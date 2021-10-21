Amazon India to hike annual Prime membership fee by 50% to Rs 1499

E-commerce giant Amazon India will increase the price of its Prime membership programme, which offers users access to Amazon Prime Video and one-day delivery on millions of items. The annual price of Prime will be hiked by 50% to Rs 1499.

“The price of Prime memberships in India is being revised from Rs 999 to Rs 1,499 (annual plan), Rs 329 to Rs 459 (3-month plan), and Rs 129 to Rs 179 (monthly plan),” an Amazon spokesperson has been quoted as saying. The spokesperson added that the price of prime membership in India will be changing very soon, and the company will announce the exact date of the price change at a later time.

"Since the launch 5 years ago in India, Prime has continued to increase the value it offers members. Prime provides an unparalleled combination of shopping, savings, and entertainment benefits to make life more convenient and entertaining every single day, and we continue to invest in making Prime even more valuable for customers," the spokesperson said.

Prime members get unlimited free One-Day and Two-Day Delivery on eligible items from India’s largest online store, to over a hundred cities. Prime members also enjoy discounted Same-Day and Morning Delivery to pin-codes in select cities across India.

Apart from Prime Video, Prime members also get access to Prime Music which offers ad-free music streaming with unlimited offline downloads across 75 million songs in multiple languages - English, Hindi, Tamil, Punjabi, Telugu, Bengali and more. Prime members also get access to free in-game content like power-ups, exclusive collectibles, characters, outfits, skins, themes, in-game currency and more across popular mobile games, refreshed frequently.

Amazon Prime Video competes with Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLIV, Voot and ZEE5. Recently, Disney+ Hotstar had also hiked its annual subscription fee.

Recently, Amazon had launched OTT marketplace Prime Video Channels in India. It aggregates various OTT services for consumers in one place. It has partnered with discovery+, Lionsgate Play, Eros Now, Docubay, MUBI, hoichoi, Manorama Max, and Shorts TV.

