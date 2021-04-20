Badshah headlines Josh app's CreatorThon in Maldives

Pop icon Badshah will be headlining Josh app's content creation marathon 'CreatorThon' in the Maldives. He will also be exclusively associated with Josh till the end of the year.

In the Maldives, Badshah was seen mentoring this select group of creators from across India in a first-of-its-kind workshop, who also got the chance of a lifetime to jam with him on a private yacht and groove to his hits. The highlight of the day was an early preview of Badshah’s upcoming single ‘Pani Pani’ which releases at the end of the month. The three-day event in Maldives packed with outdoor activities and professional shoots will manifest as exciting, short-video content on the Josh app.

Concluding an action-packed day with these creators on the beautiful beaches of Maldives, Badshah said, “Kehte hain, log josh mein hosh kho bethte hai. But here, at this CreatorThon on Josh, we’re all in, we’re all charged, and I’ve had the best time reliving my work and my music through the lens of a short-video platform. Inspiration comes to creators in different forms, and the challenge and stimulation that accompanies this form of entertainment is infectious. Short-video is all the rage today, and I’m so excited to watch this new generation of creators make use of these perfectly created opportunities to redefine where, when and how India consumes content.”

Welcoming Badshah to the family and sharing her excitement all the way from the Maldives, Seher Bedi, Head of Josh Studios said, “CreatorThon is truly creator haven and just the start of a long, committed journey in discovering our stars of tomorrow. Badshah’s arrival today and his continued association with the platform is a huge boost for Josh in our attempt to break down the barriers between superstars and emerging creators and give the latter the platform they so very well deserve.”

Josh is a made-in-India, short-video app launched in September 2020 by VerSe Innovation. It represents a confluence of India’s top 200+ best creators, the 10 biggest music labels, 15+ million UGC creators, best in class content creation tools, the hottest entertainment formats, and formidable user demographics. Josh has been consistently rated as the leading Indian short-video app in India on the Play store with 100 million downloads. Currently, Josh is the fastest growing and most engaged short-video app in India with over 88 million MAUs (Monthly Active Users), 42 million DAUs (Daily Active Users) and 1.75+ billion video plays per day.

