG Mediabrands India), says that solving excessive ad frequency also needs analysing data to find overexposed segments. “A lot of self-serve platforms have the capability to limit the ad frequency which helps balance engagement. In addition, a good strategy is to tailor content through audience segmentation, which keeps the messaging interesting. Testing and regularly updating content fine-tunes campaigns for better results.”
Anand further points out that brands tell their stories through a series of ads across different platforms. Watching metrics helps adjust engagement. “Feedback from the audience shapes the story's evolution. Retargeting reignites interest from past interactions. Campaigns incorporate breaks to reflect and thereby sustain their effectiveness. This approach creates engaging ads while avoiding ad fatigue issues,” he says.
Indeed, marketers agree that a multifaceted approach proves indispensable in dealing with issues like these.
“Firstly, refining the algorithms accountable for ad delivery holds utmost importance. This entails harnessing AI and data analytics to better predict user behaviour, ensuring that ad exposures remain within predetermined limits. Secondly, consistent monitoring is essential to swiftly detect breaches and adjust frequency caps in real-time. Thirdly, diversifying ad creatives combats ad fatigue, as novel and pertinent content sustains user interest. Lastly, collaborating with platforms and data partners can offer insights to optimize frequency caps and customize ads more effectively,” asserts Sachdev.
Menon adds that the market is still evolving, and as these issues crop up, there are also means to address them that follow suit. “There is no universal means of being able to measure efficiencies and impressions for every consumer to a 100% just yet, but the tools and technologies to get us there are going further every day.
Gurleen Saraon decodes the ‘corelation vs causation’ debate in programmatic
Saraon, director- digital media, India and Middle East, Publicis Epsilon, was speaking at e4m Real Time Summit
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 25, 2023 8:46 AM | 2 min read
The complicated world of marketing analytics revolves mainly around three pillars- understanding the consumer, resonating with the consumer and proving the outcome.
At exchange4media’s second edition of Real Time Summit, Gurleen Saraon, director- digital media, India and Middle East, Publicis Epsilon, decoded the debate between correlation and causation for digital-first brands
“Correlation and causality are fairly misunderstood terms as far as measuring in programmatic is concerned,” she said.
Saraon then presented a slide that showed the divorce rates in the state of Maine and the per capita consumption of margarine on the same graph. Both of them seemed to have a directly proportional relationship. Both of them decreased and increased together.
Saraon explained, “So would this mean that increased higher consumption of margarine or butter leads to higher divorce rates? No. There exists a positive, coefficient of correlation definitely but there is no causal relationship between the two. This is exactly the problem we face in marketing analytics.”
When it comes to programmatic, there is attribution where the sale drives the media, which simply translates into trying to touch as much of the audience as possible closer to a sale. On the other hand, the media driving the sale means optimising the incrementality away from the 100 percent conversions that are going to happen anyway.
The Publicis executive further deep dived to explain the two types of attribution, which are last-touch and multi-touch, via a soccer field graphic. In the last-touch, a brand focuses on getting the last click, but in multi-touch, they focus more on all the touchpoints of a consumer journey. The former helps a marketer understand how much value and ROI is brought in by every touchpoint.
“If you see soccer, the last goal is hit by their strongest player like Ronaldo. That person gets 100 percent credit and recognition for the win. But this becomes a bit of a problem when we look at various omni channels and that is where multi-touch helps,” she added.
Top consumer brands measure marketing by multi-touch attribution, a marketing mix modelling, and conversion lift studies.
Towards the end, Saraon quoted the famous statistician George Box who said, “All models are wrong but some are more useful”.
“This basically means depending upon where a business is, certain models work more efficiently in those scenarios, but it really matters what goal the business is taking on. If the business is aligned to report click-throughs or easy to navigate touchboards, then that's what it's useful to go with,” she concluded.
Tata Neu named 'Programmatic Marketer of the Year' at #e4mRealTimeAwards
The super app from Tata Group bagged 2 silver and 1 bronze metals across categories for its creativity and innovation
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 24, 2023 8:00 PM | 1 min read
Tata Neu, the all-in-one super app from Tata Group, has bagged the 'Programmatic Marketer of the Year' honour at the e4m Real Time Programmatic Advertising Awards 2023. The second edition of the awards was held on August 24 in Mumbai. Coming to the medal tally, Tata Neu won 3 metals in total including 2 silver and 1 bronze. The dazzling awards night was graced by top industry leaders, brand custodians and experts from the advertising and marketing industry.
Apart from Tata Neu, Xapads Media won the ‘Programmatic Agency of the Year’ award under the ‘Stellar Awards’ category. The other brands that took home the gold metals include Bajaj Finserv, Viacom 18 | Colors TV, Swiggy Food, Daawat, Tally Solutions, OnePlus, Kotak 811, Tata Motors. The agencies that won sgold include MiQ, Blitzkraig, Mobavenue Media Private Limited, Xapads & Madison Media, iProspect (Dentsu) and Lemma.
The e4m Real-Time Programmatic Advertising Awards 2023 recognized and honoured brands, agencies and media groups that creatively embraced programmatic creative strategies and stood out from the rest in the cutting-edge competitive marketplace.
The winners of the prestigious award have been selected by eminent members of the Jury from the best work entered through the call for entries from across India. This year, the jury for e4m Real Time Programmatic Advertising Awards 2023 was led by business leader Debabrata Mukherjee.
#e4mRealTime Programmatic Advertising Awards: Tata Neu & Xapads Media take top honours
The other gold winners include MiQ, Mobavenue Media, Bajaj Finserv, Swiggy Food, Daawat, Tally Solutions, OnePlus, Kotak 811, Tata Motors, Madison Media, iProspect and Lemma
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 24, 2023 7:50 PM | 2 min read
The second edition of e4m Real Time Programmatic Advertising Conference & Awards was held on August 24 in Mumbai. The spectacular awards night was graced by top industry leaders, brand custodians, marketers and experts from the advertising and marketing sphere.
The big awards of the night were bestowed upon Tata Neu and Xapads Media under the ‘Stellar Awards’ category. While Tata Neu won the ‘Programmatic Marketer of the Year’ title, Xapads Media was awarded with the ‘Programmatic Agency of the Year’ honour.
The e4m Real-Time Programmatic Advertising Awards 2023 recognized and honoured brands, agencies and media groups that creatively embraced programmatic creative strategies and stood out from the rest in the cutting-edge competitive marketplace today. The winners are selected by eminent members of the Jury from the best work entered through the call for entries from across India. This year, the jury was led by business leader Debabrata Mukherjee.
The other brands that bagged gold metals included Bajaj Finserv, Viacom 18 | Colors TV, Swiggy Food, Daawat, Tally Solutions, OnePlus, Kotak 811, Tata Motors. Among the agencies that took home gold were MiQ, Blitzkraig, Mobavenue Media Private Limited, Xapads & Madison Media, iProspect (Dentsu) and Lemma.
The awards were given in four main categories – Programmatic Marketing, Agency & Publisher, Technology/Service Provider and Stellar Awards which are further divided into several sub-categories. The awards covered omnichannel marketing strategy, best branding campaigns, best use of AI, best programmatic out-of-home activation, best omnichannel marketing strategy and many more aspects.
Here's the complete list of winners:
