Animoca Brands Japan invests in Rainshine Global Inc
The two companies aim to build a gateway for Japanese intellectual properties to reach new global markets
Animoca Brands Japan, a subsidiary of Animoca Brands Corporation Limited, has announced a strategic investment in Rainshine Global, the Delaware-based entertainment company specializing in creator-led storytelling with a winning combination of creative, technological, and business innovation talent.
Rainshine Global has a strong track record in creating and distributing content, with a particular focus on Web3 content and a presence in India, the United States, the United Kingdom, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia.
With Animoca Brands Japan's strategic investment in Rainshine Global, the two companies aim to build a gateway for Japanese intellectual properties (IPs) to reach new global markets. In addition, original anime IPs from Rainshine Global's content vault will be brought to Japan, providing a significant boost to the global growth plans of IP owners in Japan.
Motoki Tani, CEO of Animoca Brands Japan, commented: “We are thrilled to partner with Rainshine Global, a leader in creating and distributing global Web3 content IP in India, the U.S., the U.K., the Middle East and Southeast Asia. This partnership will bridge Japan, India and the Middle East with Japanese content, which is so widely loved around the world. Adapting Japanese IPs into these regional formats will allow us to distribute to a broader community as part of our global strategy.”
Neeraj Bhargava, founder, chairman and group CEO of Rainshine Global, commented: “Rainshine Global backs creator-led storytelling with the best tech and business innovation to take their IPs to global fans. Working with Animoca Brands Japan allows us to fulfill our shared vision of taking great regional content to global markets, with a specific focus on taking Indian content to Japan and beyond and bringing Japanese content primarily to India and the Middle East.”
How AI is influencing programmatic creative and execution
Ashray Malhotra, Co Founder and CEO, Rephrase.ai, shares his thoughts on the scope of artificial intelligence in areas such as creativity, targeting and data analysis in programmatic
By Ashray Malhotra | Mar 6, 2023 9:10 AM | 3 min read
Until recently, the advertising and marketing creative process required extensive human efforts. Often, it still does. Even with our modern tools, advertisers and marketers sweep through heaps of unstructured data trying to make sense of it all. Which buyers’ persona to prioritize, which cities to target, which social media channel to depend on, and which product feature to highlight.
Don’t get me wrong, we are great at being creative. Smart, stimulating ideas with the proper creative execution quickly snowball into campaigns that don’t just win money but hearts. But in the sea of behavioral and demographic data that we have access to now, we simply cannot afford to interpret it manually.
So because technology like artificial intelligence has now wedged its foot in the end-to-end creative execution process, there’s a lot to look forward to in the land of programmatic creative and execution.
- Optimizing creatives: AI-powered tools can analyze data in real-time and decide which creative to use in an ad campaign. For example, an AI-powered tool can analyze past campaigns and check which creative had the highest conversion rate. So if something is off, it’ll flag it right away or even make adjustments to the creative and deliver more effective campaigns. The goal is that it will always optimize creative execution for the best possible performance.
- Targeting the right audience: You can analyze data such as the user’s online behavior, determine which audiences are most likely to respond to an ad, and then target those audiences. You no longer have to spend massive budgets on a target group that, in the end, doesn’t respond to what you’re selling.
- Analyzing performance: Currently, significant time goes into determining which ads performed well and which didn’t. One person crawls through a tremendous amount of data and parameters, which in turn takes hours or even days. AI, on the other hand, can make this decision within minutes and then help advertisers optimize their campaigns for better results.
But I also know that AI is a game-changer in the world of programmatic advertising. Why? Because it’s no longer dependent on past data to make decisions. Instead, it’s anticipating predictive consumer actions. I’ll give you an example. With an AI tool, a marketer or advertiser can estimate the probability of prospective consumers interacting with a YouTube ad they plan to run. They can then use this probability to determine how much to bid for that opportunity. Imagine the costs you could save in pointless targeting.
At the end of the day, a lot of what drives consumers is who they are as people. Like it or not, their problems and needs invariably have personal and emotional facets to them. So imagine the capability to predict your consumer’s sentiment, know the chances of them buying, and tailor your ad spending accordingly. It’s a whole new world!
40% drop in Twitter’s revenue, adjusted earnings in Dec: Reports
The drop comes after many advertisers cut down their spends on the platform
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 4, 2023 9:37 AM | 1 min read
Twitter Inc has recorded a 40% decline in year-over-year in both revenue and adjusted earnings for the month of December, according to media reports.
The news about fall in revenue comes after many advertisers cut down their spends on Twitter amid the uncertainty that followed the takeover of the platform by Elon Musk.
Earlier in November, Musk had expressed the possibility of the Twitter going bankrupt.
The reports did not have any comment from the company on the delcine in numbers.
ShortsTV now on Tata Play Binge
The platform will have over 300 titles
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 3, 2023 12:39 PM | 1 min read
ShortsTV is now available on Tata Play Binge. ShortsTV has more than 300 titles featuring renowned and critically acclaimed artists across the globe.
It hosts over 1000 hours of content across genres including star-studded, award-winning short films, with subtitles in English. The platform, in collaboration with top short film production houses, will bring top notch short-format movies with award-winning star cast such as Devi, Harvie Krumpet, Out of Darkness, Spam, Gadhedo, Caroline, and many more.
Commenting on the addition of the new partner app, Tata Play’s Chief Commercial and Content Officer, Pallavi Puri, said, “We want to provide diverse content choices to our viewers and create experiences that are varied. ShortsTV’s popularity has grown in India over the years, and we are happy to be bringing them onboard Tata Play Binge. With a total of 23 popular apps under one roof, we have created a platform that makes content accessibility and discovery easy and convenient for all.
Adding to this, Carter Pilcher, CEO of ShortsTV, says: "ShortsTV is thrilled to be strengthening our partnership with Tata Play, bringing our addictive Short movie experience to Binge. Short format content consumption is exploding and ShortsTV is a one-stop destination for crazy animations, amazing stories, big stars, and deep dive documentary shorts that bring our Binge audience the biggest variety of films from around the globe."
How AI & ML are reprograming programmatic advertising
But the increasing use of AI/ML in programmatic marketing also requires careful consideration of the ethical and privacy implications, say experts
By Shantanu David | Mar 3, 2023 9:01 AM | 4 min read
Artificial Intelligence is all over the news now, leading to reactions ranging from favour (it will drive efficiency and save effort) to fury (robots/software will steal our jobs) to fatuous (the machines are taking over). Irrespective of opinions, the fact is that AI is here to stay, permeating every industry, tech or otherwise.
And while we’ve already covered the broad strokes of the generalized impact of AI on the advertising & media industry, much like in vogue data lakes, there’s always more to dive into, especially in the tech heavy domains of programmatic marketing, which are already heavily reliant on software and predictive technology. With AI being added to the equation, this may just lead to a theory of everything, at least in marketing.
According to various industry sources, the global AI market is valued at over $136 billion, and the AI industry value is projected to increase by over 13X over the next seven years. This means that the AI market is expanding at a CAGR of 38.1% between 2022 and 2030.
Suraj Nambiar, National Media Head, Tonic Worldwide, says that the increasing use of AI/ML programs in programmatic marketing has several implications: improved efficiency and accuracy; personalization; cost savings; data privacy and ethics; and skill gaps.
“AI/ML algorithms can analyze large amounts of data and make data-driven decisions faster and more accurately than humans. This can lead to improved efficiency in media buying and better targeting of advertising. AI/ML can help to personalize advertising to individual users based on their behaviour, preferences, and interests. This can lead to higher engagement rates and better customer experiences,” he says.
Tejinder Gill, General Manager, The Trade Desk India, agrees that the increasing use of AI and machine learning programs in programmatic marketing has significant implications for the industry. “These AI-powered platforms enable advertisers to make data work smarter and drive better business results. By leveraging AI in programmatic marketing, advertisers can gain more precise targeting, better ad placements, and improved campaign performance. As AI continues to evolve, it will unlock even more sophisticated and effective tools for programmatic marketing.”
As an instance of the potentiality of AI, The Trade Desk's advanced AI technology, KOA, can recognize patterns and interpret them to surface precise media buying strategies, allowing advertisers to evaluate massive amounts of data and optimize campaigns in real-time. On average, the platform sees more than 1 trillion ad opportunities per day – that’s roughly 13 million ad opportunities every second, which is well over 100 times the volume of global search.
Every brand has a target consumer base that they want to engage with. Reaching out to target audiences will most certainly lead to more business conversions and sales than choosing the sites for brands’ advertising and marketing campaigns.
Harsh S. Kedia, CEO, Auburn Digital Solutions notes, “Everybody stores information on their gadgets. Instead of dispersing their advertisements across the digital space in the hopes of attracting the audience they need, marketers can concentrate on the exact audience they are trying to reach with the help of AI and ML by accumulating individualized data.”
He adds that for brands, choosing an ad unit is now easier due to AI and ML. “Marketers used to have to carefully analyze and evaluate which ad space would provide them the most conversions. Because of AI and ML, they can now not only distinguish between the ad-space but also assist in recommending suitable display positions. With targeted customer data, brands can quickly establish connections with customers based on their consumption patterns and interests.”
Joyeeta Ghosal, Director, Brand Marketing, Gokwik, agrees, saying, “Analyzing data and optimizing ads on the basis of deep customer behaviour can help drive higher marketing conversion rates in relevant audiences. There’s a lot of transparency that comes with these martech tools and helps in displaying ads only on high performing media platforms.”
Indeed, many digital brands such as Swiggy, Myntra, etc are using these tools in their programmatic campaigns to lower their CAC while driving higher quality conversions in real time.
Nambiar concludes the increasing use of AI/ML in programmatic marketing has the potential to revolutionize the advertising industry, but it also requires careful consideration of the ethical and privacy implications. And as AI/ML becomes more prevalent in programmatic marketing, there is a growing need for professionals with the skills to develop and implement these technologies.
1M1B and Meta Platforms Inc launch campaign on women's online safety
Digital Nagrik is a social media campaign and a pledge that aims to foster a culture of digital safety and create a safer and more inclusive internet space
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 2, 2023 12:11 PM | 4 min read
1M1B (One Million for One Billion), has launched the Digital Nagrik Campaign, supported by Meta Platform Inc, to create awareness about women’s safety online, aligning the Digital Nagrik campaign with this year’s International Women's Day. The theme of International Women's Day is "DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality". 1M1B is hosting various online dialogues and panels with women influencers and teachers on March 7 and 8 with an aim to advance equality in the digital sphere and empower women online.
Launched on Safer Internet Day, the Digital Nagrik Campaign has witnessed huge support from women and girls from across India. Women and girls have taken more than 60% of the 15,000 pledges taken digitally so far. Digital Nagrik is a social media campaign and a pledge that aims to foster a culture of digital safety and create a safer and more inclusive internet space. This campaign aligns with the central government’s objective to ensure an open, safe, trusted and accountable internet for its citizens.
On International Women's Day, a panel will be hosted on Twitter that will focus on discussions around fostering a culture of digital safety and promoting a secure and inclusive online environment. Influencers will highlight the digital gap between genders, the importance of digital education, and the urgency to combat online harassment of women and girls.
The Digital Nagrik Campaign is led by CBSE teachers and academic advisors and managed by 1M1B, India’s largest organization that is developing and mobilizing India’s future-ready technology workforce. Digital Nagrik will develop a community of responsible digital citizens who are aware of their digital rights and obligations. 1M1B has already engaged over 4 lakh teachers and 11 lakh students on digital citizenship, well-being, and cyber safety, and plans to engage over 1 million people through Digital Nagrik pledge this year.
Digital Nagrik – Time to create a safer cyberspace for Women and girls
According to data released by the National Crime Records Bureau, the number of cybercrime incidents in 2021 has increased by 18.4% since 2019, but the number of cases involving women has increased at a much steeper 28.4% rate. Data showed that 10,730 incidents, or 20.2% of the 52,974 incidents reported in 2021, were reported as crimes against women. Cyberbullying, cyberstalking, defamation, morphing, and the creation of false profiles are the most common cyber-crimes committed against women. Among the top 3 cities to receive complaints around these crimes were New Delhi, Bengaluru and Mumbai, with school and college students forming 60% of these complaints.
The Digital Nagrik campaign will raise awareness about the prevalence of online harassment against women and provide tips and resources to empower women and girls to combat it.
Manav Subodh- Founder of 1M1B said that “In a world that depends more and more on technology, criminal activity related to electronic and internet platforms tends to rise, with women becoming the easiest victims. To punish such criminals with severe measures, the law must go above and beyond. There are advantages and disadvantages to technology, which can be used for good or bad. Increased cybercrime awareness and knowledge, privacy protection, and legal support are necessary to combat cybercrime against women. At an astounding 85%, women and girls are more likely than men to experience online abuse. The Digital Nagrik campaign aims to increase awareness of the prevalence of harassment of women online and equip women and girls with the tools they need to stop it. The Digital Nagrik campaign is part of the Digital Citizenship curriculum created by teachers and introduced by 1M1B in CBSE schools supported by Meta. It’s important to teach about online safety at an early age, right in the high schools so that today’s youth are made aware. We can see that 60% of pledges are signed by females, which shows the need for awareness and education dialogues on this issue.”
Sports-tech platform Hudle acquires sports discovery platform Sportido
The acquisition is in line with Hudle's aim to consolidate its position in North India for amateur sports and to get access into Sportido's markets
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 2, 2023 11:07 AM | 1 min read
Sports-tech startup Hudle on Monday announced that they had acquired a controlling stake in Sportido, a Delhi-based sports discovery platform enabling its’ users to find places and people to play with. With this acquisition, Hudle further consolidates and strengthens its’ position in the North India market for amateur sports & gets access to newer markets which Sportido operates in.
Talking about the acquisition, Arjun Singh Verma, Co-Founder and COO of Hudle said, “We have seen exponential growth of the sports ecosystem and Hudle over the last 3 years & Sportido coming onboard will help us accelerate towards our vision of making ‘recreational sports’ India’s primary form of fitness & exercise.”
Started in 2018, Hudle is a mobile app that allows sports enthusiasts to discover and book 40+ sports in 1000+ venues across the country. Hudle also recently launched its community feature with the “groups” section on the app which allows users to discover & connect with other players.
Hudle’s consumer platform is complemented by an inventory management and invoicing software for sports venues, that enables smooth management of daily operations. Hudle is backed by Inflection Point Ventures, Survam Partners and Indian Angel Network. It also has Ajinkya Rahane and Pullela Gopichand as brand ambassadors.
IOC announces Olympic Esports Series 2023
Nine games like archery, chess, dance and cycling have been confirmed
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 2, 2023 10:58 AM | 3 min read
The International Olympic Committee has announced the Olympic Esport Series 2023. The details of the tournament have been released by the committee. The global virtual and simulated sports competition will be held in collaboration with International Federations (IFs) and game publishers.
"The Olympic Esports Series 2023 begins today when both professional and amateur players from around the world are invited to take part in qualification rounds across a host of the featured games," said the official release for the tournament.
The series will culminate in live, in-personal finals with qualifying players participating in the Olympic Esports Finals 2023, which will take place at Singapore’s Suntec Centre from 22 to 25 June.
The initially confirmed featured games across nine sports are:
- Archery (World Archery Federation, Tic Tac Bow),
- Baseball (World Baseball Softball Confederation, WBSC eBASEBALL™: POWER PROS),
- Chess (International Chess Federation, Chess.com),
- Cycling (UCI, Zwift),
- Dance (World DanceSport Federation, JustDance)
- Motor sport (Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile, Gran Turismo).
- Sailing (World Sailing, Virtual Regatta),
- Taekwondo (World Taekwondo, Virtual Taekwondo)
- Tennis (International Tennis Federation, Tennis Clash),
Lokesh Suji, Director, the Esports Federation of India & Vice President of the Asian Esports Federation (AESF) said: Previously, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) had incorporated virtual/simulation versions of traditional sports in parallel to Paris Olympics. It is encouraging to see that the IOC is continuing to embrace esports, and I have full confidence that it will soon be included as a medal sport, just like the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) has done with the Asian Games and AIMAG. Although the physical aspect of traditional esports game titles such as DOTA and League of Legends may not be apparent when esports athletes compete, the IOC has included certain games like Zwift and Virtual Taekwondo; where the esports athletes compete in a virtual reality environment and have to physically move their bodies, such as cycling or taekwondo. This inclusion will help dispel the misunderstanding that esports does not involve physical movements.
The integration of a broad selection of esports game titles and genres into major multi-sport events is a crucial step in making esports accessible to everyone, regardless of age, gender, caste, creed, ability, and other factors, aligning with the Olympic Movement's values of inclusivity.
With the official recognition of Esports as a multi-sport in India, we are thrilled to see traditional sports such as chess and motorsports thriving in video game form, thereby adding to the growth of the community and the development of the sector."
Rohit Agarwal, Founder & Director, Alpha Zegus, the next-gen marketing agency specializing in the domains of gaming & lifestyle: "Not only is this a big leap for the Esports industry, but the fact that even amateur players get a shot at it makes it all the more special. That’s a big win for us since it will encourage gamers of all sizes, all across the world, to interact, compete, and grow the esports industry as a whole. Here’s wishing a grand success and a big win. "
