BookMyShow rolls out transactional video-on-demand platform

After entertaining millions of Indian cine-goers as their de-facto platform of choice for all things movies, India’s leading entertainment destination BookMyShow is all set to usher in a whole new movie-watching experience. Contributing to the Make-In-India story, BookMyShow has rolled out ‘BookMyShow Stream’ - India’s largest homegrown Transaction Video-on-Demand (TVOD) streaming platform.

With over 600 movie titles and 72,000+ hours of content, BookMyShow Stream will feature a library of some of the best, celebrated and award-winning films and content from around the world along with India that users can Rent or Buy and watch. With over 22,000 hours of content being Exclusive to the platform at launch, BookMyShow Stream will feature multiple marquee Premieres every Friday.

BookMyShow Stream is a highly data-rich offering that focusses on relevant and targeted content for consumers across specific film categories such as Premieres, Exclusives, World Cinema, Missed in Theatres, Festival Favourites and dedicated Bundles and has been built on the back of over 21 years of rich consumer understanding and data insights on user behaviour and preferences garnered on the platform.

Starting today, BookMyShow Stream will be home to Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, Gal Gadot starrer Wonder Woman 1984 and Horror fantasy The Craft: Legacy, giving Indian cinephiles an opportunity to catch these blockbusters that they missed in theatres. Besides these, films like Alone, Yes God Yes, The Peanut Butter Falcon, The Guilty, Les Miserables, Unhinged and acclaimed Russian Sci-fi thriller Coma, from premium Independent studios will premiere exclusively on BookMyShow Stream.

BookMyShow Stream will feature marquee Hollywood content through partnerships with leading Global production giants including Sony Pictures, Warner Brothers and Universal Pictures amongst others. The platform will also bring compelling films from the library of major Indian production houses such as Viacom18, Shemaroo and Rajshri Productions as also Regional content providers like Divo and Sillymonks, amongst several others.

BookMyShow Stream will be one of the first Indian streaming platforms to host acquired content from Independent Film distributors like PictureWorks, Superfine Films, Impact Films, Kahwa Entertainment and VR films.

Bringing the magic of world cinema to Indian audiences, the movie streaming platform will be the go-to destination for some of the best and most popular World Cinema spanning countries such as Spain, France, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Germany, Slovakia and Netherlands. The content available on BookMyShow Stream is amongst the most celebrated films across key International Film Festivals including award-winning showcases at the Cannes Film Festival, Venice Film Festival, Berlin International Film Festival and Sundance Film Festival, to name a few.

Commenting on the launch of BookMyShow Stream, Ashish Saksena, COO - Cinemas, BookMyShow said, “With ‘BookMyShow Stream’ – the largest Made-in-India Transaction Video-On-Demand platform yet, we are moving a step forward towards nurturing India’s movie consumption habit by providing users the best of global cinema right to their personal screens. ‘BookMyShow Stream’ is an innovation that is a result of over two decades of deep consumer understanding and robust data insights on user behaviour and preferences. It will give entertainment lovers access to highly curated cinema offerings from around the world, thanks to some long-term, marquee and exclusive partnerships with global & Indian content powerhouses. ‘BookMyShow Stream’ is a natural extension of our cinemas business and respects the existing theatrical windows for content. It empowers users to pay only for the content that they watch - a prevalent trend in other global cinema markets, as yet untapped at scale in India. ‘BookMyShow Stream’ aims to inculcate global consumption trends by providing a highly curated avenue for handpicked cinema from across the world. With flexible purchase options and a seamless user interface, this new offering furthers BookMyShow’s journey from being a gateway to an evolved curator of tent pole content experiences."

BookMyShow Stream will offer users the option to rent a movie for a finite duration or buy it for unlimited access with prices that suit all pockets. The streaming platform will offer an extremely personalised and seamless experience based on a user’s preferences, transaction and behaviour on BookMyShow, thus enhancing the discovery and streaming process significantly.

Developed in-house and compatible with multiple devices, BookMyShow Stream enables an extremely personalized experience for content discovery including a seamless streaming flow and checkout experience across all formats of viewing. BookMyShow Stream will be available for viewing on BookMyShow’s mobile app and website as also Apple TV, Android TV, Firestick, Chromecast and desktop browsers. BookMyShow Stream will allow users to experience features such as downloads, offline viewing and casting.

