Amazon to enter podcast space, acquire Wondery

According to media reports, Amazon and Wondery have been in deal talks, pegging the latter's valuation at $300 million.

Updated: Jan 1, 2021 8:56 AM
Amazon Inc has reportedly made its foray into the burgeoning world of podcasts, announcing on Thursday that it is set to acquire Wondery, a podcast startup.

The tech goliath is set to strengthen its non-musical content and compete with current podcast major Spotify with the new acquisition.

According to media reports, Amazon and Wondery were in deal talks, pegging the latter's valuation at $300 million.

