Amazon Prime Video apologises for objectionable scenes in Tandav

Video streaming platform Amazon Prime Video has issued an unconditional apology for certain objectionable scenes in its original series 'Tandav'. The apology comes close on the heels of Allahabad High Court rejecting the anticipatory bail plea of Amazon Prime Video India Originals head Aparna Purohit in relation to a case against 'Tandav'.

"Amazon Prime Video again deeply regrets that viewers considered certain scenes to be objectionable in the recently launched fictional series Tandav. This was never our intention, and the scenes that were objected to were removed or edited when they were brought to our attention. We respect our viewers’ diverse beliefs and apologize unconditionally to anyone who felt hurt by these scenes," Amazon Prime Video said in a statement.

"Our teams follow company content evaluation processes, which we acknowledge need to be constantly updated to better serve our audiences. We will continue to develop entertaining content with partners while complying with the laws of India and respecting the diversity of culture and beliefs of our audiences."

Amazon Prime Video's 'Tandav' has faced severe backlash for depicting Hindu deities in a bad light. Certain scenes in the show were deemed offensive by right-wing groups.

In January, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) had sought clarification from Amazon Prime Video following complaints that 'Tandav' ridiculed Hindu deities. BJP MP Manoj Kotak had written to I&B minister Minister Prakash Javadekar seeking a ban on the show.

Created by Ali Abbas Zafar, Tandav is a dark story about Indian politics and ambition that unfolds behind closed doors and in corridors of power. The series was released on the platform on 15th January. It features actors Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Dino Morea, Kumud Mishra, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, Gauhar Khan, and Kritika Kamra.

Kotak had alleged that attempts are often made on such platforms to not show Hindu deities in a good light. Apart from that, 10 FIRs have been registered against 'Tandav' for hurting religious sentiments, intending to disturb caste and communal amity.

Amid the controversy, 'Tandav' director Ali Abbas Zafar had issued an apology on behalf of the cast and crew of 'Tandav'. He had also clarified that the web series is a work of fiction and the cast & crew did not have any intention to offend the sentiments of any religion.

