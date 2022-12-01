AnyTag creates actual brand advocates, not just use influencers: Shuchi Sethi

The Impact Digital Influencer Conference 2022, held in Mumbai on November 30, was attended by leading influencers, marketing thought leaders, and digital advertising mavens and saw a day packed with informative and intriguing sessions, both by individuals and groups, all around the business of influence.

Shuchi Sethi, Business Head, AnyTag India, shared detailed insights on the influencer marketing platform’s approach to the changing and ever growing influencer and content marketing space in a short but powerful session.

Noting that she had been in influencer marketing for several years now, Shethi said, “We started AnyTag around two years ago with a very different approach, given that the entire paradigm of influencer marketing has changed now from what it used to be. Earlier, it used to be about Twitter, key opinion leaders, and now it’s aesthetically moved to content marketing, which we really rely on.”

She went on to explain that influencer marketing no longer exists in silos and what AnyTag does is create actual brand advocates for brands, using a lot of data and research to determine why a particular influencer will have more resonance with a particular brand.

“While of course past data is useful in figuring this out, we don’t really work with influencers anymore; rather we work with content creators. At AnyTag, we don’t just come to you and say let’s use these many influencers and or create so many pieces of content, but instead try and really figure out what the brand is about, and what is it that we can bring to the table and do better for your brand,” she elaborated.

Pointing out that Covid had changed a lot of things to the point that influencer and content marketing was different from even just a year ago, Shethi drove home the point of creating organic content. “This has allowed us to work with a lot of international brands. It’s not just about running a couple of campaigns with an influencer. We collate and churn a lot of data through multiple campaigns and multiple reports to create the best kind of advocacy for your brand.”

Pointing to a campaign AnyTag had run for Knorr, she said, “Though it’s a food brand, we didn’t work with food influencers, because at the end of the day we’re not creating content for the brand but for the consumer and this means understanding what works best for your consumer base. It’s about working with the best influencers, no matter from which space, who can subtly integrate your brand in their content. We have millennials and Gen Z-ers watching this content so we can’t just follow a straight line, as consumers aren’t straight-line today.”

“I like to call our team content junkies and we are; we want to create the best possible content for your brand, content that is lucrative and can grab eyeballs, but is still different, so we work hard and parse a lot of data and do all it takes to convince you. That’s what we do at AnyTag,” she concluded.

