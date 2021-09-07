Amazon India signs MoU with Gujarat govt to drive e-comm exports

Amazon India today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Industries and Mines Department, Government of Gujarat, to help drive e-commerce exports from the state. As part of the MoU, Amazon will train and onboard MSMEs from the state on Amazon Global Selling, enabling them to sell their unique Made in India products to millions of Amazon customers across 200+ countries and territories. Amazon Global Selling lowers the entry barrier for motivated Indian MSMEs to expand their business and launch their brands globally, from anywhere in India. With this program, homegrown businesses get instant access to global markets from Day 1, benefiting from Amazon’s distribution capabilities and global footprint to scale rapidly and build sustainable exports businesses.

Amazon will conduct training, webinars and onboarding workshops for exporters from key MSME clusters like Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Bharuch and Rajkot and others. The workshops will focus on sharing expertise and providing training to MSMEs about B2C e-commerce exports and selling to over 300 million people worldwide through Amazon's 17 foreign marketplaces. These courses are designed to provide MSMEs with the knowledge and tools they need to launch their brands and expand their businesses internationally using Amazon Global Selling.

Vijay Rupani, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Gujarat said, “Gujarat has a vibrant gems and jewellery, apparels and textiles and handicraft sector which is held together by lakhs of MSMEs. One of our key priorities has been to boost exports from Gujarat and through this partnership with Amazon, we aim to empower lakhs of MSMEs in Gujarat to embrace e-commerce exports. It will help them leverage Amazon’s global presence to showcase their products to customers across the world. MSMEs taking their local products to global customers will play a critical role in supporting the local economy and display the strength of the state’s manufacturing and innovation prowess. Our government remains committed to make Gujarat an attractive business and investment destination.”

Abhijit Kamra, Director, Global Trade, Amazon India said, “This partnership with the Government of Gujarat is a step towards elevating lakhs of MSMEs from across the state to a global level. The Amazon Global Selling program has already enabled more than 70,000 Indian exporters to cross $3 billion in cumulative exports, showcasing millions of Made in India products to customers across the world. The program is witnessing tremendous momentum with increasing interest from exporters across India. We remain committed towards making exports easy for Indian businesses and empower them to tap into their true potential, thus contributing to the vision of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat.”

Amazon Global Selling is rapidly boosting exports from India and helping build global Indian brands. In January 2020, Amazon made three important commitments to India – digitally enabling 10 million MSMEs in India, enabling exports worth USD 10 billion and creating 1 million new jobs – by 2025.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)