Agencies should learn to trust the creators: Panel
Top content creators and experts at the Impact Digital Influencer Conference discussed how brands and influencers can strike the right chord
At the Impact Digital Influencer Conference, top content creators and industry experts convened for a panel discussion on the topic “The Jugalbandi of Brands and Influencers- striking the right chord." The panel was moderated by Satyanarayan Murthy, Head Growth Products, Inca, Motion and saw participation by Viraj Gehlani, (Content creator); Sunetro Lahiri, (Vice President creative, The Glitch); Simone Khambatta (Digital content creator); Snehil Mehra (content creator); Nishant Tanwar (standup comedian, content creator); Arushi Handa (content creator) and Shlok Srivastava (Tech influencer).
Talking as an ad maker, Lahiri noted, “When it comes to influencer marketing, I don’t think brands are not doing it right.” He thinks listening out to the influencers is important while making an ad is necessary as consumers directly connect with the influencers.
Gehlani spoke about influencers’ life, which he believes is quite hyped. He said, “I create content as my passion but don’t stress a lot about it. Audiences like our content and get connected when we keep it natural. It is very necessary to promote a brand subtly so that it doesn’t look like an ad.” Influencers’ posts and ads are different from each other.
Khambatta said, "It’s really difficult to understand what ad agencies and brands want. If they want ads or content created by the creators. Brands want to reach creators’ audience then they have to let them do it their way because no one knows their audience more than creators. Agencies will have to learn to trust the creators."
Tech influencer Shlok thinks the collaborative efforts of brands and creators produce good content. According to him his audience really looks forward to sponsored videos. He feels that creators should also realise where the brands are coming from. For him serving the audience is what matters.
Mehra, popularly known as BC aunty said, “Collaborating with brands is a great revenue model as it supports influencers financially."
Since thousands of influencers are coming up, the insecurity of losing the audience is real. On this, Handa pointed out, “We can’t change the algorithms of Instagram. What’s yours will be yours. Today, everyone has a phone and anyone can become an influencer and I can’t control it.”
Talking about brands' budgets, comedian Nishant Tanwar said, “I deal with the brands in my own ways. The behaviour of the person from the agencies matters a lot. I adjust prices according to that.”
ShareChat shuts down fantasy sports platform Jeet11, lays off 5% of employees
As per the statement to e4m, it has reorganised its functions and moved some of the employees within teams
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 2, 2022 5:21 PM | 1 min read
Indian social media startup ShareChat has shut down its fantasy sports platform Jeet11 laying off some employees.
The company reportedly sent an email to its affected employees last month. Jeet11 was launched in 2020.
Confirming the development, a ShareChat spokesperson told e4m, “As a standard business practice, we periodically evaluate our strategies. We can confirm that we are ceasing operations of Jeet11 and have reorganized some of our functions, which meant the movement of this talent within teams and a few employee exits. This process has impacted less than 5% of our employees.”
We continue to focus on robust growth and hiring across various functions and roles as per our plans, the spokesperson added.
He further stated, “To succeed as India’s fastest-growing social media company, we assess our strategy regularly and make necessary changes to achieve our vision.”
The startup has a total workforce of around 2,300 employees. That means the collapse of the platform has impacted over 100 people.
Content marketing is about featuring in people’s consideration set: Kaushik Mukherjee
At Impact Digital Influencer Conference, Kaushik Mukherjee, co-founder & COO, SUGAR Cosmetics, speaks to Nawal Ahuja, co-founder, exchange4media
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 2, 2022 3:59 PM | 3 min read
The Impact Digital Influencer Conference held on November 30 saw an engaging fireside chat between Kaushik Mukherjee, co-founder & COO, SUGAR Cosmetics, and Nawal Ahuja, co-founder, exchange4media.
“Cosmetics & beauty is a category that lends itself naturally to the use of influencer marketing. In fact, it is one of the categories that has the highest use of influencer marketing,” Ahuja said opening the session.
Agreeing with Ahuja and taking the discussion further, Mukherjee talked about the strategies adopted by SUGAR Cosmetics that has made it one of the most followed brands on social media.
“They say that at some point you run out of mistakes and things start working. I think we have seen that happen, and that has compounded over a period of time,” shared Mukherjee.
He continued, “When we started building SUGAR, a lot of our investors and marketers asked why we were building cosmetics category as it has a smaller base. We observed something very interesting back then. Because consumption of content was happening on personal devices, it was easier to get traction and engagement on a category like cosmetics. Back then, people were just figuring out what to make of the content. It was a very hungry online population that wanted to learn what to do with make-up and how to use it. So, it was a mix of education and entertainment. But we cannot always over-index on engagement. We have got to be true to what we stand for.”
Mukherjee further stated that content marketing is a lot about featuring in people’s consideration set.
Speaking about the scope of influencer marketing and the use of influencers, he opined, “The best part about last decade is that it has comprised influence on purchasing, thanks to the rise of digital influencers. What we do is we ask ourselves why are we thinking of engaging with someone. And that has very clear, distinct answers. We are either engaging an influencer for a content or we are engaging them for media or just trust. If there is a campaign that needs to be amplified using media, that is when we really hit the celebrity accounts and that is when we invest money in the macro accounts. But on the daily basis, we have a casting director whose job is to uncover people who have under 5k followers. We have done this before wherein we spotted someone who had exceptional talent. Now with collaboration posts, it has become easier to give credit to them, and they see a huge follower boost.”
Concluding the session, Mukherjee mentioned that in the past, they have made the mistake of pushing different adapts of the same content on different platforms and it did not work. “People do not care about the product. They care about what you do with the product and what you are creating with the product. So, for a beauty brand, it is incredible how much engagement you can make with what you can create for example, the looks. What you create with a product, is very important. Earlier, you had 6-7 minutes to explain your point and show how the look has been created. But that duration has got crunched to 30 seconds for a reel right now. So, the attention span is going to decrease.”
Not just content creators anymore: How India’s influencers are expanding their horizons
Influencers are venturing into films, launching their own fashion brands and conducting shows & workshops. The creator economy set to grow despite looming recession, experts say
By Kanchan Srivastava | Dec 2, 2022 8:37 AM | 6 min read
Over the last few years, the creator economy in India has grown exponentially, attracting millions of independent creators joining various social media platforms and starting businesses. As the creator economy has grown to the size of $75-150 million in India and $1.75 billion globally, as per AdLift, marketers are investing more of their social media budgets on content creator partnerships with leading creators or influencers.
Some of the creators are so popular and talented that they have started bagging bigger platforms to showcase their talent. Prajakta Koli, for instance, who is known for her YouTube and Insta channel MostlySan with millions of followers, made her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s ‘Jug Jug Jeeyo’. Koli gained prominence by focussing on observational comedy related to daily life situations. Creator Viraj Ghelani has also joined the tribe and shared the trailer of his debut film ‘Govinda Mera Naam’. He will be seen alongside Bollywood’s favorites Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, and Kiara Advani. YouTuber Beyounick will also debut with the film ‘The Virgin Tree’.
“One of the most prominent trends in the creator economy currently is the movie projects that the creators have been bagging under big production houses. While the creators get a bigger platform to showcase their talent, producers can take advantage of their huge fandom. It’s a win-win situation,” says Divyansh Gala, Group Head - Outreach, SoCheers.
The demand for influencer-led merchandise is also on the rise and creators are increasingly leveraging their loyal customer base to build personal labels and brands.
Bhuvan Bam, who runs a popular comic Youtube channel ‘BB Ki Vines’ with 28 million followers, started his label named Youthiapa with friend Arvin Bhandari way back in 2017. It was India’s first platform to have store access on a YouTube channel where subscribers can shop for their favorite merchandise right below videos.
Influencer Vishnu Kaushal has also come up with his merchandise brand ‘Peach by Vishnu’ in 2021 and has released four collections since, all of which got sold out within days. Koli, also launched her merchandise line in 2021. It comprises T-shirts, hoodies, sweatshirts and mugs among other things.
Many creators such as Ankur Warikoo, after creating a huge follower base, have started taking workshops on topics of their expertise. Similarly, we have seen a lot of educational creators taking up online effective sessions, and students seem to appreciate it. There’s a strong potential that they can start a paid subscription model for this in the near future, according to Gala.
With influencers having such a strong resonance with their audience-base, some brands have them onboard as their official content creators, not just on a case-by-case basis, marketing experts say.
Esports content platform Rooter for instance has recently signed a long-term deal with leading streamer Lokesh Raj Singh, popularly known as Lokesh Gamer.
Dipesh Agarwal, Co-founder and COO, Rooter, says, “The market for live game streaming and game-based content creation as a medium of entertainment has exploded over the last few years. Bringing top creators like Lokesh on board is another step towards our long-term goal of becoming the de facto live streaming and engagement platform for Indian gamers and gaming enthusiasts.”
Not just video or game creators, podcasters are also emerging as influencers for many brands though the audio influencer segment is niche in India as of now, says Arjun Koladi, Head of Sales, Spotify India.
It’ll be interesting to watch such shifts in the brand-influencer relationships in 2023 which are set to get even bigger thanks to all of the attention and investment that the creator economy is drawing in this year.
Siddhant Mazumdar, Head of Mediabrands Content Studio – India, says, “I think creators will look to diversify and create different types of content and not just stick to what they started with. Being versatile in your approach will be key to developing a strong base across platforms. The possibilities are endless.”
No recession impact
With a looming global recession, a reduction in advertising spends are expected across the board. This poses a pertinent question-What lies ahead for the creator's economy in the coming months? Experts say there is nothing to worry about.
Mazumdar explains, “With a looming recession, brands will be forced to rationalize their spending in a big way. And in doing so, I expect expensive creative/content productions to face much deeper scrutiny as brand managers will look for smarter and more economical approaches in meeting the same objectives. This is exactly why creators should continue to bloom as their low cost of production can help them become recession proof.”
Amit Chaudhary, Chief Data Officer, Cheil India, echoes the sentiments. “Creator’s economy is built around three pillars – content creators, brands and platforms on which the content goes live. While advertising spends may be cut, brands would still go ahead and engage with content creators that clearly demonstrate good fit –relevance of brand to creators audience,” Chaudhary said.
However, that doesn’t mean that things will be very simple for them either as with more and more creators popping up every day, competition amongst creators will become even more fierce, Mazumdar warns, adding, “Every creator will have to work extra hard to prove relevance and their ability to deliver on the brand brief. Brands will have no problem pointing out that there is always some cheaper, more flexible way to do the same content piece.”
Not all are able to monetise
Grass is not green across the content ecosystem. A large number of creators remain unpaid across the world.
According to a report by Kaalari Capital, there are around eight crore creators in India, of which only about 1.5 lakh can monetise their services effectively—i.e. less than 0.2 per cent.
As per the report, creators with 10,000 to 10 lakh followers earn approximately between ₹15,000 to ₹2 lakh per month. A few with more than 10 lakh followers have the potential to earn approximately between ₹2 lakh to ₹52 lakh per month.
So from the other side of the smartphone screen it may look like everyone can become an influencer and monetise their content, but it’s not easy for everyone to make a livable income off it. Even those who are successful in doing so, claim that constant and steady income is unlikely or rare.
Chaudhary says, “To outshout competitors, brands are constantly on the lookout for new creators. In 2023, young and emerging creators especially with a fast growing audience and a robust brand fit would be able to monetise content quickly and the gap is bound to shrink as brand outreach efforts would improve too.”
This gap will most definitely shrink as more and more creators are entering the content ecosystem and there are clear success codes to follow already, set by the most successful ones. While every creator will not earn a million dollars, most will at least get started with basic monetization with the help of the many platforms and avenues for them to do so, Mazumdar noted.
‘When it comes to social media, you need to keep evolving’
At the recently held e4m-INCA Influencer Marketing Conference, industry experts talked about building organic reach
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 1, 2022 7:33 PM | 5 min read
At the recently held e4m-INCA Influencer Marketing Conference, a panel of industry experts got together to share insights on the topic, ‘Building organic reach - The holy-grail, what's the magic formula to get it right?
The panel comprised Saibal Biswas, Senior Vice President and Head of Marketing Partnership at Medibuddy; Ritu Mittal, Head - Marketing and Digital at Bayer; Sahil Gilaani, Director, Sales and Marketing at Gits; Jayesh Sali, Head of Marketing, Fashion & Lifestyle at Reliance Digital; Amrita Gaddam, Founder & CEO at The Tribe Concepts; Shifali Gajjar Khalsa, Head - Brand & Marketing and Corporate Communication at SBI General Insurance; and finance influencer Sharan Hegde. The session was moderated by Ashwin Padmanabhan, President - Trading & Partnership, GroupM.
The discussion started with Padmanabhan asking Hegde about his journey as a finance influencer which is a niche category. "It's still a learning experience,” Hegde answered.
“When I started three years back, Instagram was trying to get into the short-form game, after TikTok. People were creating the same kind of content which was already there on TikTok. So it was about creating educational content which was something that was unheard of. You need to realise that Instagram is not like YouTube. In Instagram, the algorithm is trying to think whether this content will blow up or not," Hegde shared.
"My first learning was that I'm not competing with other educational content. I'm competing with everyone. I combined comedy and acting into finance, and that was the game changer," he added.
Speaking about his experience, Gilani said, "We started social media very early, in 2009. In my journey, I learnt that you need to start adapting. We started collaborating with other platforms. We realised that we should look at UGC. So when it comes to social media, you need to keep evolving because someone is doing better than you."
Gaddam, who has built her hair care company using the digital platform, shared how she used influencer marketing as a crucial tool to build the brand. "Tribe Concepts was built in a short period. We are a 100% digital brand. Over the last three years, everything we did was online and only with influencers. The scenario three years back was different from now. Three years back, it was the first time that influencers were talking about brands. But now even the biggest MNCs are going for influencer marketing. And today if a brand has to win, it has to win through organic content," she said.
"One thing I truly believe in is the relevancy of the platform. What has worked for us is understanding our as well as the influencer's audience, discussing what our audience wants and creating content on that. Our influencer marketing strategies change every month," she added.
Talking further about the complexities involved in being a finance influencer, Khalsa said, "BFSI is a different category. In BFSI, insurance is a complex subject. But I'm glad to say that insurance has been doing very well in the last 5-6 years on the digital platform. We are always at par with what any other category brand does.”
Stressing the need to choose the right influencer and the right platform, Mittal shared, "Nobody wants to watch the advertisement; they skip the advertisement. When we go about it, we keep in mind facts like who is the influencer and who is the consumer. I think data can help you shape that. It will help you determine who is the right influencer and audience. And audience on digital is a big chunk of democratic audience."
"Then comes the platform. Not every platform can play out to advantage of the category. You need to identify the platform and then use the platform to the advantage of the category or the product,” she added
Biswas raised some points about consumers and their liking. He said, "I think we look at it from an ROI perspective. The fundamental starts from knowing your consumer. What is that consumer really seeks? Is he/she seeking information, entertainment?"
As the audience is evolving with time, people are keener on using brands that stand for a purpose. Speaking on the same, Sali, said, "Earlier brands were all about status, logo and exclusivity. But in today's time, brands are active actors in social conversations and are driven by renewed sense of purpose and responsibility. You need to pivot your communication to a strong purpose that becomes a key differentiating factor for you. Because there is very less margins of functional differences in today's time, the only way is to find a strong purpose associated to your brand and then driving the content through the communication that you have crafted."
While concluding the panel discussion, Hegde talked about how it is important for brands to be associated to a person. "This is very underpenetrated in India. One needs to give a face to your brand. This should the person who has stake in your company."
"If you build that personal branding and attach it with your company, there is nothing like it. Building that will be the best thing and if you do it right, you might not need an influencer 10 years later," he added.
Digital ad insertions dropped in two consecutive quarters: TAM report
Amazon India was the top digital brand in terms of digital ad insertion
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 1, 2022 5:44 PM | 1 min read
Digital ad platforms received lukewarm response from advertisers in the first two halves of the financial year 2023, if TAM data has any indications.
According to TAM’s quarterly report, digital ad insertions in India dropped in two back-to-back quarters-- April to June and July to September.
A drop of 13 per cent is witnessed in digital ad insertion during Jul-Sep '22 over Jan-Mar’22. The April-June quarter witnessed a 7 per cent drop.
The report states that the services sector had the highest share of ad insertions (44%), followed by education (13%) and computers (12%). Three categories covered ¾ of the digital ad space.
While banking (4%) and auto (3%) categories were placed among the top 5, the ad insertions for personal accessories, retail, telecom and food categories were merely 2 percent each.
Personal accessories and telecom products were the new entrants in the top 10 sectors’ list.
Amazon India was the topmost brand in terms of digital ad insertions during July to September, followed by Grammarly Keyboard and Google Play. Moneycontrol.com was at 10th position. A total of 57,000 brands were considered in the study.
The social advertisements from the government saw a three-fold rise in ad insertions (3X), however, corporate durables (15.7 times) and wearable devices (7.6 times) and AV auxiliaries (5.8 times) were among the fastest growing categories during July to September.
91% of top execs believe ONDC is relevant to business: Publicis Groupe India & DIF report
‘Decoding ONDC-Perspective For Marketers’ suryed C-suite and brand leaders on preparedness and transition to the ONDC age of commerce
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 1, 2022 10:36 AM | 4 min read
Publicis Groupe India and Digital India Foundation (DIF) recently launched their insightful report ‘Decoding ONDC-Perspective For Marketers’ in Oberoi, Gurugram with top leaders from various corporations in addition to the Publicis Groupe India Leadership Team.
This report is the first of its kind rich reference material for the C-suite and Brand Leaders on preparedness and transition to the ONDC age of commerce.
The forecasted reach of the ONDC network over the next five years is 250 million buyers by 2027 and a geographic footprint of 75% pin codes in India. Long-tail local neighbourhood supply for categories, including grocery, fashion, home handicrafts, flight tickets, and insurance, among others will be available on ONDC. ONDC in addition with Open Credit Enablement Network (OCEN) and Account Aggregators would transform the supply chains and lending operations of retailers, wholesalers and logistics operators in India. Due to investments in digital public infrastructure, more than 2 million retailers are expected to be enabled with the e-commerce landscape. ONDC will be one of the core parts of comprehensive reform of digital markets in India in a fair, open and transparent manner.
In a Publicis survey done involving the C-suite and top executives, as many as 91% of respondents reported that ONDC is relevant to their business while 82% of respondents cited increased customer reach. 64% of respondents cited product discoverability and 64% saw reduced dependence on large marketplace providers as the benefits of ONDC. 18% respondents have already started integrating with ONDC.
Consumer packaged goods were the most advanced when it came to awareness of ONDC. Banking and Financial Services, Travel, Transport, and Logistics, Food Services and Hospitality are the other industries that are making ONDC part of their growth strategy.
The launch event had a great line of speakers including Publicis Groupe South Asia CEO Anupriya Acharya. Arvind Gupta, ONDC Board Member and Co- Founder and Head, Digital India Foundation and Lalatendu Das, CEO of Performics India.
The highlight of the evening was an engaging panel discussion on ‘Industry Expectations & Preparedness’ featuring Suresh Narayanan, Chairman & MD, Nestlé India , Ahmed ELsheikh, President-India Region at PepsiCo, Neil George, Managing Director, NIVEA India , and Arvind Gupta. Amaresh Godbole, CEO, Digital Technology Business and Executive Sponsor for Commerce D2C at Publicis Groupe India moderated the discussion. The view among many of the panelists was that a lot would depend on the smooth rollout of ONDC, how it augments the current digital commerce landscape and how the consumer interfaces with it.
However, the scope for ONDC is huge as in India the digital sales is still only 7.8% of the total retail sales; versus 46.3% in China and 36.3% in the UK.
Arvind Gupta, Co-Founder & Head, Digital India Foundation and ONDC Board Member said, “The joint report with Publicis highlights the vast potential of ONDC and enabling digital public infrastructure for SMEs, local neighbourhood stores and brand leaders and how it will revolutionise the e-retail, e-transactions, and logistics domains and offer more value for consumers. The report is packed with new insights and information; it helps the MSMEs owners, local shopkeepers, C-Suite and top executives to re-imagine the e-commerce landscape and pivot to new opportunities. The report launch event opened up dialogue and exchange of ideas with various stakeholders on the possibilities presented by ONDC and how companies, small business owners and civil society can best leverage them.”
Lalatendu Das, CEO, Performics India said, “ONDC opens up exciting and innovative avenues for marketers to drive e-commerce in India. During our research, we found general optimism towards ONDC. While the jury is still out on how quickly ONDC can attain economies of scale, many of the marketers we spoke to, have started making calculated bets. In the report, we have outlined a structured approach for marketers to get the best out of their ONDC investments. In Publicis Groupe, we are keenly observing developments on ONDC and the e-commerce landscape, in general, to bring the latest insights to our clients.”
Anupriya Acharya, CEO, Publicis Groupe South Asia said, “ Pivoting to Commerce capabilities is a top priority for us. Our focus in recent months has been to gear our vast pool of Commerce specialists, to help our clients prepare and deliver for ONDC. UX for search-based app navigation, content and taxonomy best practices for product discoverability, technology know-how to build on the Beckn protocol, the right data architecture to manage and turn first-party data into insights, and store operations for smooth last mile delivery are just some of the things that our teams have been skilled for.”
AnyTag creates actual brand advocates, not just use influencers: Shuchi Sethi
At Impact Digital Influencer Conference 2022, Shuchi Sethi, Business Head, AnyTag India, shared insights on their approach to the changing and ever growing influencer and content marketing space
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 1, 2022 8:37 AM | 3 min read
The Impact Digital Influencer Conference 2022, held in Mumbai on November 30, was attended by leading influencers, marketing thought leaders, and digital advertising mavens and saw a day packed with informative and intriguing sessions, both by individuals and groups, all around the business of influence.
Shuchi Sethi, Business Head, AnyTag India, shared detailed insights on the influencer marketing platform’s approach to the changing and ever growing influencer and content marketing space in a short but powerful session.
Noting that she had been in influencer marketing for several years now, Shethi said, “We started AnyTag around two years ago with a very different approach, given that the entire paradigm of influencer marketing has changed now from what it used to be. Earlier, it used to be about Twitter, key opinion leaders, and now it’s aesthetically moved to content marketing, which we really rely on.”
She went on to explain that influencer marketing no longer exists in silos and what AnyTag does is create actual brand advocates for brands, using a lot of data and research to determine why a particular influencer will have more resonance with a particular brand.
“While of course past data is useful in figuring this out, we don’t really work with influencers anymore; rather we work with content creators. At AnyTag, we don’t just come to you and say let’s use these many influencers and or create so many pieces of content, but instead try and really figure out what the brand is about, and what is it that we can bring to the table and do better for your brand,” she elaborated.
Pointing out that Covid had changed a lot of things to the point that influencer and content marketing was different from even just a year ago, Shethi drove home the point of creating organic content. “This has allowed us to work with a lot of international brands. It’s not just about running a couple of campaigns with an influencer. We collate and churn a lot of data through multiple campaigns and multiple reports to create the best kind of advocacy for your brand.”
Pointing to a campaign AnyTag had run for Knorr, she said, “Though it’s a food brand, we didn’t work with food influencers, because at the end of the day we’re not creating content for the brand but for the consumer and this means understanding what works best for your consumer base. It’s about working with the best influencers, no matter from which space, who can subtly integrate your brand in their content. We have millennials and Gen Z-ers watching this content so we can’t just follow a straight line, as consumers aren’t straight-line today.”
“I like to call our team content junkies and we are; we want to create the best possible content for your brand, content that is lucrative and can grab eyeballs, but is still different, so we work hard and parse a lot of data and do all it takes to convince you. That’s what we do at AnyTag,” she concluded.
