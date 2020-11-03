'Bigg Boss 14 on Voot witnesses 40% increase in watch-time over last year'

Reality show Bigg Boss has garnered a stupendous 1.5 billion minutes of watch time on Voot in just its opening week. For the show, there are 11 digital sponsors and brand partners and an immersive, digital-only, exclusive content slate on Voot.

Speaking about the show’s eminence on digital, Gourav Rakshit, COO, Viacom18 Digital Ventures, said, “Our objective on Voot has always been to provide content experiences to our viewers that is immersive and engaging. Bigg Boss is a show with a massive and loyal fan base and the show on Voot this year has once again created many milestones like a 40%+ growth in watch-time, and an increased contribution of 35% in viewership from Tier 2 towns as compared to the past 3 seasons. We are sure that the specially curated immersive experiences surrounding content on digital have added significant value to our users as well as partner experiences.”

With Bigg Boss continuing to get significant patronage on digital, the show has also garnered support from leading brands who have come on board the digital bandwagon and partnered with Voot to bring to life engaging interactivities for the #Aslifans.

While MPL and Samsung have partnered with the show as digital sponsors and have also sponsored properties like Fantasy League, Voting and Bigg Buzz, Flipkart Video has partnered with the platform for a special interactive segment titled the Bigg Buzz Challenge, crafted around the iconic show. Apart from this, brands like PhonePe, Mama Earth, Magic Moments Music Studio, Swiggy, Durex, Lotus Herbals (Beauty), JBL, Philips have also come on board for the Bigg Boss experience on Voot, through fun curated segments.

Some of the marquee digital properties built exclusively by Voot for the #AsliFans of Bigg Boss include -

Fantasy League presented by MPL (Mobile Premier League): Fantasy League is an interactive offering from Voot for the #AsliFans of Bigg Boss. Bigg Boss viewers are close observers and build strong fan camps to root for their favorite contestants. Fantasy League is fans’ one-stop destination to choose their teams and win prizes throughout the season. The league will see #AsliFans join by selecting contestants with a pre-assigned credit score. Points are scored basis the contestant’s performance in the show with longer the selected contestant stays in the game, the more points will be scored by the participant. There will be daily multipliers if the selected contestant stays longer in the game. A leaderboard will track the top scorers regularly and the top users will be gratified. Every day 10 winners will be gratified by MPL.



Official Voting Partner Samsung: - In addition to being the official voting partner on VOOT, Samsung is integrated on Bigg Buzz via a series of fun and customized integrations which highlight the Samsung Galaxy A71/A51 series.

Bigg Buzz Season 4 presented by Flipkart Video: This season, Voot’s popular magazine show is presented by Flipkart Video. Hosted by popular actor Karan Wahi, the show will have weekly episodes every Monday. As part of this association we have created a special interactive segment titled The Bigg Buzz Challenge which is co-hosted on Flipkart Video that provides viewers an opportunity to answer intriguing questions based on the current and past seasons of Bigg Boss.

BB Extra Masala- The unseen drama, unedited fights, and unabridged content from the house will be available to the viewers.

BB Catch up - A weekly round-up of the drama and action from the house for the viewers to catch-up everything they might have missed during the week.

The show continues to be a category game changer across television and digital and has every year on year created new benchmarks on innovation and interactivity across the Digital media ecosystem.