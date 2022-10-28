Apple halts gambling app ads after widespread online outrage

These ads were heavily featured in Apple's new ad slots

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Published: Oct 28, 2022 6:55 PM  | 1 min read
After a large number of online complaints, Apple has paused the gambling app ads on the App Store after increasing the number of ads on the platform earlier this week.

Gambling app ads were heavily featured in Apple's new ad slots, with some users reporting that they'd seen them advertised up to 30% of the time.

These ads appeared next to children-related apps and even on pages for gambling addiction recovery apps.

Many of the ad slots were purchased by gambling apps after which iPhone users and developers reached out to online platforms to express their outrage.

An Apple spokesperson said, “We have paused ads related to gambling and a few other categories on App Store product pages.”

Apple hasn't highlighted the next steps it will be taking. The company’s statement doesn't mention the duration of this halt which is pretty ambiguous.

Users browsing through the AppStore will no longer see gambling ads. The newly added advertising slots will be occupied by different apps which aren't problematic or controversial.

