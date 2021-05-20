ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming to step down as CEO

Appointed co-founder and human resource chief Liang Rubo will take his place

TikTok's parent company ByteDance announced on Thursday that its global CEO Zhang Yiming will be stepping down from his role. Appointed co-founder and human resource chief Liang Rubo will take his place.

The company said that Yiming will be focusing on long-term strategy after he steps down.

Yiming's resignation comes close on the heels of other rejigs within the company when Shou Zi Chew, the CFO was renamed the CEO of TikTok.

Last week, Nikhil Gandhi, the erstwhile TikTok India CEO and recently redesignated head for ME, Africa, Turkey & South Asia, reportedly quit the ByteDance-owned video platform.

