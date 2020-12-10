Beeing Social wins media mandate for Healthspring

Rajpurohit, Co-Founder, Beeing Social shares how their digital marketing expertise will help connect Healthspring more with the digitally inclined generation

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Dec 10, 2020 1:11 PM
Beeing Social - Healthspring

Beeing Social, a Mumbai-based digital marketing agency has won the media duties for Healthspring, the pioneer of primary healthcare in India that offers emergency care, doctor consult, health checks, pathology, dental, diet, physio & mental, and more.

Ritwick Udayan Director Retail Business & Marketing from Healthsprings , says “Driving ‘digital transformations’ excites us both as a business and as a team of practitioners. We are hoping that digital ventures will help us connect more with the digitally inclined and savvy future generation.”

Commenting on the win, Abhishek Singh Rajpurohit, Co-Founder, Beeing Social says, “We’re glad to have Healthspring onboard. With our expertise in digital marketing and with social media mapping tools at our disposal, our team is gearing up to give them broad exposure in the digital arena.”

As a part of the mandate, the agency will be offering digital marketing capabilities, including SEO, social, web, mobile, analytics, media planning, and buying activation to enhance brand equity and awareness.

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
WhatsApp, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Healthcare category Media mandate Social & digital media Marketing initiatives creative and digital mandate
Show comments
You May Also Like
medical app

'Online healthcare has to go hand in hand with offline healthcare'
3 minutes ago

ZEE5

ZEE5 to air final episode of Contech.ED 2020
38 minutes ago

Neeraj Bahl - Bosch

Isobar bags digital & creative mandate for Bosch Home Appliances, India
2 hours ago