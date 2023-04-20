India to have 900 Mn+ internet users by 2025: Kantar report
According to the report, the importance of digital touch points has grown to 49%
As digital acceleration reshapes the consumer attitudes and expectations in India, Kantar has releases a comprehensive Digital environment scan and outlook for the year.
The report, using data from Kantar’s syndicated assets like ICUBE, Global Issues Monitor, along with Kantar’s Connect, BLI and CrossMedia database, navigates through India’s fast changing digital landscape which reflects through shopping behaviour, digital payments, digital ad spends by brands and marketers, content consumption on social media and an emerging category of the D2C ecosystem. It also provides actionable recommendations to brands and marketers to leverage the current trends to win in this digital first era.
Soumya Mohanty, Managing Director & Chief Client Officer, South Asia, Insights Division, Kantar said, “India is digitizing at a faster pace than ever before. Women, rural will drive this in future and it will also become more cross generational. As consumers spend more time online, it is important to get a holistic picture of how to reach them, sell to them, talk to them, and build brands for them. Kantar’s slew of digital offers helps marketers navigate Phygital seamlessly.”
Biswapriya Bhattacharya, Director, B2B & Technology, South Asia, Insights Division, Kantar, said, “The growth of the digitally connected consumers is also leading to the emergence and growth of digitally engaged MSMEs. They are empowering and enabling innovative growth in multiple areas like commerce & transaction, marketing & communication, productivity & efficiency enhancement, entertainment, etc. The collective thrust of the digitally connected consumers and the digitally enabled MSMEs, coupled with strong ecosystem enablers like the 5G, ONDC, AI, etc. will be critical to India achieving its goal of creating a USD 1 Trillion digital economy.”
Key Findings:
- At 338 million online payment users and 62 billion Digital transactions, India is poised to go cashless.
- It is predicted that by 2025 India will have at least 900 Mn internet.
- At 22%, India leads in digital ad spends, ahead of the UK (9.3%), US (10%), Australia (5.8%), France (11%) and China (3.3%).
- Digital touchpoint impact clocks a steady growth from 2017-18 (36%) to 41 % in 2019 and 49 % in 2020-21.
- The minority of touchpoints deliver the majority of impact (20% touchpoints shows an impact of 80%). Brands should do fewer things, but do them excellently.
- 1/3rd consumers are buying from social platforms which will only accelerate - 77 Mn Online Shoppers buy through social commerce platforms in India 2021
- 1/4th consumers follow influencers on social media platforms, of these 40% follow more than 5 influencers. Average number of influencers followed is 7.5
- Digital is more effective when content is customized for the environment. Integrated campaigns with customized creative records 67% Impact
- D2C ecosystem is at an inflection point of rapid growth in India. These brands are driving the growth of online shopping in India.
- The revenue of D2C brands in FY2022 is to the tune of $4 Bn. The addressable market size for D2C brands in 2025 is predicted at $100 Bn+
- 125 Mn shoppers have been added in the last three years. 80 Mn shoppers are expected to be added by 2025.
- 531 Mn are active social media users of which 52% are millennials. This is predicted to touch 600 Mn by 2025.
Summarising the key learnings, Soumya Mohanty added, “Without getting into the debate of brand building and performance marketing, brands should embrace the nature of each platform and touchpoints within that while remaining meaningfully different. What digital gives us is the ability to be even more relevant in context.”
Delhi HC reserves judgement in ADIF's suit against CCI and Google
The association filed a plea seeking an urgent CCI review of Google's in-app purchase billing system that is said to come into force on April 26
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 20, 2023 11:26 AM | 1 min read
Delhi High Court has reserved its judgement in the petition filed by Alliance of Digital India Foundation (ADIF) against the Competition Commission of India (CCI).
ADIF comprises members such as Paytm, Matrimony, MapmyIndia and Truly Madly. The association filed a plea seeking an urgent CCI review of Google's in-app purchase billing system that is said to come into force on April 26.
ADIF asked the HC to urge CCI to urgently take up its complaints against Google's user choice billing (UCB) or to put the new system under abeyance till the review.
The body argued that Google's UCB is anti-competitive in nature and exploits CCI's lack of quorum to look into the industry body's complaints against the tech goliath.
Justice Tushar Rao Gadelaheard the matter on Tuesday, as well as the counsels of both parties, argued whether it was within CCI's ambit to review ADIF's complaint against Google.
Snapchat rolls out AI-chatbot, AR-shopping suite & stories monetisation program
The move is being viewed as an attempt to woo new users globally amid cut in digital ad spend and stiff competition from other social media platforms like TikTok
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 20, 2023 9:16 AM | 3 min read
Snap on Wednesday rolled out its own chatbot “My AI” as part of a paid subscription product called Snapchat+ which can recommend gift ideas, plan getaway trips, suggest recipes and write programs based on OpenAI’s GPT technology.
My AI, AR-enabled shopping suite, immersive live music experience, live location sharing, and the stories monetisation program for creators were among the bunch of new features unveiled by Snap Co-Founder and CEO Evan Seigal and other top officials of the company at the “Snap Partner Summit”.
The summit was organized in Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. The event was live streamed on its website.
Snap also announced some retail partnerships with brands such as Coca Cola integrating Snap AR features into their promotions.
The move is being viewed as an attempt to woo new users globally amid cut in digital ad spend and stiff competition from other social media platforms like TikTok.
The company officials also said that its paid subscription service Snapchat+ has amassed three million paid users since its launch in late June 2022.
Snap posted a net loss of $1,430 million in 2022, including restructuring charges of $189 million, compared to $488 million in 2021. Although it ended a challenging 2022 with 375 million Daily Active Users and 12% year-over-year annual revenue growth.
The company reportedly eyes more than 1 billion users in the next two to three years.
This year’s Snap Partner Summit was aimed to celebrate the community of 375 million daily active users.
Other new features:
*AR Mirrors for businesses using which customers can virtually try on products, play with engaging and fun experiences that encourage them to create and share content, and receive helpful guides and explanations to learn more about the products they see in the store.
*Creators who have at least 50,000 followers, 25 million monthly Snap views, and post at least 10 Stories a month may be eligible to join our Stories revenue share program. Creators can see more details on qualifying criteria and eligible countries on the Creator Hub.
*A new generation of Lenses powered by Generative AI, now available globally. Snapchatters can now transform themselves and the world around them into an animated sci-fi scene through the Cosmic Lens.
*Live concerts would be more immersive with new augmented reality experiences and technology. Building on its multi-year partnership with Live Nation, Snap enhances live music with augmented reality and brings custom AR experiences to 16 of the biggest festivals.
*New calling Lenses will let users break free from the grid and appear together, in one frame, and soon, even play games and solve puzzles while you’re virtually face-to-face.
*Snapchat Memories can be brought into your conversations with friends, so you can relive the moments made up of your favorite Snaps you’ve saved together.
Fantasy sports expected to touch Rs 25k cr by 2027: Deloitte-FIFS report
The report shined the spotlight on the future of fantasy sports in the country
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 20, 2023 9:12 AM | 3 min read
It looks like endless discussions about the validity (and legality) of playing Fantasy Sports leagues during the ongoing Indian Premier League, à la Dream11 Circle and other entities, may finally get closure.
With over 300 fantasy sports platforms (FSPs) and 18 Cr users, India is the fastest-growing fantasy sports market in the world. The Federation of Indian Fantasy Sports (FIFS), in collaboration with professional services firm Deloitte India unveiled a co-branded report titled ‘Fantasy Sports: A catalyst for the sports economy’ bringing the spotlight on to the future of the FS industry in the country.
As per the reports, the industry grew by 31% to Rs 6,800 crore in FY22. It is expected to touch Rs 25,240 crore by FY27. The industry is currently valued at Rs 75,000 Cr. 60% of user transactions on the FS platforms have come in through tier II and tier III cities.
Fantasy Sports attracted Rs 15,000 crore in FDI till FY 22 which is expected to touch Rs 25,000 crore by FY27, even as it contributed Rs 4500 crore by the way of taxes. This is expected to reach Rs 26,000 crore in the next five years. Meanwhile, the GST contribution from the industry is expected to increase by 5x over the next five years, from Rs. 2,800 Cr. in FY18-FY22 to Rs. 14,700 Cr. between FY23-FY27.
FS industry players invested Rs 3,100 crore towards development of the sports ecosystem by way of sponsorships and partnerships with various sports leagues in FY22. This number is expected to reach Rs 6,500 in FY 27. FS is playing a key role in promoting non-cricket sports in India. 69.8% users strongly agreed that they started to watch new sports and learn about new players and leagues as a result of their interest in playing fantasy sports.
Speaking to exchange4media, Prashanth Rao, Partner, Consulting, Deloitte India, said that the increased allocation for sports in the 2023 Union Budget, as well as the setting up of Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) as the nodal ministry for esports and fantasy sports was helping drive confidence in the segment, be it for consumers, in-segment brands, as well as current and potential future advertisers.
“Fantasy sports cut through two of the most basic metrics: age and location. Because of the growing ubiquity of online access through cheap devices and data, anyone can participate, meaning the number of engaged consumers is only going to get bigger,” he said, noting that advertisers were taking note of the segment because of that universality of interest.
Joy Bhattacharjya, Director General, FIFS referred to the final changes to the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, introduced by MeitY in relation to online gaming earlier this month as further paving the way for the segment.
“This is an ongoing conversation, and it doesn’t mean there will be immediate and compete acceptance of the segment. But the new rules have certainly provided great clarity to concerned companies and they are going to be the ones to take that conversation forward, and help in consumers realizing that this is here, and it’s only going to get bigger in the future.”
Usha International looks out for new digital media buying agency
The opportunity is open to all media buying agencies who do not have a conflict of interest with Usha’s existing businesses, the company said
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 19, 2023 4:26 PM | 1 min read
Usha International, a consumer durables company, is looking to engage a new digital media buying agency and announced an RFP today.
The opportunity is open to all media buying agencies who do not have a conflict of interest with Usha’s existing businesses, read a release.
“In this digital-first age, we want to reach out and engage with our consumers where they are and hence there’s a need for a specialized digital media buying agency. We are looking at an agency that understands the digital media universe and can conceive and execute breakthrough strategies while optimizing advertising costs. What is critical is they understand each piece of our business, what we stand for, and how it all dovetails into our larger corporate offering across businesses. This would be the prime focus along with the agency credentials for choosing an agency,” said a spokesperson from the company.
Meta to announce more job cuts today: Report
Disney is also reportedly planning a fresh round of lay offs after it fired 7,000 of its employees in March this year
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 19, 2023 12:42 PM | 1 min read
Tech giant Meta will be initiating a fresh round of layoffs today, say media reports. The company had laid off over 20,000 employees recently in two rounds. The latest cycle of layoffs comes as Meta looks to restructure the team with the goal to improve efficiency.
Apart from Meta, Disney is also planning to let go thousands of its employees next week, which includes 15% of the staff in its entertainment division, according to a news report. The company laid off 7,000 employees in March this year.
Netflix adds 1.75 million paid subscribers in Q1
The streaming platform has said that slashing of prices helped the engagement grow in India by up to 30% year on year
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 19, 2023 10:30 AM | 1 min read
Netflix has released its financial report for the first quarter. It has added 1.75 million paid subscribers in Q1. In the last quarter of 2022, the streaming platform had added 7.66 million.
The total count of global paid members stands at 232.5 million.
Its revenue has seen 4% growth year on year in Q1 with operating income now being at $1.7 billion.
The company has said that the slashing of prices has helped the engagement grow in India by up to 30% year on year.
Over time we’ve adapted our prices to meet local needs and to further deepen our penetration, including lowering prices in India by 20%-60% in December ‘21. These reductions – combined with an improved slate – helped grow engagement in India by nearly 30% year on year while F/X neutral revenue growth in 2022 accelerated to 24% (versus 19% in 2021).
Delhi HC gives govt time to frame rules for content on OTT platforms
The next hearing in the case is on April 25
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 19, 2023 9:10 AM | 1 min read
The Delhi High Court has granted time to the government to inform it about the steps being taken for regulating content on social media and over-the-top (OTT) platforms.
The development follows an order by the Supreme Court on 6 March where it had directed the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) to take steps to enforce its rules on content creation with regard to intermediaries such as social media and OTT platforms, as notified in the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules 2021 and to enact laws as necessary.
On April 12, the government counsel asked for some time to file a reply. The matter has now been posted for hearing on April 25. The high court said framing rules and guidelines for content regulation on social media and OTT platforms need urgent attention. The court also underlined the need to take seriously the use of obscene language in the public domain which is open to children of tender age.
The case pertains to TVF’s online series 'College Romance' was harshly criticised by the high court for use of obscenities.
