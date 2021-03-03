Bombay HC directs Amazon Prime Video to take down Telugu movie 'V'

The order has been issued for unlawful use of an actor's image in the film

The Bombay High Court has directed Amazon Prime Video to take down Telugu movie titled 'V' for unlawful use of an actor's image in the film. According to PTI, the court said that the movie cannot be hosted on the platform until the producers of the film delete the scene in which a city-based actor's photograph has been used without prior permission.

Model and actor Sakshi Malik filed a defamation suit against Venkateshwara Creations for allegedly using her photograph without permission in their movie. Malik's advocate Saveena Bedi said the scene showed Malik's photograph, referring to her as a commercial sex worker.

"Simply using another's image, and most especially a private image, without consent is prima facie impermissible, unlawful, and entirely illegal. In a given case, it may also be defamatory, depending on the type of use," Justice Gautam Patel said in the order. "The fact that the image has been illicitly used is bad enough. It only makes matters worse when used in a plainly derogatory and demeaning vein."

The court directed OTT platform Amazon to take down the movie within 24 hours until the said scene is deleted. "It is not acceptable for them (movie's makers) to merely pixelate or blur the images. The entire sequence, which has the image of the plaintiff (Malik), is to be removed immediately," Justice Patel said.

The production house claimed that they had contracted with an agency to procure the image and had assumed that prior approval would have been taken from the woman, whose photo was to be used.

