We don’t look at the business with TV and digital demarcation: Jyoti Deshpande, Viacom18
Panellists at the 'Future of Video India' conference held on April 13 discussed the pressing issues of the streaming industry in the post-pandemic era
Viacom18 doesn’t look at the business with TV and digital demarcation. Rather, it focuses on leading the disruption with an aim to grow video, be it a TV or digital platform, Jyoti Deshpande said on Thursday at the “Future of Video India” conference in Mumbai.
Organized by Asia Video Industry Association (AVIA), the event saw the attendance of top executives of leading streaming platforms such as Prime Video, Viacom18, Disney+Hotstar, SonyLiv and Ad Tech firms like PubMatic, Magnite and Samsung Ads. The conference sought to discuss pressing issues of the streaming industry, which grew exponentially during the pandemic but now the growth engine has slowed down.
In a conversation with Louis Boswell, CEO of AVIA, Deshpande explained why Viacom18 was still straddling both the linear and digital landscape even as it had announced it would be a digital-first media company. According to her, linear and digital both share the same business models, revolving around subscription and advertising and serve video content.
When asked about the prospects of Connected TV growth in India, Deshpande raised concern over the lack of entry-level CTV. “The idea is to slash down the price. Where is the entry-level connected TV? However, anybody who is upgrading from normal TV will upgrade to connected TV. Connected TV over time will replace Cable TV,” she said.
Deshpande also spoke about the importance of the rigour of storytelling, acquisition of content from multiple producers across regions and countries, use of technology, and AI to make consumers' journeys easy and keep them entertaining.
Sushant Sreeram, Country Director, Prime Video India, discussed how OTT has emerged as the Catalyst for Change in India's storytelling ecosystem, providing a level playing field for content creators and talent, and creating new revenue streams for the Indian film industry.
Sajith Sivanandan, Head, Disney+ Hotstar India, shared insights on how after witnessing rapid growth in recent years, the OTT market in India has entered a transformational phase which calls for an ingenious approach to the manner in which streaming platforms need to innovate for growth. He also explained Disney+ Hotstar’s regional strategy and priorities for growth in the coming year.
The panellists also discussed profitability, ARPU, sustainable monetisation models, changes in the Indian SVOD market. Monetisation is a big challenge for OTT players due to rising content costs, stiff competition and economic downturns that has forced many consumers to avoid having subscriptions and rather relying on ad-supported (AVoD) models, stakeholders said.
India currently has over 100 million SVOD subscribers and this number is estimated to increase at a CAGR of 17% to reach 224 million by 2026, according to a 2022 report by Deloitte. But there is still a large number of consumers who do not want to pay for content. Industry leaders discussed various ideas to sustain growth which ranged from having a strong content bank to strengthening ad-supported platforms to the bundling of apps and rationalization.
Content piracy also emerged as a major pain point for all OTT players. “We can never stop piracy completely, but can only minimize it with the use of several layers of protection,” says Manish Verma, Head, SonyLiv Technology.
Vynsley Fernandes, Whole-time Director, Hinduja Global Solutions, CEO, NXTDIGITAL, in a discussion with Karan Taurani, SVP, Elara Capital, discussed the present status of linear cable distribution and bundling of apps by MSOs for rationalization.
Clare Bloomfield, Acting Chief Policy Officer of AVIA and Anjan Mitra, India Consultant of AVIA were present on the occasion along with several other industry leaders.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Jio Studios unveils content slate of over 100 films & original web series
Jyoti Deshpande, President - RIL Media and Content Business, says the idea is to venture into language and make local cinema mainstream
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 13, 2023 8:51 AM | 2 min read
Jio Studios has unveiled its content slate, lining up over 100 stories across genres of films and original web series in multiple languages, including Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Gujarati, South and Bhojpuri.
The studio now plans to scale to 100 films and web series in a year. Speaking about the scale and vision, Jyoti Deshpande, President - RIL Media and Content Business, spoke about Mukesh Ambani's vision of the media and entertainment industry. "Digital was not digital then, the world was a very different place and he could see what an integral part content would play in digital disruption and video consumption," she said.
"I set up Jio Studios in 2018 and we knew that it's a very fragmented business. There are hundreds of small individual producers who make one or two pieces of content in a year, and it's an extremely boutique business."
Sharing more about the tenets laid down by Mukesh Ambani, Deshpande said he believed in building businesses to scale. "It doesn't mean making the most expensive movie, but it means empowering your partners and storytellers in a manner that you can tell the story in each language and really amplify the noise, which is not just India but the whole of Bharat."
"In the last two and half years of Covid, we saw films that didn't work in theatres released on digital. The perception of digital really took a beating because of the quality of the film that landed itself in digital. We are doing the opposite. We are doing a whole slate of films that are theatrical worthy which we may sacrifice the theatrical window to put on digital."
"We see a lot of westernized content today which is out there and our idea is to have premium content which is relevant to everyone, even to people sitting in Kanpur. We want to make content inclusive and accessible. Our vision is vast and inclusive and the idea is to make it in India and show it to the world. The idea is to go in many local languages. The idea is to bring local cinema and make it mainstream."
Deshpande shared that the movies and web series will be released in this year, starting May 2023 on Jio Cinema.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
New data protection bill to be introduced in monsoon session: Centre informs SC
The new Bill, if passed by the Parliament, would replace the current Information Technology Rules, which was notified in 2011
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 12, 2023 3:38 PM | 1 min read
The Centre has told Supreme Court that a new data protection bill will be introduced in the monsoon session of the Parliament, according to reports.
The bill is ready and was submitted to the constitution bench headed by Justice KM Joseph which also comprises justices Ajay Rastogi, Aniruddha Bose, Hrishikesh Roy, and C T Ravikumar.
Attorney General R Venkatramani told the constitution bench about the new bill during the hearing of petitions challenging WhatsApp’s policy to share users’ data with Facebook group of companies.
The draft bill invited comments from the public in November 2022 and the last receipt of those comments were January 2, 2023. The Ministry has been since collating and analyzing the feedback and comments to take the bill forward. The draft proposed that companies use consumer data for their original purposes only, seek accountability from firms on personal data of the users and stop storage of data with companies by default.
The new Bill, if passed by the Parliament, would replace the current Information Technology Rules, which was notified in 2011.
Reportedly, the new bill would also address concerns raised by petitioners about personal data protection in connection with WhatsApp privacy policy.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
4/20 the final date for removing blue checks: Elon Musk
Twitter had earlier set the last date on April 1
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 12, 2023 10:13 AM | 1 min read
Elon Musk tweeted that the last date for removing lecacy blue checks will be 20 April, 2023. It means that anyone with a legacy verified account on Twitter with a blue mark will have to pay to maintain the checkmark. The accounts that will subscribe to Twitter blue get to keep their blue checkmarks.
Final date for removing legacy Blue checks is 4/20— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 11, 2023
However, the date is of significance since it coincides with World Cannabis Day, observed by marijuana enthusiasts around the world for cannabis liberalization and legalization. Given that Musk is a vocal supporter of cannabis culture, it's unsure whether the post is made in jest.
Twitter had earlier announced the final date for blue check removal on April 1 from verified users who didn't subscribe to the $8 monthly subscription service. Apart from New York Times, no other account has lost its check mark ever since the announcement was made.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
AIDF urges court to stop Google’s in-app billing system
The petition was filed on April 10
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 11, 2023 6:53 PM | 1 min read
The Alliance of Digital India Foundation (ADIF) has reportedly asked the Delhi High Court to suspend Google’s new in-app billing fee system until the CIC investigates the charges of alleged non-compliance against the tech giant.
According to one of the media reports, the ADIF has told CIC the new system still charges them a high service fee despite a directive in October to allow use of third-party billing services for in-app payments.
In its April 10 filing at the Delhi High Court, ADIF argues that the antitrust body is yet to hear its complaint.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Twitter merges into X Corp
Elon Musk’s latest tweet confirms the merger
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 11, 2023 2:25 PM | 1 min read
Twitter Inc has merged into X Corp. On Tuesday noon, Elon Musk tweeted the letter “X” and left the internet in a frenzy.
X— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 11, 2023
As per a court filing, “X Corp. is a privately held corporation. Its parent corporation is X Holdings Corp.” The filing is in response to an ongoing case between Laura Loomer and Twitter, who accused the company of violating federal racketeering laws when it banned her account in 2019.
The move comes after a spate of layoffs by the social media company and a number of operational changes for the platform.
In April 2022, Musk formed a trio of holding companies as part of his bid to acquire Twitter Inc. with each having a variation of the name “X Holdings”.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Prime Video India inks licensing deal with Paramount Global Content Distribution
The partnership is for offering original shows across genres
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 11, 2023 1:07 PM | 2 min read
Prime Video has announced the expansion of its offering with television series from Paramount Global Content Distribution to Prime and Prime Video Mobile Edition members in India.
The specially curated slate features original shows across genres, including two series from Academy Award® nominee Taylor Sheridan: Mayor of Kingstown Season 1 starring Academy Award® nominee Jeremy Renner and Academy Award® winner Dianne Wiest, which follows the McLusky family who are power brokers in a Michigan town where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry, and the limited series 1883 Season 1, the prequel to “Yellowstone” starring Academy Award nominee Sam Elliott and Grammy Award® winners Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, capturing the Dutton family’s origin story as they embark on a journey west to flee poverty and seek a better future. Additional series include The Stand Season 1, a limited series based on Stephen King’s apocalyptic vision of a world decimated by plague and embroiled in an elemental struggle between good and evil. The Stand Season 1 stars Whoopi Goldberg and Alexander Skarsgård, from the ground-breaking Star Trek universe, comes the multiple award winning series Star Trek: Discovery, seasons 1-4 starring Sonequa Martin-Green and Executive produced by Alex Kurtzman.
The deal also features other popular original shows, including Californication, Dexter, The Good Wife, NCIS, Blue Bloods, The Good Fight, Madam Secretary, Reign, The Great, Seal Team, Under the Dome, Munich Games and Parot.
"We are delighted to announce that a curated selection of Paramount Global content is available for streaming to Prime Members in India at no extra cost," said Manish Menghani, Director - Content Licensing, Prime Video, India. "The slate includes a diverse mix of genres from fantasy and adventure to drama and sci-fi, with each show featuring a stellar cast. At Prime Video, our goal is to make it easy for customers to get deeply immersed in the best stories from the most prolific storytellers and studios around the world. We are certain Indian viewers will enjoy these award-winning shows that have resonated with audiences worldwide," he further added.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
IPL, Holi and Women’s Day dominate March readership trends: Taboola
Taboola’s India Readership Insights for March 2023 identifies themes that engaged Indian readers through the month
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 11, 2023 10:58 AM | 2 min read
Taboola has released the readership insights for March 2023 using Topic Insights to analyse real-time audience data to identify some themes that have engaged Indian readers throughout the month.
The surge in pageview traffic revealed insights into the diverse interests of Indian audiences in content across sports, festivals, and social events. Here are some of the key insights revealed from the readership trends for March 2023:
Sports: The Indian Premier League (IPL) is a highly anticipated T20 cricket league in India that typically starts in March, featuring some of the top cricket players from around the world. However, this year the league commenced in April. Mumbai Indians, one of the IPL franchises, recently unveiled a new jersey for the upcoming IPL 2023 season, which features their traditional blue and gold colors, along with a unique design featuring a gold pinstripe and the "MI" logo on the front. The jersey showcases the team's sponsors, Samsung, and DHL, on the front and back, respectively.
In other sports news, the Taboola Newsroom witnessed an impressive 1059% surge in readership in the past 45 days. Big sports events present an excellent chance for marketers to maximize their campaign's reach and efficiency by targeting relevant sports audiences, whose traffic is known to increase predictably during such events. A highly effective way to take advantage of this opportunity is by using high-impact packages that combine all sports-related audiences across the Open Web in India.
Festival and Social Events: The Taboola Newsroom saw a 1156% rise in readership regarding Holi. Similar to major sporting events, festivals also offer a golden opportunity for marketers to tap into an audience that is actively seeking out gift ideas for their loved ones. Smart brands can start planning their campaigns well in advance of the festive season in the latter half of the year, as it is sure to be a significant event. By leveraging contextual targeting, brands can effectively reach consumers as they research and browse gift options for their loved ones.
Meanwhile, the International Women's Day, celebrated worldwide on March 8, saw a 189% increase in readership on the Taboola Newsroom.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube