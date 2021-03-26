comScore highlights digital media consumption trends in India's state clusters

The top five state clusters - Maharashtra & Goa, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Sikkim & Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh & Telangana - account for 51.4% of India’s internet population, according to comScore's latest report titled 'State Level Clusters in India'.



Maharashtra & Goa have the highest digital population at 66.44 million unique visitors comprising 14.20% of the all-India base. It is followed by Uttar Pradesh at 48.58 million comprising 10.40% of the country's digital base. West Bengal, Sikkim & Odisha have 9.4% of India's digital population at 43.93 million unique visitors followed by Andhra Pradesh & Telangana at 41.76 million (8.90%), and Tamil Nadu & Pondicherry 39.56 million (8.50%).



As of December 2020, India had a digital population of 468 million which is next only to China's 901 million. 9 out of 10 top newspapers are in regional languages with digital campaigns increasingly becoming regional/local language-based.



The top 5 publishers in India are Google Sites, Facebook, Amazon Sites, Times Internet, and Flipkart Sites. They are also the largest in the top four state clusters. However, there are variations in the next 5 top publishers in the same state clusters. Truecaller and Paytm are the only publishers which are present in all four state clusters.



In Maharashtra & Goa, Truecaller, Microsoft Sites, Zee Digital, Network18, and Paytm are the top five publishers with 35.7 million, 31.9 million, 29.1 million, 26.2 million, and 26.1 million unique visitors respectively.



Reliance Jio, Truecaller, Paytm, HT Media, Zee Digital are the top 5 publishers in Uttar Pradesh. The unique visitors on these sites are 23 million, 22.5 million, 22.1 million, 18.7 million, and 18.5 million in the same order.



In West Bengal, Sikkim & Orissa, the top 5 publishers are Reliance Jio (21.5 million), Paytm (19.5 million), Truecaller (16.8 million), PhonePe (15.9 million), and Walt Disney (14.8 million).



Andhra Pradesh & Telangana have PhonePe, Truecaller, Paytm, Walt Disney, and Dailyhunt as top publishers with 23.2 million, 21.1 million, 20.1 million, 19.4 million, and 18.8 million unique visitors respectively.



In terms of news consumption, regional publishers have very different audience distributions. Patrika Group and Malayala Manorama have large presences in multiple states. Patrika's visitors are spread across Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra & Goa, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Bihar. Similarly, Malayala Manorama's visitors come from Kerala, Maharashtra & Goa, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Sikkim & Odisha, and Delhi (NCR)



However, this is not the case for Daily Thanthi and Lokmat as their unique visitors are heavily concentrated in their core markets of Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra respectively.



Most large news publishers like Network18, Zee Digital, HT Media, India Today Group, Indian Express Group, NDTV, Jagran New Media, and ABP Network have a higher reach in Delhi than in the rest of the country. Times Internet and Dailyhunt are the two exceptions.



Further, each state cluster has its preference for entertainment news. The Times of India - E Times, Filmibeat.com, Iwmbuzz.com, India Express Entertainment, and NDTV Movies are the top 5 entertainment news platforms nationally. Many smaller sites like Constative.com, BollywoodLife, Koreaboo.com, Entertainment Tonight, Pinkvilla.com, and ZoomTVEntertainment.com are popular in different parts of the country.



MX Player and SonyLIV have a bigger base in Uttar Pradesh while Amazon Prime Video is more than twice as big in the Telugu states. Andhra Pradesh & Telangana clusters are bigger markets for Disney+ Hotstar. In the case of Netflix, the user reach is more even between Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh & Telangana.

