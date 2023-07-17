Can Threads make Meta relevant?
Guest Column: Dr Srinath Sridharan, Author, Policy Researcher & Corporate advisor, writes about why Gen Z is an important demographic for Facebook's survival
In the ever-changing landscape of social media, the rise and fall of platforms have become the norm. Facebook, once hailed as the undisputed titan of the digital world, now grapples with an evolving user base and the challenge of retaining younger generations. With the advent of Gen Z, the torch of social media dominance has been passed, leaving Facebook to confront its decline. Despite boasting a staggering 3 billion monthly users and 2 billion daily logins, Facebook finds itself in a battle for relevance and its future after two decades of existence.
For nearly a decade, Facebook reigned as the cultural touchstone, dominating daily conversations and late-night TV shows. Millennials, the pioneers of the digital age, played a pivotal role in its initial success, building virtual communities and sharing their lives on the platform. However, as time passed, a new generation emerged, armed with a fresh perspective on communication and social networking.
Enter Gen Z, the generation born into the era of smartphones and constant connectivity. Unlike their predecessors, Gen Z does not consider Facebook an essential part of their social lives. Instead, they gravitate toward platforms like Instagram, Snapchat, and TikTok, where visual storytelling and instant gratification reign supreme. Facebook, once seen as cool and cutting-edge, now appears outdated in the eyes of the younger generation.
This seismic shift in user preference poses a formidable challenge for Facebook and its CEO, Mark Zuckerberg. To remain relevant and retain younger users, the company launched initiatives such as Threads, aiming to recapture the attention and imagination of Gen Z. While Facebook's reach remains vast, its dominance has undeniably diminished. The emergence of Gen Z as the dominant audience for social media platforms cannot be ignored. With their unique characteristics and preferences, Gen Z users demand platforms that offer creative expression, and facilitate meaningful connections. Facebook, rooted in a different era of social media, struggles to meet these expectations. Gen Z seeks platforms that embrace authenticity, visual storytelling, and real-time interaction—areas where Facebook falls short.
The decline of Facebook can be attributed to various factors. Firstly, Gen Z values authenticity and transparency, demanding a level of engagement and connection that Facebook has struggled to provide. The platform's association with privacy breaches and mishandling of data has further eroded trust among this discerning generation. Additionally, the sprawling nature of Facebook, with its cluttered interface and algorithmic feed, clashes with Gen Z's desire for simplicity and personalised experiences. The rise of visually-driven platforms allowed users to curate their content, express themselves creatively, and forge connections effortlessly. Facebook's attempts to mimic these features felt contrived and failed to resonate with the discerning younger demographic.
Furthermore, the rise of meta-communities and niche interest groups played a significant role in Facebook's decline. Gen Z, seeking spaces that foster shared passions and inclusivity, turned to platforms that catered to their specific interests and identities. Facebook, with its broad user base and sprawling network, struggled to provide the targeted communities that Gen Z craved. The decline of Facebook is not merely a reflection of changing preferences but also indicative of the rapid evolution of the social media landscape. Moving forward, it is crucial to understand that no platform can rest on its laurels. Social media giants must adapt, innovate, and evolve to meet the ever-changing needs of the digital generation.
Gen Z's preference for platforms like Instagram, Snapchat, and TikTok, which prioritise visually captivating content and cater to shorter attention spans, has disrupted the traditional model of social networking. Meta must confront the reality that user expectations have evolved. With the proliferation of smartphones and the increasing availability of high-quality visual content, users now expect immersive and engaging experiences in their social media interactions. Platforms that can quickly capture attention and provide visually stimulating content have gained significant traction among younger demographics.
Gen Z represents a substantial portion of the global population, with over 2 billion individuals. They are a generation that cannot be overlooked, as their influence extends beyond social media, impacting consumer trends, cultural shifts, and societal expectations. As digital natives, Gen Z possesses a keen understanding of technology and the ability to shape online narratives. Platforms that fail to engage this demographic risk becoming relics of the past. This is one community that Meta cannot afford to miss.
Young people have become powerful drivers of change in the realm of communication. Their preferences, behaviours, and innovations have transformed traditional media and propelled the evolution of social media platforms. Whether through the demand for personalised content, citizen journalism, visual storytelling, or social media activism, young individuals have reshaped the way we connect, consume information, and engage with the world. Meta cannot ignore the desires of Gen Z—for now. Can Threads make Meta relevant?
Disclaimer: The views expressed here are solely those of the authors and do not in any way represent the views of exchange4media.com
Elon Musk launches AI startup xAI
Musk has said this is part of efforts to build 'safer AI'
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 14, 2023 11:13 AM | 1 min read
Elon Musk has launched an Artificial Intelligence startup xAI. The firm is reportedly a challenge to build an alternative to ChatGPT.
The startup will be led by Musk who has been voicing concerns about AI's potential for "civilizational destruction".
Announcing the launch, Musk, an investor in OpenAI, said this was part of efforts to build 'safer AI'.
"I think it is going to be pro-humanity from the standpoint that humanity is just much more interesting than not-humanity," Musk was quoted as saying by news reports.
Twitter to share ad revenue with select content creators
To be eligible, a creator should be a verified user with at least 5 million impressions in each of the last 3 months
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 14, 2023 10:59 AM | 1 min read
Twitter has said it will share a part of its advertising revenue to select content creators on the social media platform.
The content creators will get a share of revenue from ads displayed in their replies, Twitter said.
To be eligible, a creator should be a verified user with at least 5 million impressions in each of the last 3 months.
This comes in the wake of Meta launching its microblogging offering called Threads, which is being seen as a rival to Twitter.
Twitter owner Elon Musk recently hinted that Threads may be a a rip-off of Twitter, considering that the former's interface and controls are quite similar to Twitter.
Demands of striking Hollywood unions unrealistic: Disney's Bob Iger
Hollywood actors announced that they will join the ongoing strike by screenwriters, leading to the biggest shutdown in more than 60 years
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 14, 2023 9:26 AM | 2 min read
Writers Guild of America who have been protesting against major studios for a fairer split of profits and better working conditions will be joined by the Screen Actors Guild (SAG), according to media reports.
Hollywood actors announced that they will join the ongoing strike by screenwriters, leading to the biggest shutdown in more than 60 years.
American Federation of Television and Radio Actors (AFTRA) will also be reportedly joining the 11,000 writers who are protesting after talks with producers fell through.
Disney CEO Bob Iger, while attending a television talk show, gave his two cents about the ongoing strike and the SAG-AFTRA's decision to join in. "It’s very disturbing to me. We’ve talked about disruptive forces on this business and all the challenges we’re facing, the recovery from COVID which is ongoing, it’s not completely back. This is the worst time in the world to add to that disruption,” he said.
“I understand any labor organization’s desire to work on behalf of its members to get the most compensation and be compensated fairly based on the value that they deliver. We managed, as an industry, to negotiate a very good deal with the directors guild that reflects the value that the directors contribute to this great business. We wanted to do the same thing with the writers, and we’d like to do the same thing with the actors. There’s a level of expectation that they have, that is just not realistic. And they are adding to the set of the challenges that this business is already facing that is, quite frankly, very disruptive," he added.
Oppenheimer stars Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon and Emily Blunt reportedly left the premiere of the Christopher Nolan film in London on Thursday night as the strike was declared.
The writers and actors will be picketing against major studios like Netflix, Apple, Paramount, Warner Bros and Disney as part of the strike.
Google's Bard updated with Indian languages
Google has also announced new features and capabilities for its AI experiment
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 13, 2023 1:47 PM | 3 min read
Bard, an AI experiment by Google, has been helping people explore their curiosity, augment their imagination and ultimately get their ideas off the ground — not just by answering questions, but by also helping users build on them. Since its launch as an early experiment in March, Google has been including new features and capabilities in Bard, and today, the company announced Bard’s biggest expansion to date.
Bard is now available in most of the world, and in the most widely spoken languages. Starting today, Bard will be available in over 40 languages, including nine Indian languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Gujarati, and Urdu. Google has also expanded Bard’s access to more places, including Brazil and across Europe. As part of its bold and responsible approach to AI, Google has proactively engaged with experts, policymakers and privacy regulators on this expansion. And as it brings Bard to more regions and languages over time, Google continues to use its AI Principles as a guide, incorporate user feedback, and take steps to protect people’s privacy and data.
Google is also launching new features to help users better customize their experience, boost their creativity and get more done, including the ability to add images in Prompts, Listen to Bard’s responses out loud, and easily adjust Bard’s response to be longer, shorter.
Starting today, users can listen to Bard’s responses in over 40 languages. This is especially helpful if users want to hear the correct pronunciation of a word or listen to a poem or script. Simply enter a prompt and select the sound icon to hear Bard’s answers. Users can also now change the tone and style of Bard's responses to five different options: simple, long, short, professional or casual. This feature is live in English and will expand to new languages soon.
To help users boost their productivity, Google is adding new ways to pin and rename conversations with Bard in over 40 languages. Now when users start a conversation, they’ll see options to pin, rename and pick up recent conversations in the sidebar. Google has also made it easier for users to share part or all of their Bard chat with their network. With shareable links, users can share their ideas and creations with others in over 40 languages.
Google is bringing the capabilities of Google Lens into Bard. Whether users want more information about an image or just need help coming up with a caption, they can now upload images with prompts and Bard will analyze the photo to help. This feature is now live in English (US), and will be expanded to more languages soon.
In May, Google moved Bard to PaLM 2, a far more capable large language model, which has enabled many of its recent improvements — including advanced math and reasoning skills and coding capabilities. In the past few weeks, coding has already become one of the most popular things people do with Bard. Google today introduced a new feature that allows users to export Python code to Replit, in addition to Google Colab. This feature is now live in over 40 languages.
40 gaming companies to be slapped with fresh GST demand notices: Report
The move could reportedly incur liabilities that may amount to Rs 10,000 crore for the 40 gaming companies
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 13, 2023 9:08 AM | 1 min read
The Good and Services Tax (GST) authorities may initiate fresh tax demand notices to 40 gaming companies, said a news report. The news comes close on the heels of GST council’s decision to levy a uniform 28% tax for online gaming.
According to the report, the move could incur liabilities that may amount to Rs 10,000 crore for the 40 gaming companies. The authorities are also reportedly awaiting clarity from the GST council on taxing the gaming firms.
The decision to levy 28% uniform tax for online gaming is based on the interim report prepared by the Group of Ministers who together form the GST Council.
The report proposed a 28% GST on the total amount, including the platform fee. This means that GST will be applicable to gross revenue or the total prize pool.
Yandex tests news tool for ad placement in Telegram channels
The tool makes it possible to build an external monetization solution and enable channels to earn more by investing in creating new content for users
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 12, 2023 4:02 PM | 2 min read
Yandex, a Europe-based tech company, has begun testing a new tool for advertising placement in Telegram channels. With over 350,000 advertisers using Yandex Advertising Network and an impressive average of 4.5 billion daily ad placements, Yandex offers comprehensive advertising solutions in 50 countries worldwide. Building on this extensive experience, Yandex has now integrated its effective advertising platform with Telegram, the popular messenger, providing an opportunity for channel owners to monetize their content.
With an impressive global monthly active user base exceeding 700 million, Telegram has emerged as a popular messaging platform that connects people from around the world. Unlike other closed platforms, Telegram is open for external integrations. This makes it possible to build an external monetization solution and enable channels to earn more by investing in creating new content for users.
Leveraging Yandex's expertise in delivering targeted advertisements, the company has adapted its proprietary solutions to cater specifically to the messaging service of Telegram. By using Yandex's advanced advertising algorithms, Yandex ensures that ads are placed as effectively as possible. This integration provides advertisers with a transparent system that ensures fair auctions and payment for real clicks.
Moreover, integration eliminates the need for manual channel selection, Yandex's neural networks take into account the channel's theme and find ads that match the interests of its audience. This automated process saves time and resources for both channel owners and advertisers, enabling them to focus on delivering engaging content and reaching their target audience.
Advertising posts will be placed by a bot, developed by Yandex; all it requires is permission to publish messages.The channel owner has full control over the frequency and timing of ad displays. Even channels with very specific topics or those that are just beginning to gain popularity can now generate revenue through advertising.
Yandex has already started accepting applications for participation in the testing phase from channel owners and advertisers. The channel must have a minimum of two thousand subscribers and the content should adhere to the laws and rules of the Yandex Advertising Network.
Bigg Boss OTT 2: More viewers, more brands, higher revenue, says industry
According to industry experts, BBOTT 2 right after IPL could prove to be a great strategic move for Jio Cinema in retaining the new subscribers
By Aditi Gupta | Jul 12, 2023 8:50 AM | 3 min read
The second season of Bigg Boss OTT, the digital-only version of the popular reality show, is expected to have a stronger pull among brands with higher revenue options for its streaming platform Jio Cinema.
As per industry watchers, the free-to-viewing Salman Khan-hosted show will get more eyeballs this season, thus pulling in more brands. The show is already running into its fourth week. Last season, the show was behind a paywall on Voot.
“Definitely expecting higher revenues for Jio for this season as compared to last season given the host, already popular controversies and the free viewership, incentivizing advertisers to want to come on the show,” said Vedang Jain, Director, Digital Media, Prachar.
Sharing a similar view, Vishal Chinchankar, CEO, Madison Digital & Madison Media Alpha, told exchange4media, “I would love to believe that the revenues would be up by a minimum 40% compared to last year.”
“BB, as a content, is one of the top most impact properties. Over a period, a switch from TV to OTT has also been quite encouraging from a viewership point of view. The response has been quite good on Jio Cinema compared to last year when narrow-casted on VOOT, keeping in mind all BB content is free to all Jio Cinema users, I would peg its viewership to be at least 30% higher than last year on OTT,” said Chinchankar.
He further said that with Jio Cinema coming into play, ad rates were lower than last year by 10-12%, which was quite encouraging for brands.
On Bigg Boss OTT 2 being free on Jio Cinema and how it would impact the number of subscribers for the platform, he said: “It may not happen for Jio Cinema because only English content is SVOD (subscription video on demand). With Voot, I believe the paid subscribers will be integrated with Jio Cinema over a period of time.”
Jain, on the other hand, said there was definitely a sense of excitement since this OTT season was being hosted by the original host Salman Khan and not Karan Johar like the last season.
“The number of sponsors though have gone up since last year with the main sponsor Vimal staying on. We are seeing partner sponsor rates somewhere in the ballpark of Rs 70-75 lakh. Although it is interesting to note that even though this is BB OTT and not the main BB, sponsorship packages are almost at par with what Voot was quoting last year for BB,” Jain said.
He further said that Jio has definitely seen a major jump on their platform during the IPL season and having BBOTT2 right after IPL was a great strategic move to retain those new subscribers.
“However, it will be interesting to see the final report on BBOTT2’s viewership since I believe that not having the show on television might keep the viewership lower than BBH, which comes both on TV and digital.”
Another expert, on the condition of anonymity, said that keeping a marquee show like Bigg Boss open to all viewers is a key driver of subscribers for Jio Cinema as compared to Voot for which only selected people would be interested in paying to watch BB OTT.
According to Jio Cinema, in a span of just over two weeks since its launch on June 17, Bigg Boss OTT 2 has become the most-streamed entertainment property in India with over 400 million (40 crore) video views.
Bigg Boss OTT 2 has brands like Vimal Elaichi as presenting sponsor, powered by Too Yumm, and also includes other brands as special partners like Vicco Vajradanti Sugar Free Paste, Paytm, Silver Coin Chakki Atta, Lenskart and Ching’s Schezwan Chutney.
