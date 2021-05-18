Amazon to acquire MGM Studios?

According to reports, the tech giant is looking to snag the studio for a reported $9 Billion price tag

Tech giant Amazon is reportedly in talks to snag MGM Studios for a reported $9 Billion. News reports say that a person privy to the matter said that talks are underway between the two parties. However, the status of the discussion is still unclear.

Apple was reportedly in talks with MGM over a possible acquisition back in December of 2019 to boost its AppleTV service. No announcements transpired after the talks.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)