Airtel launches new programme to allow single billing for multiple services

Bharti Airtel has launched its latest innovation Airtel Black, a new programme which allows customers to bundle 2 or more of Airtel services (Fibre, DTH, Mobile). The programme entitles the customer to one single bill, one Customer Care number with a dedicated team of relationship managers, and priority resolution of faults and issues.



In a statement, the company said that Airtel Black liberates customers from the hassle of managing multiple bill payment dates, navigating customer care IVRs, or interacting with separate service providers.



Airtel Black will allow a customer to connect with a customer care representative within 60 seconds of calling. The team of experts managing the customer relationship keeps in touch for all your requirements and solves them on a priority basis. All service visits needed for your service come to you on priority, and free of charge.



Airtel Black also helps customers enjoy uninterrupted TV viewing, due to DTH being offered as a billed service. All the user needs is to pay their one bill monthly. Airtel Black offers a simple feature where users have full choice of selecting their suitable plans for each service, and then bundle them together for billing.



Bharti Airtel Director – Marketing and Communications Shashwat Sharma said, “Airtel Black is another step in our obsession for solving our customer problems at Airtel. This squarely addresses the need for convenience and peace of mind for our customers, as they navigate their lives in the new normal. As an integrated operator, Airtel is uniquely positioned to deliver an exceptional experience on all home services - Fibre, DTH and Mobile, to our customers. And Airtel Black is focussed on doing just that.”