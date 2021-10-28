Alphabet Q3 consolidated revenue zooms 41% to $65 billion

SVP and CFO Ruth Porat noted that the company's revenue performance in the quarter was rooted in advertiser spend, elevated consumer online activity and Google Cloud

Updated: Oct 28, 2021 8:27 AM
alphabet

Alphabet, Google's parent company, has reported a 41% growth in consolidated revenues at $65.1 billion for the third quarter ending September. The total cost of revenues was $27.6 billion, up 31%, primarily driven by growth in Traffic Acquisition Cost (TAC), which was $11.5 billion, up 41%. 
“Our revenue performance in the third quarter reflects continued broad-based strength in advertiser spend and elevated consumer online activity as well as a strong contribution from Google Cloud,” Alphabet Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Ruth Porat.

Operating expenses were $16.5 billion, up 19%. The increase in R&D expenses were driven primarily by headcount growth. The growth in sales and marketing expenses were driven by headcount growth, followed by the continued ramp-up of spending on ads and promo in contrast to the pull back in the third quarter last year. Finally, the increase in General and Administrative Expenses (G&A) reflects the impact of charges relating to legal matters, followed by headcount growth.

Operating income was up 88% to $21 billion, while operating margin was 32%. Other income and expense was $2 billion, which primarily reflects unrealized gains in the value of investments and equity securities. Net income was $18.9 billion.
“We continue to generate strong free cash flow of $18.7 billion in the quarter, and $65.7 billion for the trailing 12 months. We ended the third quarter with $142 billion in cash and marketable securities,” Porat said.


Total Google Services revenues were $59.9 billion, up 41%. Google Search and other advertising revenues of $37.9 million in the quarter were up 44%, with broad-based strength across our business, led by strong growth in retail.

YouTube advertising revenues of $7.2 billion were up 43% due to strength in both direct response and brand advertising. The deceleration in the growth rate versus the second quarter was driven by lapping a strong recovery in brand in the third quarter of last year.

“Network advertising revenues of $8 billion were up 40%. Other revenues were $6.8 billion, up 23%, driven by growth in YouTube non-advertising revenues and hardware, which benefited from the addition of Fitbit revenues. Google Services operating income was $24 billion, up 66% and the operating margin was 40%,” Porat said.

