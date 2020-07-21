BookMyShow & GoNuts partner to bring personalised celeb video greetings for users

Under this partnership, key artists on GoNuts will be featured on BookMyShow, allowing users to engage with celebrities through both platforms

GoNuts, a Mumbai based start-up that connects fans to their favourite celebrities via authentic & personalized video messages and experiences and BookMyShow, India’s leading entertainment destination, today announced their partnership to bring personalised celebrity video greetings for users across the country.

Under this partnership, key artists on GoNuts will be featured on BookMyShow, allowing users to engage with celebrities through both platforms. Users can request for varied messages ranging from birthday & anniversary wishes, festive greetings for the whole family to corporate videos for employee motivation and much more. This offering, in partnership with GoNuts, is an addition to BookMyShow’s wide range of unparalleled entertainment offerings, taking customer experience a notch higher.

GoNuts has a portfolio of over 500 celebrities across categories like films, television, sports and music, amongst others, available on its platform. This gives users a diverse range of celebrities to choose from to convey personalized messages to their loved ones. The platform has leading celebrities including Shaan, Shankar Mahadevan, Kailash Kher, Talat Aziz, Shibani Kashyap, Daboo Ratnani, Sivamani, Ankit Bathla, Shivin Narang, Jonty Rhodes, Lance Klusener, Ranveer Brar and Vicky Ratnani. Over 100 artists from this compelling catalogue will be available on BookMyShow.

Commenting on the association, Joji George, Co-Founder, GoNuts, said, “We are extremely delighted to partner with BookMyShow. Fandom is on the rise and social media has caused an explosive growth in online fan following of celebrities. However, this is limited to a one-way conversation with celebrities. GoNuts, the leaders personalised video messaging, brings fans and celebrities together to create magical once-in-a-lifetime experiences. This partnership further reinforces GoNuts’ commitment to being at the forefront of giving authentic and personalized experiences to customers and brands.”

Albert Almeida, COO – Live Entertainment, BookMyShow, said, “We are glad to partner with GoNuts to bring an exciting form of engagement for millions of our loyal customers. This initiative is a step forward in expanding our repertoire of offerings, bringing users closer to their favourite artists through personalised video shout outs and much more, making their special moments memorable.”