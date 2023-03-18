e4m Chill Out: Weekends in Goa & next vacation in Japan, says FCB Ulka's Keigan Pinto
For this edition of e4m Chill Out, we have Keigan Pinto, CCO, FCB Ulka, sharing his love for food, his idea of a weekend and more
Keigan Pinto, the Chief Creative Officer at FCB Ulka, is sure that his next vacation will be in Japan.
In this edition of e4m Chill Out, Pinto speaks about his life outside work and how he spends his ‘typical’ weekends in Goa with his parents.
Pinto also shares that he loves food but cannot put together a meal.
While he wants to polish his Urdu and pick up more Arabic words, he confesses that he is a grammar nazi.
Watch the full conversation here:
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Rasna back with ‘We love you Rasna’ summer campaign
The TVC will be aired across national and regional GEC, movie, music, news and kids channels
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 15, 2023 4:16 PM | 2 min read
Rasna has launched a new TVC at the onset of the summer, with their favourite and highly recognised Rasna girl cheering to “We love you Rasna” alongside many guests attending a celebration in the TVC.
In a recent market research study conducted by Rasna, it was found that around 60% of the consumption of Rasna products was attributed to age groups other than those of children. Standing testament to the findings of this study, the new TVC is targeted at all age groups, the company said.
As seen in the TVC, guests ranging from a mid-age socialite to a young teenage couple are enjoying Rasna products at an affluent outdoor garden party. Keeping in theme with Rasna’s quirky and light – hearted approach to their brand communication, guests can be seen trying to trick the young Rasna girl out of her drink, followed by the slogan “Inke tricks mein mat fasna, dhyan rakho on your Rasna”.
The ad highlights Rasna’s traditional concentrate range as well as the instant powders, squashes and syrups. It also brings attention to the other benefits of Rasna products, in terms of healthy ingredients such as Vitamins, Minerals and Glucose as well as high fruit content vis-a- vis competition/ synthetic products.
Commenting on the launch of the new TVC, Group Chairman of Rasna, Piruz Khambatta said, "The new Rasna TVC stands to set a benchmark in all our Rasna TV commercials, with our TVC’s enjoyed by millions in India and abroad. The key message being sent out by the brand is that Rasna is not just a product for children but can be enjoyed by consumers of all ages across demographics. Our aim is to reiterate the fact that Rasna products are enjoyed by consumers from urban cities to villages and everyone in between, whether it be a mid-aged lady or a teenage couple, Rasna is loved by everyone.”
The new TVC will be aired across India’s most popular national and regional GEC channels, Movie Channels, Music Channels, News Channels, Kids channels as well as on YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and other Social Media platforms.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
QMS MAS enlists Kapil Dev as face of the brand
Unveils ad with him for launch of Q Devices
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 15, 2023 3:27 PM | 2 min read
QMS MAS (Medical Allied Services) has on boarded former cricketer Kapil Dev as its brand ambassador. Continuing their association further, the platform has also rolled out their new advertisement Q Devices: You can count on them for the launch of their medical diagnostic devices, Q-Devices, featuring the veteran cricketer.
“In a career spanning almost two decades, Kapil Dev, fondly called Paaji by fans all over the world, has repeatedly demonstrated his zeal for perfection and the potential of hard work, diligence, versatility, and wellness, in meeting life goals. The former cricketer’s passion for fitness is widely known, and he connects with the millennials as well as Gen Z due to his humility and unique style. It is these qualities that make him the ideal choice for the brand,” the company said.
The ad deploys a humorous narrative showing Kapil Dev in a cheerful mood, celebrating the convenience and wide array of Q-Devices. The ad is being promoted on various platforms such as digital media, OTT, and social media.
Speaking about the ad and the vision of the brand, Dr Guddi Makhija, the cofounder of QMS MAS, said, “As a company, we place the welfare of the customer above everything. Reliability, servicing, quality assurance and innovation are some of the core values of QMS MAS, and Kapil Dev is the true embodiment of these virtues. He was thus our first choice. We feel a strong sense of responsibility towards our customers and care deeply about their health and well-being, so we needed an icon with whom everyone could relate. We think the audience can connect with Kapil because of his warmth and confidence; this is very important for us as a brand. He will help us realise our aim of bringing smiles to each and every life.”
Commenting on his association with the brand, Kapil Dev said, “The current scenario in the country has put the focus back on the healthcare sector- lifestyle diseases are on the rise, and India is on its way to becoming the diabetes capital of the world. We need to monitor our health closely, and QMS MAS makes easily available the most advanced healthcare equipment and services to enable this. The company puts its heart and soul into ensuring customer welfare, and being its brand ambassador is an honour. I look forward to a long and fruitful collaboration.”
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Kotak Life shows why its plan is ‘smart for the smart generation’
The ‘Soch Ke Liya Hai’ campaign features Vinay Pathak as the concerned father
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 15, 2023 1:59 PM | 3 min read
Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company Ltd (Kotak Life) has launched an integrated brand campaign ‘Soch Ke Liya Hai’ alongside the launch of Kotak Protect India. The campaign is intended for the urban youth and encapsulates their responsible and future-forward mindset.
The campaign combines humour with the message that even though today’s young Indians like to live life on their own terms and may appear to be self-indulgent, they are conscious of their responsibilities and know how to fulfill them with smart choices like Kotak Protect India.
Actor Vinay Pathak plays the character of a father "Subbu" who is pleasantly surprised knowing that his children have got their future covered with Kotak Protect India.
The advertisement films have been conceptualised and created by Grey Group and Keroscene Films. The films will run on digital platforms (YouTube, social media, OTT, and leading publishers), TV, OOH, and Cinema halls.
Subhasis Ghosh, Joint President & Head – Marketing, Institutional Business and Alliances, Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company Ltd, said, "Today’s young people prefer to experience before committing to any product. To increase the opportunities for the young Indians, in terms of Life Insurance, and to help them with adequate life insurance cover, we at Kotak Life are offering Kotak Protect India, a comprehensive term insurance plan that is affordable, quick, smart and just what they wanted. For us, ‘Soch Ke Liya Hai’ campaign fittingly mirrors the future-forward, agile, and smart mindset of the youth and highlights the compelling features of Kotak Protect India."
Ketan Desai, COO, Grey Group said, “There’s a dynamic shift in the mindset of the youth of today. Multiple research reports highlight that they are thinking of the future, planning their personal finances, and are doing so at a younger age. Kotak Life with their future-thinking mindset has always embodied the same principles and is walking the talk with the Kotak Protect India that’s specifically targeted at the youth with its affordable monthly premiums, exclusive online purchase, and flexibility to increase cover. ‘Soch ke liya hai’ is the perfect articulation that captures the responsible and aware generation.”
Rajesh Sathi, Director & Film Writer, Keroscene Films said, “It was a delight to work once again with Kotak Life and Vinay Pathak as his iconic Subbu character. This time Subbu is engaging with his children who teach him about Kotak Protect India. The signature gesture #SochKeLiyaHai created by Grey team was fun to experiment with.”
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Wondrlab appointed as creative AOR for HDFC Bank’s tech-first services
The agency will lead communication solutions for the bank’s tech-first services
By Neeta Nair | Mar 15, 2023 8:51 AM | 2 min read
exchange4media has learnt that HDFC Bank has appointed Wondrlab as its creative partner for its tech-first services. Wondrlab will be responsible for marketing the current and upcoming digital properties of HDFC Bank, to drive growth in its digital business.
Leo Burnett won the HDFC Bank creative account in 2015 and is still handling the other part of the business.
Confirming the development, Ashish Morone, Head - Brand and Marketing Communications, HDFC Bank, told exchange4media, “At HDFC Bank, we intend to change the way India banks. Our aim is to digitise and simplify the banking experience for all consumers and we’re excited to welcome Wondrlab as our partner in this journey. Their expertise in dynamic creative marketing capabilities and understanding of the digital ecosystem makes them the perfect fit for our future-forward journey.”
Morone further said that the mandate for the part of the business handed over to Wondrlab is new.
Speaking on the appointment, Rakesh Hinduja, Co-Founder & Managing Partner of Wondrlab said: “As a full-funnel MarTech company, we at Wondrlab are proud of the trust placed in us by India’s largest private sector bank. The HDFC Bank mandate offers us wonderful prospects to create innovative work integrating creativity, data, and technology in the campaigns, going forward.”
HDFC Bank wants to bring about a tectonic shift in its digital offerings by creating journeys that are simple, convenient and hassle-free. It will soon allow its consumers to seamlessly transact, invest, borrow and acquire various banking products and avail of banking services digitally. The idea is to create momentum in modernising the way Indians bank.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Niva Bupa launches new campaign – Ye to Mujhe bhi chahiye
Campaign comprises three films
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 14, 2023 4:45 PM | 2 min read
Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Limited (formerly known as Max Bupa Health Insurance Company Limited), today announced a new brand campaign titled ‘Ye to Mujhe bhi chahiye.’ The campaign is followed by the recent launch of Niva Bupa ReAssure 2.0 plan
As part of its latest offering, Niva Bupa has introduced three features which has the potential to bring a paradigm shift in the health insurance industry. These include -
- Booster+ which helps carry forward unutilized base sum insured up to 10X
- Lock the clock which enables you to pay premium as per your entry age until one makes their first claim, thereby helping customers save on premiums
- ReAssure Forever which triggers ReAssure benefit forever after the first claim in the policy. This benefit is unlimited and up to the Base Sum Insured
The campaign captures real life scenarios to depict the policy benefits for consumers through three digital films to highlight the importance of Niva Bupa ReAssure 2.0’s Age Lock, ReAssure and Booster+ benefits. The campaign is an extension of Niva Bupa’s thematic campaign – Zindagi ko claim kar le.
Talking about the new brand campaign, Nimish Agrawal, Senior Vice President and Head of Marketing, Niva Bupa Health Insurance said, “Based on our consumer research we identified that single biggest reason that prevents prospects from buying Health Insurance - is the perception that money gets wasted in paying premium unless they make a claim.
Our latest product, ReAssure2.0 has been designed to address these concerns and offer a product benefit where irrespective of claim / no claim, the consumer doesn’t waste his money and further derives more value than what he/she pays for at all times. Some of these benefits are new to industry and hence the campaign has been woven around these benefits in a relatable yet endearing manner. We hope that with this campaign more and more consumers at an early age will come under the ambit of health insurance and live life without ever worrying about financial implications of sickness and hospitalization. Our media mix will be an omni channel strategy with TV, Radio, Social and OTT platforms for maximum reach at an optimum unduplicated frequency.”
The brand campaign kicks off in the month of March 2023 with a digital-first approach which will be followed by a phygital media mix across traditional channels like TV, Print and Radio along with digital platforms in the coming month.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Suryakumar Yadav signs up with JioCinema as brand ambassador
Suryakumar will deepen fan engagement towards JioCinema’s digital proposition and offerings this TATA IPL
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 14, 2023 2:11 PM | 1 min read
Suryakumar Yadav was announced as JioCinema’s Brand Ambassador.
The association will amplify TATA IPL’s digital streaming partner’s vision of making cricket viewing synonymous with digital through a series of initiatives and social media collaborations featuring the Indian batting sensation.
Suryakumar will deepen fan engagement towards JioCinema’s digital proposition and offerings this TATA IPL.
“I am pleased to collaborate with JioCinema for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League. JioCinema has been revolutionising the digital viewing experience for sports fans across the globe with their world-class presentation that is affordable and accessible. With the constant innovations on digital platforms making it a preferred option for fans, I look forward to this exciting partnership,” said Suryakumar Yadav.
“Suryakumar Yadav represents the same qualities that we stand for – world-class innovation, unmatched thrill and the need to keep fans entertained and engaged,” said Viacom18 Sports CEO Anil Jayaraj. “Our presentation of the TATA IPL will reflect Suryakumar’s flamboyant 360-degree style batsmanship, giving the consumer the whole nine yards of consuming sports on digital with no boundaries of accessibility, affordability, and language.”
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Porter unveils new brand campaign
The ad has been conceptualised by 22feet Tribal Worldwide
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 14, 2023 1:47 PM | 2 min read
Porter has launched its latest social media brand campaign ‘House shifting hai? Ho Jayega’, highlighting its extensive packers and movers service offerings. The campaign reiterates the brand’s commitment to going to the last mile to ensure affordable, timely, and seamless shifting with utmost safety and security.
The campaign conceptualised and created by 22Feet Tribal Worldwide and produced by Fat Monk Productions Pvt Ltd will be promoted across digital and social platforms and through OOH.
View this post on Instagram
Speaking on the launch of the new campaign, Mohit Rathi, AVP, Customer Growth and Engagement, Porter said, “Currently in India, the packers and movers segment is fragmented and confounding for consumers. Even though there are some reliable and reputed players offering in this category, most of the time it becomes distressing for people due to the unreasonable cost and inconsistent quality of service. We, at Porter Packers & Movers, have always ensured the best service, without compromising on our core values of providing safety with damage-proof packaging, economical pricing and on-time reliable shifting experience. We are committed to delivering a consistent and the most comfortable experience in people’s journey of house shifting.”
Vishnu Srivatsav, National Creative Director, 22feet Tribal Worldwide said, “Porter Packers & Movers is tangibly better than any other service out there and that’s what we wanted to communicate. We needed short, clear and simple but taking the grammar of Bollywood also gave us a different, interesting, cultural way to communicate these.”
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube