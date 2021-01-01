Amazon to enter podcast space, acquire Wondery

According to media reports, Amazon and Wondery have been in deal talks, pegging the latter's valuation at $300 million.

Amazon Inc has reportedly made its foray into the burgeoning world of podcasts, announcing on Thursday that it is set to acquire Wondery, a podcast startup.

The tech goliath is set to strengthen its non-musical content and compete with current podcast major Spotify with the new acquisition.

According to media reports, Amazon and Wondery were in deal talks, pegging the latter's valuation at $300 million.