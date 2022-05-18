Blink Digital forays into NFTs and Metaverse

Riding on the rise of NFTs and Metaverse, Blink Digital has announced its full-fledged footing into the decentralized world that will cover Meta, NFTs and Web3 applications. The integration of virtual reality, augmented reality with social media is laying the foundation for the open and transparent ecosystem to connect and interact with each other. This move is in alignment with their vision to bring the best to the brands and enhance the connectivity between brands and audiences. This agency foresees 300% rise in revenue as they foray into the new vertical.

Talking about venturing into the new Vertical, Amer Ahmad, Director of Technology at Blink Digital said, “The idea of bringing three-dimensional experiences had started with VR devices and it has come full circle with the innovations and advancements like Web3 and Metaverse. The buzz has already concluded that the newly found virtual world is inevitable. Blink Digital lies at the intersection of creativity, innovation and the power of the internet, so our foray into Metaverse focused marketing came naturally to us. The team at Blink has always challenged the status quo and keeps innovating to serve the best to our clients. We have already started working with a few brands for their NFTs and Metaverse campaigns. We believe that metaverse will play a notable role in the next decade of advertising and we would like to to be ready before it becomes highly democratised both in terms of creation and monetization opportunities.”

