Bumble partners with actor-to-be Shanaya Kapoor & Maheep Kapoor to share dating tips

In the fun video released on Instagram, the mother-daughter duo will be seen bonding over making the first move and share tips on how to Bumble better

Bumble, the women-first dating and social networking app, has partnered with the popular actor-to-be, Shanaya Kapoor, who will team up with her mother, Maheep Kapoor to share tips and tricks on how to Bumble better as we navigate dating in 2021. In the fun video, Shanaya and Maheep will be seen bonding over making the first move and spill some fun secrets and life truths.

Speaking about this association, Shanaya Kapoor said, “My mom has always been supportive, and I’m super thrilled that this partnership came our way. I’ve always found making the first move empowering that Bumble enables women to do!”

When asked about dating tips, she shares, “The one dating tip that I would like to share is to video call before you meet the person, so you know for sure how they are as people. You can catch a vibe through a video call before you take the next step to meet them in person! I think that’s super important.”

Maheep Kapoor commented, “I always advise Shanaya to find a friend in her significant other. I want Shanaya to tell me everything; I want to be friends with my kids. I think all parents should take this approach with their kids. Things are already tough out there, and it’s important for children to know you have their back.”

Commenting on the association, Samarpita Samaddar, Communications Director, Bumble India said, "We are excited to partner with Shanaya, who is extremely popular with our Gen Z audiences, and delighted that we can also work with Maheep Kapoor to open up conversations around love and dating, and normalise reaching out to moms, who are our support systems. Adult children turn to their mothers for advice on everything in life—so why not love? We want to give a shout-out to all the cool moms out there who inspire others to be allies as their children take charge of their dating journeys!"

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)