Beeing Social wins media mandate for Healthspring

Rajpurohit, Co-Founder, Beeing Social shares how their digital marketing expertise will help connect Healthspring more with the digitally inclined generation

Beeing Social, a Mumbai-based digital marketing agency has won the media duties for Healthspring, the pioneer of primary healthcare in India that offers emergency care, doctor consult, health checks, pathology, dental, diet, physio & mental, and more.

Ritwick Udayan Director Retail Business & Marketing from Healthsprings , says “Driving ‘digital transformations’ excites us both as a business and as a team of practitioners. We are hoping that digital ventures will help us connect more with the digitally inclined and savvy future generation.”

Commenting on the win, Abhishek Singh Rajpurohit, Co-Founder, Beeing Social says, “We’re glad to have Healthspring onboard. With our expertise in digital marketing and with social media mapping tools at our disposal, our team is gearing up to give them broad exposure in the digital arena.”

As a part of the mandate, the agency will be offering digital marketing capabilities, including SEO, social, web, mobile, analytics, media planning, and buying activation to enhance brand equity and awareness.